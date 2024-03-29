In this article, we will look at the 15 states with the highest number of remote workers in 2024. We have also discussed the changing numbers for remote work in the US. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 States With the Highest Number of Remote Workers in 2024.

Remote job opportunities in the USA with over $200,000 annually have dwindled largely, dropping from 37% to a mere 12% of high-paying job postings by 2023, as reported by Ladders. This decline is evident across both technology and non-technology sectors. Even hybrid roles, offering a mix of remote and in-person work, have plummeted from nearly 16% to about 3% of high-paying job listings in the same period. To read more about remote work, see best websites to find remote work in 2024.

The scarcity of remote high-paying jobs is particularly notable in comparison to in-person roles, especially in sectors like healthcare. Top-salaried positions often require advanced degrees and necessitate in-person work, with medical professionals dominating the list of highest-paying jobs in the US. These trends reflect a greater shift where remote working, while still prevalent, is less common in the highest echelons of income, according to the World Economic Forum's observations.

Despite the decline in remote high-paying job listings, the demand for remote work remains strong among job seekers, according to LinkedIn co-founder Allen Blue. This suggests a continuing tension between the desire for flexibility and the necessity for in-person presence, highlighting the ongoing evolution of work dynamics in the modern era. It is also interesting to note that Cary, NC is the city with the highest number of remote workers in the US.

While the demand for work from home is high, remote workers in the United States face heightened vulnerability in the job market, with statistics revealing a 35% higher likelihood of layoffs and a 31% lower chance of promotion compared to their in-office counterparts, as per a January survey by Live Data Technologies Inc. The data confirms the disparities remote workers encounter despite the flexibility offered by remote arrangements. Moreover, studies indicate that remote workers often include demographics such as women, people of color, and individuals requiring disability accommodations, potentially exacerbating discrimination risks.

Hence, employers navigating the complexities of remote work arrangements must tread carefully to mitigate legal liabilities. Discrimination claims under federal and state laws such as Title VII and the Americans with Disabilities Act may arise if adverse employment actions are linked to remote work status. Legal experts emphasize the importance of objective criteria in employment decisions and stress the need for companies to consider jurisdiction-specific regulations, as overlooking such factors could expose them to legal ramifications.

As companies struggle with workforce adjustments amid the post-pandemic landscape, it's crucial for them to foster fair and equitable work environments that accommodate diverse needs.

One of the biggest examples of a company with employee-centric environment is Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS). The company is renowned for offering excellent remote work opportunities, exemplifying a forward-thinking approach to employment. With PinFlex, their remote work program, Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) encourages employees to choose their work environment, whether it's at home, in a Pinterest office, or any other virtual location. This flexibility is not just a perk but a core part of their company culture, reflecting their understanding that great work can happen anywhere.

Their remote job listings, spanning various departments like Business Development, Engineering, and Finance, demonstrate their commitment to providing diverse roles for remote workers. This inclusive approach to employment extends to their hiring practices, as Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS) is an equal opportunity employer, prioritizing merit in their hiring decisions without regard to factors like race, gender, or disability. They are currently offering a salary of $141,950—$292,000 for the Senior Management, Business Develpment role in a remote setting.

On the other hand, Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) is currently offering irresistable opportunities for remote work seekers with its high-paying job postings. The position of Labor Relations Business Partner Senior, offering an impressive salary of $106,900, is ideal for professionals adept at managing labor relations within Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX). This role involves fostering positive relationships between Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) and its employees, ensuring compliance with labor laws, and resolving any disputes effectively.

Moreover, Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) is currently looking for a Security Architect, offering a generous salary range of $108,200 to $191,100. This position is crucial in safeguarding Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s digital infrastructure against potential threats, designing and implementing security protocols, and staying abreast of evolving cybersecurity trends. Speaking of cybersecurity, see the Best Cities for Cyber Security Jobs in the World.

15 States With the Highest Number of Remote Workers in 2024

A software engineer hosting a remote video training session on a multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution.

Our Methodology

To list the states with the highest numbers of remote workers in 2024, we relied on data released by the select software reviews from 2023. It essentially covers the percentage of workers per state who worked remotely atleast 1 day in a week. The list is presented in an ascending order.

15. Maine

Percentage of Remote Workers: 27.9%

In February 2024, Maine announced an initiative offering $500,000 in grants to attract remote workers and employers to the state, as part of Gov. Janet Mills' Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan. The Remote Worker Welcome Program, managed by the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, seeks to bolster local co-working spaces and communities. Owing to these initiatives, Maine is also considered one of the best states to hire remote employees.

14. Illinois

Percentage of Remote Workers: 29%

Illinois is one of the states with the most remote jobs. It is also a prime choice for remote workers owing to its strong infrastructure, diverse economy, and strong labor protections. With its vibrant urban centers like Chicago offering a plethora of job opportunities across various industries, workers can find fulfilling careers while enjoying a high quality of life.

13. California

Percentage of Remote Workers: 29.9%

The state of California is actively hiring for remote positions across various departments, offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the state's public pension plan. Roles such as Staff Management Auditor in the Department of Insurance and Helpdesk Support Associate in Housing and Community Development are open for applications, with some positions eligible for hybrid work schedules. Departments like Water Resources and Transportation are also seeking candidates for roles like Senior Dam Safety Engineer and Purchasing Analyst, respectively. Remote work options vary, with some positions requiring residency in California while others offer telework flexibility.

12. Arizona

Percentage of Remote Workers: 30%

Arizona is one of the best states for remote workers due to its combination of a conducive work environment and living conditions. With an excellent work and living environment, Arizona offers an attractive blend for remote workers seeking flexibility and quality of life.

11. Oregon

Percentage of Remote Workers: 31%

Oregon, particularly in the Portland area, has one of the highest concentrations of remote workers in the United States. According to the 2022 American Community Survey (ACS), over 23% of individuals in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metro area worked from home, largely surpassing the national average of 15.2%.

10. Vermont

Percentage of Remote Workers: 32.04%

Vermont has become a popular state for remote work due to its embrace of flexible employment models. With 23 coworking spaces statewide and an increasing number of individuals seeking remote work, the landscape is evolving. While there are several ob openings listed on Indeed for Vermont, many are specifically for remote or hybrid positions.

9. Virginia

Percentage of Remote Workers: 32.13%

The proximity of Virginia to Washington D.C. encourages telecommuting options for federal government employees. Additionally, the state's robust technology sector, such as numerous IT and cybersecurity firms, facilitate remote work opportunities. Moreover, Virginia's favorable business environment and quality of life also attract professionals seeking flexibility and work-life balance, contributing to its high remote work prevalence.

8. New Hampshire

Percentage of Remote Workers: 32.52%

Remote work in New Hampshire has seen a major evolution, with independent coworking spaces flourishing. HRKNSS cowork in Concord, for instance, has expanded to 8,000 square feet, offering 19 offices, 30 hot desks, and various amenities. As of November, it was 85% occupied. Across the state, approximately a dozen coworking spaces cater to diverse clients, from startups to employees of major corporations. Owing to the low taxes in the state, it is also considered one of the best states for remote worker taxes.

7. New Jersey

Percentage of Remote Workers: 33.18%

New Jersey’s proximity to major urban centers like New York City makes it an attractive option for professionals seeking a suburban lifestyle while still being connected to lucrative job markets. Additionally, the state has a strong infrastructure, including reliable internet connectivity and a well-developed transportation system, facilitating remote work opportunities. Moreover, the high cost of living in New Jersey incentivizes companies to offer remote work options as a means of attracting talent without the need for costly office spaces.

6. Minnesota

Percentage of Remote Workers: 33.69%

According to the US Census Bureau, Minnesota has experienced a significant rise in remote work during the pandemic, with the proportion of remote workers soaring from 6.4% in 2019 to 20.9% by 2021. Despite a slight decline to 17.2% in 2022, this still indicates a substantial portion of the workforce continuing remote arrangements. Employers in the Twin Cities have encountered challenges in coaxing employees back to the office, contributing to rising office vacancy rates and impacting property tax revenues. The allure of remote work, offering benefits such as eliminating commutes and facilitating personal errands, has solidified its appeal among workers.

15 States With the Highest Number of Remote Workers in 2024 is originally published on Insider Monkey.