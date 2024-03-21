In this article, we are going to discuss the 15 states with the most beautiful beaches in the US. You can skip our detailed analysis of the global tourism industry, the importance of cruise tourism, and the need for sustainable tourism, and go directly to the 5 States With the Most Beautiful Beaches in the US.

There's simply no better place to let go of daily stress than on the beach. From examining the tiniest little seashell to experiencing the vastness of the ocean, there is nothing quite like it. Beach tourism started off in the 17th and 18th centuries as a strictly medical undertaking, often prescribed by English physicians as a popular treatment for conditions like tuberculosis and ‘melancholy’. Like so many things at the time, the seaside vacation became one of Britain’s cultural exports, spreading both by word of mouth and through expatriate Britons. By the early 19th century, seaside resorts were springing up in France, Germany, Scandinavia, and gradually, even made their way to the New World.

The Global Tourism Industry:

Tourism has evolved into a massive industry with time, encompassing several other sectors, such as hospitality, transport, entertainment etc. In 1950, at the dawn of the jet age, just 25 million people took foreign trips, and by 2019, that number had reached a mammoth 1.5 billion. As we mentioned in our article – Top 20 Most Beautiful Island Countries in the World – the global Travel & Tourism (T&T) industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2021 and 2026, to be worth an estimated $8.9 trillion by the end of the forecast period.

The World Tourism and Travel Council has reported that the T&T sector contributed 7.6% to the global GDP in 2022, an increase of 22% from 2021 and only 23% below the pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

The Importance of Cruise Tourism:

For many popular beach holiday destinations, in particular small Caribbean islands, cruises constitute more than 50% of the total of tourism arrivals, generating important receipts through the services supplied by the port and expenditures of passengers and crew. In 2019, the global cruise industry welcomed 29.7 million passengers, created jobs for 1.8 million people around the world, and contributed over $154 billion to the global economy.

When WHO declared the global pandemic, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) member cruise lines announced a voluntary suspension of operations worldwide, making the sector one of the first to do so. However, 2022 saw a resurgence of the sector and the global volume of cruise passengers totaled just over 20 million that year. The United States, with its long coastlines and access to many nearby ports in the tropical Caribbean Sea, is the world leader in cruise revenue.

The Miami-based Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) is an important player in the industry. The company welcomed over 4.6 million passengers in 2022 and also boasts several of the world’s largest cruise ships in its fleet. In fact, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) made headlines recently after the company launched the world’s largest cruise ship – Icon of the Seas – in January 2024. While some have labeled the colossal structure a ‘monstrosity’, citing its vast climate footprint, others are in awe of the sophisticated engineering integrated into this luxurious floating holiday destination and are flocking to buy tickets.

The Need for Sustainable Tourism:

Sustainable tourism can be defined as a kind of tourism that has more benefits than negative impacts, especially relating to the environment, the economy, and communities. The popularity of beaches as an ideal getaway leads to overflowing masses of tourists every year, putting the coastal and marine environment at risk.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) is among the most recognizable names in the hospitality industry. The Virginia-based company manages and franchises a broad portfolio of the best beach resorts and oceanfront hotels, steps away from some of the most picturesque waterfronts in the world. Hilton’s Corporate Responsibility strategy aims to redefine and advance sustainable travel globally, and by 2030, the company plans to double its social impact investment and cut its environmental footprint by half. From preserving mangroves in Curaçao to avoiding single-use plastics in Cancun, ecotourism is already the way of the future for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

With coral bleaching occurring in tropical regions such as Seychelles, the Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa has partnered with the Marine Conservation Society and local environmental organizations to tackle the grave issue. These measures include maintaining coral reef nurseries, where guests are encouraged to visit newly grown coral in its tanks before it is replanted, or take a guided snorkeling trail around the nurseries. Guests can even ‘adopt’ corals through the Marine Conservation Society to support the project, totaling over 300 adoptions to date. As a result of their various impact tourism programs, Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort & Spa and Hilton Seychelles Northolme Resort & Spa have become the first Hilton hotels in the Africa and Indian Ocean region to be certified by Green Globe.

With that said, here are the States with the Best Beaches in the U.S.

15 States With the Most Beautiful Beaches in the US

cdrin/Shutterstock.com

Methodology:

To collect data for this article, we have referred to a number of sources such as Lonely Planet, Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Reddit etc, looking for the States with the Most Beautiful Beaches in America. We picked states that appeared multiple times in the aforementioned sources, assigned them a score based on their number of appearances, and ranked them accordingly. When two or more states had the same score, we ranked them by the number of visitors they received in 2022.

15. Maine

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Maine has a highly indented shoreline with many long, narrow peninsulas, and 3,166 islands. With its sandy beaches, salt marshes, grassy dunes, a tidal river, a lagoon, and rocky headlands, Reid State Park is a nature lover’s dream.

Tourists visiting the Pine Tree State spent over $8.6 billion in 2022, an increase of 10% above the previous year.

14. Alabama

Insider Monkey Score: 4

The soft white sands and pristine waters of Alabama beaches make for a perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of daily life. Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Gulf State Park, Dauphin Island, and Fort Morgan are among the Prettiest Beaches in Alabama.

The 32 miles of sugar-white sand beaches along the Alabama Gulf Coast attract nearly 8 million visitors annually, injecting more than $7.3 billion into the local economy.

13. Texas

Insider Monkey Score: 4

You'll find some of the prettiest white sand beaches and warm crystal-clear waters on the Gulf Coast of Texas. South Padre Island, Port Aransas, Bay Area Houston, Galveston Island, Beaumont, and Port Arthur are just some of the finest Texas beaches that offer year-round opportunities to swim, surf, boat, kayak, and much more.

12. New Jersey

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Although it is named as the Garden State, New Jersey has plenty to offer to beachgoers with over 130 miles of Atlantic coastline and more than 60 designated beaches. With its pristine sands and easygoing atmosphere, Stone Harbor Point conservation area is perfect for exploring unspoiled shoreline, bird-watching, and fishing.

11. Maryland

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Maryland's coast is the state's biggest and best-known summer destination, offering plenty of great places to sink your toes into the sand. Home to herds of beautiful wild horses and many species of birds, Assateague Island is an amazing beach so close to Washington D.C.

Maryland offers some of the Best Beach Vacation Destinations in U.S.A.

10. New York

Insider Monkey Score: 6

The Empire State is another great destination for beach lovers with its long stretches of sand lining the Atlantic coast. Long Island has a number of charming beaches including Coopers Beach in the Hamptons, ranked among the Top 10 Beaches in America by Dr. Beach.

9. Washington

Insider Monkey Score: 7

With its rugged cliffs, pristine beaches, and towering forests, the Washington shoreline is quite simply breathtaking. The Evergreen State offers a wide variety of untouched beaches with shores along the Pacific Ocean, Puget Sound, lakes, peninsulas, and islands.

A must-see for glass collectors, Washington’s Glass Beach is included among the Bluest Beaches in USA.

8. Georgia

Insider Monkey Score: 9

Georgia is a state with beautiful beaches, many of them backed by luscious green forests and rolling hills. The 15 barrier islands in the Peach State offer unspoiled natural escapes and some of the Best Beaches in North America, within a four- to five-hour drive from the capital city of Atlanta.

7. Oregon

Insider Monkey Score: 10

Admired around the world for its stunning beauty and rich biological diversity, the Oregon coast has a ton of incredible beaches and the best part is that the state's famous 1967 ‘Beach Bill’ guarantees public access to beaches along the entire coast. Driving down the Beaver State’s Coast Highway (U.S. 101) along the Atlantic Ocean will leave even the most seasoned travelers in awe.

6. Massachusetts

Insider Monkey Score: 12

From Salisbury Beach in the north to Westport's Horseneck Beach in the south, the Bay State's 1,500-mile coastline is dotted with places to spend blissful hours by the sea. The isolated island of Nantucket is among the most beautiful small towns in Massachusetts with endless scenery, beaches, and views. And in contrast to Martha's Vineyard, virtually all of Nantucket's 110-mile coastline is free and open to the public.

