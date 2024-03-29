In this article, we will take a look at the 15 states with the most counties in the US. If you would like to skip our discussion on population and county distribution across the country, you can go to the 5 States with The Most Counties in the US.

The US ranks as the fourth largest country in terms of land area, surpassed only by Russia, Canada, and China. Its vast area is divided into six main time zones: Hawaii-Aleutian time, Alaska time, Pacific time, Mountain time, Central time, and Eastern time. Unlike other similarly sized countries, the US has a diverse population with a variety of ethnicities, a result of centuries of significant and continuous immigration. Indigenous Native Americans comprise a nominal 1.3% of the population, while individuals of African descent represent 13.6%. Additionally, those of Latino or Hispanic origin account for 19.1%, with Whites constituting the majority at 75.5%. This diversity is also mirrored in the varied geography of the US. From arctic regions to subtropical zones and from dense rainforests to expansive deserts, the US offers a range of landscapes across its vast area.

The country is divided into 50 states, each further subdivided into counties overseen by county governments. Counties, serving as administrative extensions of state governments, provide important services such as public welfare, legal and justice systems, and infrastructure management within their jurisdictions. As of 2022, the US had 3,243 counties and county equivalents, with 48 states using the term "county," while Louisiana refers to them as "parishes," and Alaska uses the term "boroughs." On average, each state contains approximately 62 counties. Delaware is one of the states with the fewest counties, at just 3. County governments' powers vary across states, but most provide essential functions, including record-keeping, voter registration, election oversight, healthcare, and law enforcement services for their residents.

Story continues

Business Environment in New York County

New York County stands as the most densely populated county in the US, often attracting businesses due to its strong infrastructure. Larger counties with enough resources and infrastructure tend to be preferred locations for businesses seeking better positioning and access to skilled labor. The county serves as the economic powerhouse for New York City, which is home to many popular companies like Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), and Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is among the top telecommunications firms across the US. The company offers wireline voice, wireless, data, and internet services. Verizon Communications Inc.’s (NYSE:VZ) headquarters are situated in the Central Business District of New York. Similarly, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is a prominent player in the securities industry, providing top-notch financial services and banking solutions to businesses worldwide. With its headquarters located in New York, the firm has assets exceeding $3.8 trillion as of 2023. Joining JPMorgan Chase & Co. in New York is Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), another key player in the investment banking and financial services sector.

You can also check out the 25 Biggest New York Companies and Stocks here.

Here's what Patient Capital Management said about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in its Q4 2023 investor letter:

“Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), run by Jane Fraser since 2021, is on a multi-year journey to reorganize the business and reach return on tangible common equity of 11-12% by 2025-2026 (and higher further out). Citigroup is finally taking the hard actions necessary, cutting unprofitable departments, taking out middle management layers, and reducing overall headcount. We have high confidence Citi will hit its targets.”

15 States with The Most Counties in the US

Pixabay/Public Domain

Our Methodology

To compile a list of the 15 states with the most counties in the US, we referred to the latest data from the US Census Bureau. The states have been ranked in ascending order based on the total number of counties and county equivalents.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

15 States with The Most Counties in the US

15. Michigan

Number of Counties: 83

Michigan is amongst the largest states in the US in terms of both area and population. The state has a population density of 174 people per square mile. The two most significant counties in Michigan, in terms of population, are Wayne County, with 1.74 million people, and Oakland County, with 1.26 million people. However, Michigan is positioned relatively low in terms of population growth compared to other states. At the heart of Michigan is Detroit, serving as its central city and the administrative center of Wayne County.

14. Minnesota

Number of Counties: 87

Minnesota's population was estimated at 5.71 million in the latest census. The state has experienced fluctuating population growth in recent years, with a growth rate of 0.41% in 2023. As the northernmost state after Alaska, Minnesota's geography contributes to a dispersed population. The counties within the state serve as its administrative units.

13. Ohio

Number of Counties: 89

Ohio is a midwestern state with a density of 282.3 people per square mile. Growth rates are minimal across the state, ranging around 0.2%. Ashtabula County is the largest county in Ohio in terms of area, while Franklin County, with a population of 1.32 million people, is the largest in terms of population.

12. Indiana

Number of Counties: 92

Marion County is the most populous county in the state, with over 0.965 million individuals residing within its borders. Indiana's population density is reported at 181 persons per square mile. The largest city of the state, Indianapolis, has a population of 0.882 million as of 2022 and is situated within Marion County.

11. Nebraska

Number of Counties: 93

Nebraska's population is estimated to be around 1.98 million, with a population growth rate of approximately 0.8%. The state has a high urban-to-rural ratio, with one in three Nebraskans residing in the major cities of Omaha and Lincoln. Douglas County stands as the state's largest county in terms of population, with a population of 0.59 million. The major city of Omaha is situated within this county. Nebraska is at the eleventh position on our list of the states with the most counties in the US.

10. Tennessee

Number of Counties: 95

Tennessee, located in the southeastern US, ranks as the 20th most densely populated state, with a population density of 154 people per square mile. The most populous counties in the state are Shelby, Davidson, and Knox, with populations of 0.90 million, 0.71 million, and 0.51 million people, respectively. Nashville is the largest city in Davidson County. As of recent estimates, Tennessee's total population has reached 7.2 million. The state's population growth rate outpaces that of many other states, standing at 1.09%.

9. Iowa

Number of Counties: 99

As of 2022, Iowa's population was 3.20 million, with its most populous county being Polk County, with a population of over 0.5 million. The state has a low population density of 54.5 people per square mile. Des Moines, the capital city and Iowa's most populous is home to 0.21 million people and is situated within Polk County. Agriculture and related industries serve as the primary economic drivers for the state. Iowa is among the top ten states with the most counties in the US.

8. North Carolina

Number of Counties: 100

North Carolina, located on the East Coast, has a relatively high population density of 196 people per square mile. The top three populated counties in the state are Wake, Mecklenburg, and Guilford, with populations of 1.22 million, 1.18 million, and 0.55 million, respectively. The state's primary industries include agriculture and forestry, alongside a strong industrial economy. Charlotte stands as the largest city in North Carolina, with 0.83 million residents, and is situated within Mecklenburg County.

7. Illinois

Number of Counties: 102

Illinois's most populous county is Cook County, with a population of nearly 5.08 million. Despite being the sixth-most populous state in the US, Illinois is one of the states experiencing a negative growth rate and has sustained a ten-year record population decline. It fares slightly better than California and New York in terms of population loss. The major city in Illinois is Chicago, located within Cook County. Chicago, the third-largest city in the US, has a population of 2.59 million, but it has been experiencing a decline since the last census.

6. Kansas

Number of Counties: 105

Kansas has a population of 2.94 million. The state’s largest county is Johnson County, with 0.63 million residents. Additionally, Sedgwick and Shawnee counties are also highly populated. Despite being the fifteenth largest state by area, Kansas ranks 40th in terms of population density, with only 34.9 people per square mile. The major city, Wichita, is situated in Chase County. The state deals with rural flight, witnessing a decline in its rural population while experiencing growth in urban areas.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 States with The Most Counties in the US.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 15 States with The Most Counties in the US is published on Insider Monkey.