15 States With the Smallest Gender Pay Gap in 2023

Jake Arky
·4 min read
lolostock / Getty Images/iStockphoto
It’s no secret that the workforce around the world has a pay gap when it comes to gender. In the United States, there is a sharp divide between who earns how much based on their gender, and it can vary depending on where workers live.

According to Forbes, in 2023, the average annual salary nationwide in the U.S. is $59,428, with the average hourly rate coming to $28.34 across the country. Even as the political and cultural landscape of America rapidly changes, some parts of the country’s equality and equity have yet to catch up, including wages.

Different states have different divides in terms of personal salary per person based on their gender, but some have less than others. GOBankingRates looked at the states with the least difference between men and women, totaling up the median earnings for both, as well as the dollar and percentage difference between them.

Here are the 15 states in America with the small gender pay gap in 2023, in order of biggest gap to smallest by dollar amount.

Samson1976 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Oregon

  • Median earnings for men: $60,831

  • Median earnings for women: $51,057

  • Pay difference: -$9,774

  • Percentage difference: 17.47%

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Tennessee

  • Median earnings for men: $51,538

  • Median earnings for women: $41,863

  • Pay difference: -$9,675

  • Percentage difference: 20.72%

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Arizona

  • Median earnings for men: $55,458

  • Median earnings for women: $46,309

  • Pay difference: -$9,149

  • Percentage difference: 17.98%

Alex Potemkin / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Rhode Island

  • Median earnings for men: $63,219

  • Median earnings for women: $54,188

  • Pay difference: -$9,031

  • Percentage difference: 15.38%

Boogich / iStock.com
Georgia

  • Median earnings for men: $54,422

  • Median earnings for women: $45,405

  • Pay difference: -$9,017

  • Percentage difference: 18.07%

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Florida

  • Median earnings for men: $51,151

  • Median earnings for women: $42,228

  • Pay difference: -$8,923

  • Percentage difference: 19.11%

Robert Kirk / Getty Images
Delaware

  • Median earnings for men: $60,608

  • Median earnings for women: $51,827

  • Pay difference: -$8,781

  • Percentage difference: 15.62%

rodclementphotography / iStock.com
North Carolina

  • Median earnings for men: $52,421

  • Median earnings for women: $44,297

  • Pay difference: -$8,124

  • Percentage difference: 16.80%

Eloi_Omella / Getty Images
California

  • Median earnings for men: $65,324

  • Median earnings for women: $57,373

  • Pay difference: -$7,951

  • Percentage difference: 12.96%

ElFlacodelNorte / Getty Images/iStockphoto
New Mexico

  • Median earnings for men: $51,149

  • Median earnings for women: $43,227

  • Pay difference: -$7,922

  • Percentage difference: 16.79%

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Arkansas

  • Median earnings for men: $47,329

  • Median earnings for women: $39,526

  • Pay difference: -$7,803

  • Percentage difference: 17.97%

OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto
New York

  • Median earnings for men: $67,512

  • Median earnings for women: $59,869

  • Pay difference: -$7,643

  • Percentage difference: 12.00%

lucky-photographer / Getty Images
Nevada

  • Median earnings for men: $52,398

  • Median earnings for women: $44,906

  • Pay difference: -$7,492

  • Percentage difference: 15.40%

krisbasonphotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Alaska

  • Median earnings for men: $62,134

  • Median earnings for women: $55,285

  • Pay difference: -$6,849

  • Percentage difference: 11.67%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
Vermont

  • Median earnings for men: $55,803

  • Median earnings for women: $51,931

  • Pay difference: -$3,872

  • Percentage difference: 7.19%

All data was sourced from Forbes.

