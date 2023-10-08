15 States With the Smallest Gender Pay Gap in 2023
It’s no secret that the workforce around the world has a pay gap when it comes to gender. In the United States, there is a sharp divide between who earns how much based on their gender, and it can vary depending on where workers live.
According to Forbes, in 2023, the average annual salary nationwide in the U.S. is $59,428, with the average hourly rate coming to $28.34 across the country. Even as the political and cultural landscape of America rapidly changes, some parts of the country’s equality and equity have yet to catch up, including wages.
Different states have different divides in terms of personal salary per person based on their gender, but some have less than others. GOBankingRates looked at the states with the least difference between men and women, totaling up the median earnings for both, as well as the dollar and percentage difference between them.
Here are the 15 states in America with the small gender pay gap in 2023, in order of biggest gap to smallest by dollar amount.
Oregon
Median earnings for men: $60,831
Median earnings for women: $51,057
Pay difference: -$9,774
Percentage difference: 17.47%
Tennessee
Median earnings for men: $51,538
Median earnings for women: $41,863
Pay difference: -$9,675
Percentage difference: 20.72%
Arizona
Median earnings for men: $55,458
Median earnings for women: $46,309
Pay difference: -$9,149
Percentage difference: 17.98%
Rhode Island
Median earnings for men: $63,219
Median earnings for women: $54,188
Pay difference: -$9,031
Percentage difference: 15.38%
Georgia
Median earnings for men: $54,422
Median earnings for women: $45,405
Pay difference: -$9,017
Percentage difference: 18.07%
Florida
Median earnings for men: $51,151
Median earnings for women: $42,228
Pay difference: -$8,923
Percentage difference: 19.11%
Delaware
Median earnings for men: $60,608
Median earnings for women: $51,827
Pay difference: -$8,781
Percentage difference: 15.62%
North Carolina
Median earnings for men: $52,421
Median earnings for women: $44,297
Pay difference: -$8,124
Percentage difference: 16.80%
California
Median earnings for men: $65,324
Median earnings for women: $57,373
Pay difference: -$7,951
Percentage difference: 12.96%
New Mexico
Median earnings for men: $51,149
Median earnings for women: $43,227
Pay difference: -$7,922
Percentage difference: 16.79%
Arkansas
Median earnings for men: $47,329
Median earnings for women: $39,526
Pay difference: -$7,803
Percentage difference: 17.97%
New York
Median earnings for men: $67,512
Median earnings for women: $59,869
Pay difference: -$7,643
Percentage difference: 12.00%
Nevada
Median earnings for men: $52,398
Median earnings for women: $44,906
Pay difference: -$7,492
Percentage difference: 15.40%
Alaska
Median earnings for men: $62,134
Median earnings for women: $55,285
Pay difference: -$6,849
Percentage difference: 11.67%
Vermont
Median earnings for men: $55,803
Median earnings for women: $51,931
Pay difference: -$3,872
Percentage difference: 7.19%
All data was sourced from Forbes.
