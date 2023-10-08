15 States With the Smallest Gender Pay Gap in 2023

lolostock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

It’s no secret that the workforce around the world has a pay gap when it comes to gender. In the United States, there is a sharp divide between who earns how much based on their gender, and it can vary depending on where workers live.

According to Forbes, in 2023, the average annual salary nationwide in the U.S. is $59,428, with the average hourly rate coming to $28.34 across the country. Even as the political and cultural landscape of America rapidly changes, some parts of the country’s equality and equity have yet to catch up, including wages.

Different states have different divides in terms of personal salary per person based on their gender, but some have less than others. GOBankingRates looked at the states with the least difference between men and women, totaling up the median earnings for both, as well as the dollar and percentage difference between them.

Here are the 15 states in America with the small gender pay gap in 2023, in order of biggest gap to smallest by dollar amount.

Oregon

Median earnings for men: $60,831

Median earnings for women: $51,057

Pay difference: -$9,774

Percentage difference: 17.47%

Tennessee

Median earnings for men: $51,538

Median earnings for women: $41,863

Pay difference: -$9,675

Percentage difference: 20.72%

Arizona

Median earnings for men: $55,458

Median earnings for women: $46,309

Pay difference: -$9,149

Percentage difference: 17.98%

Rhode Island

Median earnings for men: $63,219

Median earnings for women: $54,188

Pay difference: -$9,031

Percentage difference: 15.38%

Georgia

Median earnings for men: $54,422

Median earnings for women: $45,405

Pay difference: -$9,017

Percentage difference: 18.07%

Florida

Median earnings for men: $51,151

Median earnings for women: $42,228

Pay difference: -$8,923

Percentage difference: 19.11%

Delaware

Median earnings for men: $60,608

Median earnings for women: $51,827

Pay difference: -$8,781

Percentage difference: 15.62%

North Carolina

Median earnings for men: $52,421

Median earnings for women: $44,297

Pay difference: -$8,124

Percentage difference: 16.80%

California

Median earnings for men: $65,324

Median earnings for women: $57,373

Pay difference: -$7,951

Percentage difference: 12.96%

New Mexico

Median earnings for men: $51,149

Median earnings for women: $43,227

Pay difference: -$7,922

Percentage difference: 16.79%

Arkansas

Median earnings for men: $47,329

Median earnings for women: $39,526

Pay difference: -$7,803

Percentage difference: 17.97%

New York

Median earnings for men: $67,512

Median earnings for women: $59,869

Pay difference: -$7,643

Percentage difference: 12.00%

Nevada

Median earnings for men: $52,398

Median earnings for women: $44,906

Pay difference: -$7,492

Percentage difference: 15.40%

Alaska

Median earnings for men: $62,134

Median earnings for women: $55,285

Pay difference: -$6,849

Percentage difference: 11.67%

Vermont

Median earnings for men: $55,803

Median earnings for women: $51,931

Pay difference: -$3,872

Percentage difference: 7.19%

All data was sourced from Forbes.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 States With the Smallest Gender Pay Gap in 2023