15 States Where the Cost of a 1-Bedroom Has Gone Down in The Past Year
A well-known personal finance rule of thumb is that your housing costs should not exceed more than 30% of your gross monthly income. In spite of this guideline, PBS NewsHour reported that half of all American renters do pay more than 30% of their income on rent and utilities. If you’re looking to save money on rent, however, there’s some good news. The price of a one-bedroom apartment has declined across 15 cities in the United States.
To determine which states have one-bedroom apartments that are getting cheaper, GOBankingRates used ApartmentList’s February 2024 data to find the one-bedroom rent for February 2023 and February 2024 in each U.S. state. From there, we were able to determine the year-over-year monetary and percentage changes in one-bedroom rent and rank the states with negative figures only.
In descending order, here are 15 states where a one-bedroom is becoming more affordable to rent.
15. Colorado
February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,441
February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $1,440
YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$1
YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -0.07%
14. South Carolina
February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,124
February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $1,121
YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$3
YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -0.27%
13. Nevada
February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,168
February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $1,157
YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$11
YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -0.94%
12. California
February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,857
February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $1,833
YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$24
YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -1.29%
11. South Dakota
February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $716
February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $702
YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$14
YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -1.96%
10. Tennessee
February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,035
February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $1,014
YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$21
YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -2.03%
9. Utah
February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,136
February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $1,111
YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$25
YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -2.20%
8. North Carolina
February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,151
February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $1,124
YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$27
YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -2.35%
7. Texas
February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,168
February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $1,138
YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$30
YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -2.57%
6. Idaho
February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $837
February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $814
YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$23
YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -2.75%
5. Florida
February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,344
February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $1,307
YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$37
YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -2.75%
4. Alabama
February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $817
February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $794
YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$23
YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -2.82%
3. Oregon
February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,267
February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $1,225
YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$42
YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -3.31%
2. Arizona
February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,191
February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $1,150
YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$41
YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -3.44%
1. Georgia
February 2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,287
February 2024 1-bedroom rent: $1,238
YoY change ($) in 1-bedroom rent: -$49
YoY change (%) in 1-bedroom rent: -3.81%
Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates used ApartmentList’s February 2024 data to find each state’s (1) February 2023 1-bedroom rent and (2) February 2024 1-bedroom rent. With these two figures GOBankingRates was able to find each state’s (3) year-over-year monetary change in 1-bedroom rent and (4) year-over-year percent change in 1-bedroom rent. Only those states with a negative figure for (3) and (4) were included in the final rankings. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 5, 2024.
