15 States Where the Middle Class Is Thriving

The definition of “middle class” has changed over the decades. Most middle-class households earn around $80,000 a year. However, you could fall into this category if you make anywhere from $45,000 to $145,000 annually, according to H&R Block.

For the most part, people in the middle class can afford a reasonable standard of living. Many of these individuals own their own homes and vehicles, though they might use loans to afford such things.

They also typically have some kind of an investment portfolios, though how risky or diversified they are depends on the individual. Not only that but middle-class households often have at least two sources of income to help maintain their lifestyle or even build wealth over time.

Middle-class households that earn on the lower end of the spectrum might struggle to afford the higher cost of living in certain areas. But, like anyone else, these individuals can be found all throughout the country, particularly along the East and West coasts.

Whether you consider yourself to be middle class or not, you might be wondering where people in this income — and status — tier make the most.

To determine this, GOBankingRates compiled data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey and the US Census American Consumer Survey. This data was used to organize the states based on what remains after annual cost-of-living expenses (housing, groceries, utilities, healthcare and transportation) are deducted from annual median income.

Here are the top 15 states (including Washington, D.C.) where middle-class households are thriving.

kropic1 / Shutterstock.com

New Jersey

Total number of middle class households: 3,397,156

Household median income: $89,703

22% federal tax rate in 2023: $19,735

Annual median expenditures (including housing): $43,195

What’s left for saving, travel, entertainment, etc.: $26,773

New Jersey’s COL index is 110.3, a bit higher than the national average. Housing accounts for most of that spike, costing 26.4% more than the U.S. average.

Alexphotographic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

Total number of middle class households: 2,294,270

Household median income: $91,431

22% federal tax rate in 2023: $20,115

Annual median expenditures (including housing): $45,002

What’s left for saving, travel, entertainment, etc.: $26,314

Higher-income households could live comfortably in Maryland, despite the 114.8 COL index.

Photo Image / Shutterstock.com

Minnesota

Total number of middle class households: 2,229,100

Household median income: $77,706

22% federal tax rate in 2023: $17,095

Annual median expenditures (including housing): $36,058

What’s left for saving, travel, entertainment, etc.: $24,553

The COL index is just 94.4 in Minnesota, thanks to a housing COL index of just 82.4.

©Shutterstock.com

Virginia

Total number of middle class households: 3,248,528

Household median income: $80,615

22% federal tax rate in 2023: $17,735

Annual median expenditures (including housing): $39,141

What’s left for saving, travel, entertainment, etc.: $23,739

Coming in near the middle as far of the cost of living goes is Virginia, with an overall index of 101.4.

jiawangkun / Shutterstock.com

New Hampshire

Total number of middle class households: 540,498

Household median income: $83,449

22% federal tax rate in 2023: $18,359

Annual median expenditures (including housing): $43,432

What’s left for saving, travel, entertainment, etc.: $21,658

New Hampshire’s COL index is 115.7, with utilities costing more 27.9% more than the national average.

Colorado

Total number of middle class households: 2,227,932

Household median income: $80,184

22% federal tax rate in 2023: $17,640

Annual median expenditures (including housing): $41,383

What’s left for saving, travel, entertainment, etc.: $21,161

Similar to Utah, the COL index in Colorado is 106.9, but the average middle-class household can still live quite comfortably in many parts of the state.

©Shutterstock.com

Connecticut

Total number of middle class households: 1,397,324

Household median income: $83,572

22% federal tax rate in 2023: $18,386

Annual median expenditures (including housing): $44,776

What’s left for saving, travel, entertainment, etc.: $20,410

With a COL index of 113.9, Connecticut still has several affordable locations for people earning around $80,000 a year.

chapin31 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

Total number of middle class households: 1,033,651

Household median income: $79,133

22% federal tax rate in 2023: $17,409

Annual median expenditures (including housing): $40,589

What’s left for saving, travel, entertainment, etc.: $21,135

Utah’s COL index is slightly higher than the national average at 104.5. That is driven by high housing (113.6) and transportation (109.3) costs.

pabradyphoto / iStock.com

Illinois

Total number of middle class households: 4,930,255

Household median income: $72,563

22% federal tax rate in 2023: $18,128

Annual median expenditures (including housing): $34,694

What’s left for saving, travel, entertainment, etc.: $21,906

Illinois’ overall cost-of-living index is 91.8. Housing is especially affordable, at 78.8% of the national average.

gregobagel / Getty Images

Washington

Total number of middle class households: 2,931,841

Household median income: $82,400

22% federal tax rate in 2023: $18,128

Annual median expenditures (including housing): $46,346

What’s left for saving, travel, entertainment, etc.: $19,741

The seventh most expensive state to live in is Washington, with a COL index of 115.7. Even so, certain towns — especially on the east side of the state — are still affordable to middle-class earners.

AndreyKrav / iStock.com

Delaware

Total number of middle class households: 381,097

Household median income: $72,724

22% federal tax rate in 2023: $15,999

Annual median expenditures (including housing): $38,200

What’s left for saving, travel, entertainment, etc.: $18,525

The cost of living in Delaware is just above the national average at 100.8. Housing is quite affordable on average, with an index of 95.9.

Jesse Stafford / Getty Images/iStockphoto

District of Columbia

Total number of middle class households: 310,104

Household median income: $93,547

22% federal tax rate in 2023: $20,580

Annual median expenditures (including housing): $60,046

What’s left for saving, travel, entertainment, etc.: $12,921

The overall COL index in Washington, D.C., is 145.3. While not as many middle-class households thrive here, there are still those that do.

Ingo Dörenberg / iStock.com

Wyoming

Total number of middle class households: 230,653

Household median income: $68,002

22% federal tax rate in 2023: $14,960

Annual median expenditures (including housing): $35,268

What’s left for saving, travel, entertainment, etc.: $17,774

Wyoming has a COL index of 93.2 — everything but groceries and healthcare are cheaper than the national average.

Kenneth C. Zirkel / Wikimedia Commons

Rhode Island

Total number of middle class households: 426,769

Household median income: $74,489

22% federal tax rate in 2023: $16,388

Annual median expenditures (including housing): $42,100

What’s left for saving, travel, entertainment, etc.: $16,001

Rhode Island’s COL index is on the higher end at 112, but there are still very affordable cities where the middle class live and thrive.

brytta / Getty Images

Texas

Total number of middle class households: 10,239,341

Household median income: $67,321

22% federal tax rate in 2023: $14,811

Annual median expenditures (including housing): $35,085

What’s left for saving, travel, entertainment, etc.: $17,425

Methodology: In order to find the top states where the middle class is thriving, GOBankingRates analyzed every state across a variety of factors, including; [1] Cost-of-living indexes sourced from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, [2] average expenditures as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, [3] average home value as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and [4] the median household income as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The difference in median household income from each state to the national median was calculated to find places where the middle class has more spending power and therefore is more likely to be thriving. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Nov. 27, 2023.

