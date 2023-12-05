15 States Where the Middle Class Is Thriving
The definition of “middle class” has changed over the decades. Most middle-class households earn around $80,000 a year. However, you could fall into this category if you make anywhere from $45,000 to $145,000 annually, according to H&R Block.
Also See: How Big Is the Average Social Security Check of a Middle-Class Retiree?
Check Out: 7 Things the Middle Class Spends Too Much Money On
For the most part, people in the middle class can afford a reasonable standard of living. Many of these individuals own their own homes and vehicles, though they might use loans to afford such things.
They also typically have some kind of an investment portfolios, though how risky or diversified they are depends on the individual. Not only that but middle-class households often have at least two sources of income to help maintain their lifestyle or even build wealth over time.
Middle-class households that earn on the lower end of the spectrum might struggle to afford the higher cost of living in certain areas. But, like anyone else, these individuals can be found all throughout the country, particularly along the East and West coasts.
Whether you consider yourself to be middle class or not, you might be wondering where people in this income — and status — tier make the most.
To determine this, GOBankingRates compiled data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey and the US Census American Consumer Survey. This data was used to organize the states based on what remains after annual cost-of-living expenses (housing, groceries, utilities, healthcare and transportation) are deducted from annual median income.
Here are the top 15 states (including Washington, D.C.) where middle-class households are thriving.
New Jersey
Total number of middle class households: 3,397,156
Household median income: $89,703
22% federal tax rate in 2023: $19,735
Annual median expenditures (including housing): $43,195
What’s left for saving, travel, entertainment, etc.: $26,773
New Jersey’s COL index is 110.3, a bit higher than the national average. Housing accounts for most of that spike, costing 26.4% more than the U.S. average.
Billionaires vs. the Middle Class: Who Pays More in Taxes?
Discover: 6 Ways To Tell If You’re Middle Class or Upper Middle Class
Sponsored: Open a new checking account and earn early paycheck access; up to 2 days early with Discover® Cashback Debit with Early Pay
Maryland
Total number of middle class households: 2,294,270
Household median income: $91,431
22% federal tax rate in 2023: $20,115
Annual median expenditures (including housing): $45,002
What’s left for saving, travel, entertainment, etc.: $26,314
Higher-income households could live comfortably in Maryland, despite the 114.8 COL index.
See: 8 Things Poor People Waste Money on That Middle Class and Rich People Do Not
Minnesota
Total number of middle class households: 2,229,100
Household median income: $77,706
22% federal tax rate in 2023: $17,095
Annual median expenditures (including housing): $36,058
What’s left for saving, travel, entertainment, etc.: $24,553
The COL index is just 94.4 in Minnesota, thanks to a housing COL index of just 82.4.
Virginia
Total number of middle class households: 3,248,528
Household median income: $80,615
22% federal tax rate in 2023: $17,735
Annual median expenditures (including housing): $39,141
What’s left for saving, travel, entertainment, etc.: $23,739
Coming in near the middle as far of the cost of living goes is Virginia, with an overall index of 101.4.
New Hampshire
Total number of middle class households: 540,498
Household median income: $83,449
22% federal tax rate in 2023: $18,359
Annual median expenditures (including housing): $43,432
What’s left for saving, travel, entertainment, etc.: $21,658
New Hampshire’s COL index is 115.7, with utilities costing more 27.9% more than the national average.
Colorado
Total number of middle class households: 2,227,932
Household median income: $80,184
22% federal tax rate in 2023: $17,640
Annual median expenditures (including housing): $41,383
What’s left for saving, travel, entertainment, etc.: $21,161
Similar to Utah, the COL index in Colorado is 106.9, but the average middle-class household can still live quite comfortably in many parts of the state.
Connecticut
Total number of middle class households: 1,397,324
Household median income: $83,572
22% federal tax rate in 2023: $18,386
Annual median expenditures (including housing): $44,776
What’s left for saving, travel, entertainment, etc.: $20,410
With a COL index of 113.9, Connecticut still has several affordable locations for people earning around $80,000 a year.
Jaspreet Singh: America’s Economy Is About To Get a Reality Check
Utah
Total number of middle class households: 1,033,651
Household median income: $79,133
22% federal tax rate in 2023: $17,409
Annual median expenditures (including housing): $40,589
What’s left for saving, travel, entertainment, etc.: $21,135
Utah’s COL index is slightly higher than the national average at 104.5. That is driven by high housing (113.6) and transportation (109.3) costs.
Illinois
Total number of middle class households: 4,930,255
Household median income: $72,563
22% federal tax rate in 2023: $18,128
Annual median expenditures (including housing): $34,694
What’s left for saving, travel, entertainment, etc.: $21,906
Illinois’ overall cost-of-living index is 91.8. Housing is especially affordable, at 78.8% of the national average.
Washington
Total number of middle class households: 2,931,841
Household median income: $82,400
22% federal tax rate in 2023: $18,128
Annual median expenditures (including housing): $46,346
What’s left for saving, travel, entertainment, etc.: $19,741
The seventh most expensive state to live in is Washington, with a COL index of 115.7. Even so, certain towns — especially on the east side of the state — are still affordable to middle-class earners.
Delaware
Total number of middle class households: 381,097
Household median income: $72,724
22% federal tax rate in 2023: $15,999
Annual median expenditures (including housing): $38,200
What’s left for saving, travel, entertainment, etc.: $18,525
The cost of living in Delaware is just above the national average at 100.8. Housing is quite affordable on average, with an index of 95.9.
Spot: 8 Key Signs You Haven’t Made It to the Upper Middle Class
District of Columbia
Total number of middle class households: 310,104
Household median income: $93,547
22% federal tax rate in 2023: $20,580
Annual median expenditures (including housing): $60,046
What’s left for saving, travel, entertainment, etc.: $12,921
The overall COL index in Washington, D.C., is 145.3. While not as many middle-class households thrive here, there are still those that do.
Wyoming
Total number of middle class households: 230,653
Household median income: $68,002
22% federal tax rate in 2023: $14,960
Annual median expenditures (including housing): $35,268
What’s left for saving, travel, entertainment, etc.: $17,774
Wyoming has a COL index of 93.2 — everything but groceries and healthcare are cheaper than the national average.
Rhode Island
Total number of middle class households: 426,769
Household median income: $74,489
22% federal tax rate in 2023: $16,388
Annual median expenditures (including housing): $42,100
What’s left for saving, travel, entertainment, etc.: $16,001
Rhode Island’s COL index is on the higher end at 112, but there are still very affordable cities where the middle class live and thrive.
Texas
Total number of middle class households: 10,239,341
Household median income: $67,321
22% federal tax rate in 2023: $14,811
Annual median expenditures (including housing): $35,085
What’s left for saving, travel, entertainment, etc.: $17,425
Methodology: In order to find the top states where the middle class is thriving, GOBankingRates analyzed every state across a variety of factors, including; [1] Cost-of-living indexes sourced from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, [2] average expenditures as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, [3] average home value as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and [4] the median household income as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The difference in median household income from each state to the national median was calculated to find places where the middle class has more spending power and therefore is more likely to be thriving. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Nov. 27, 2023.
More From GOBankingRates
5 Frugal Money Habits Americans Can Learn From Other Countries
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 States Where the Middle Class Is Thriving