15 States Where the Most People Rely on SNAP for Their Groceries

jetcityimage / iStock.com

The food stamp program we know today, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program -- also known as the acronym SNAP -- was created by the U.S. federal government to end hunger and move people forward to self-sufficiency.

See: New SNAP Work Requirements Go Into Effect Sept. 1 -- Here's Who Qualifies

Find Out: What To Do If You Owe Back Taxes to the IRS

SNAP was built on the foundation of the first Food Stamp Program, which was established in 1939. The initial program, which has evolved over many decades, began to be referred to as SNAP in 2008.

Over 42 million qualifying people in the U.S. currently use SNAP benefits to purchase fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, fish, dairy products, breads, cereals, snack foods, non-alcoholic beverages and seeds and plants that produce food. However, items such as cleaning supplies, pet foods, hygiene products, cosmetics and ready-to-eat hot foods are not eligible to be purchased with these government-issued benefits.

To qualify for SNAP benefits, you must not exceed SNAP gross and net monthly income limits or the program's resource limits. For example, a family of four cannot exceed a gross monthly income of $2,871, a net monthly income of $2,209 or $2,500 in countable resources, such as cash or money in a bank account. It's important to note that if one member of the family is at least 60 or disabled, different limits will apply.

To determine the 15 states where the most people currently rely on SNAP for their groceries, GOBankingRates used the US Department of Agriculture's (USDA) SNAP data tables by state published in April 2023.

Some of the states listed have experienced an increase in SNAP participation since March 2023 and some have experienced a decrease. However, what all 15 states have in common is that their populations have the most people relying on SNAP for their groceries, compared to other states.

Here are the 15 states in the U.S. where the most people are using the SNAP program:

Story continues

jeremyiswild / iStock.com

1. California

Persons participating in SNAP in March 2022: 4,612,800

Persons participating in SNAP in March 2023: 5,172,539

Percent change: 12.1%

Food Stamps: Do People on SNAP Need To Work Full Time?

Stimulus Update: Final Checks Are Going Out Soon -- Will There Ever Be More? 7 Experts Weigh In

halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Texas

Persons participating in SNAP in March 2022: 3,472,171

Persons participating in SNAP in March 2023: 3,343,815

Percent change: -3.7%

Food Stamps: Surprising Things You Can Buy

wellesenterprises / Getty Images

3. Florida

Persons participating in SNAP in March 2022: 2,786,261

Persons participating in SNAP in March 2023: 3,058,635

Percent change: 9.8%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. New York

Persons participating in SNAP in March 2022: 2,871,999

Persons participating in SNAP in March 2023: 2,908,512

Percent change: 1.3%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

5. Illinois

Persons participating in SNAP in March 2022: 2,003,747

Persons participating in SNAP in March 2023: 1,990,566

Percent change: -0.7%

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Pennsylvania

Persons participating in SNAP in March 2022: 1,861,373

Persons participating in SNAP in March 2023: 1,936,758

Percent change: 4.0%

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. North Carolina

Persons participating in SNAP in March 2022: 1,567,026

Persons participating in SNAP in March 2023: 1,606,929

Percent change: 2.5%

Nate Hovee / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Georgia

Persons participating in SNAP in March 2022: 1,607,936

Persons participating in SNAP in March 2023: 1,505,624

Percent change: -6.4%

Food Stamps 2023: When SNAP Benefits Will Hit Accounts in All 50 States

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Ohio

Persons participating in SNAP in March 2022: 1,498,058

Persons participating in SNAP in March 2023: 1,403,704

Percent change: -6.3%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Michigan

Persons participating in SNAP in March 2022: 1,348,861

Persons participating in SNAP in March 2023: 1,425,331

Percent change: 5.7%

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Massachusetts

Persons participating in SNAP in March 2022: 1,032,580

Persons participating in SNAP in March 2023: 1,087,259

Percent change: 5.3%

Mortgage Interest Rate Forecast for 2023: When Will Rates Go Down?

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. New Jersey

Persons participating in SNAP in March 2022: 864,280

Persons participating in SNAP in March 2023: 769,958

Percent change: -10.9%

sborisov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Maryland

Persons participating in SNAP in March 2022: 763,047

Persons participating in SNAP in March 2023: 673,642

Percent change: -11.7%

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Louisiana

Persons participating in SNAP in March 2022: 774,444

Persons participating in SNAP in March 2023: 907,254

Percent change: 17.1%

Stimulus Update: Child Tax Credit Expansion Still 'Achievable' by End of 2023 -- Where Issue Currently Stands in Congress

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Washington

Persons participating in SNAP in March 2022: 882,317

Persons participating in SNAP in March 2023: 900,999

Percent change: 2.1%

More From GOBankingRates

Cynthia Measom contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 States Where the Most People Rely on SNAP for Their Groceries