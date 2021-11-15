U.S. markets close in 14 minutes

15 sustainable gifts from brands that give back

15 sustainable gifts from brands that give back

As the holiday season nears, you may be on the hunt for thoughtful gifts that would mean a lot to your friends and family and the greater good. You're in the right place: These brands not only make sustainable products but also have charitable initiatives to support important causes.

While you're here, the shopping experts at Reviewed recommend starting your holiday shopping early this year. Many of these items could be in high demand as we head into the winter months, like an environmentally friendly backpack that's all over TikTok. Plus, you'll want to ensure that they'll arrive on time, as shipping could be delayed.

Here are 15 of our favorite sustainable products from companies that give back, any of which would make an amazing gift—whether for someone you love or yourself.

1. For the one in need of a new bag: Brevitē Backpack

Best sustainable gifts: Brevit&#x000113; backpacks
Best sustainable gifts: Brevitē backpacks

Brevitē backpacks are stylish, comfortable, and highly functional, and they also happen to be made from recycled water bottles. The brand, which recently took off on social media feeds, sells everyday backpacks like this one, as well as camera backpacks that would make a great gift for your favorite photographer. The bags are both spacious and durable, and they come with a lifetime warranty to boot.

The company has a strong charitable initiative, too. To date, it has donated $150,000 in backpacks to the homeless in New York City, as well as $35,000 to support the fight against COVID-19 and $10,000 to support young people.

Get the Brevitē Backpack from Brevitē for $100

2. For the one always missing a pair of socks: Protect Ocean Animals Gift Box

Best sustainable gifts: Protect Ocean Animals
Best sustainable gifts: Protect Ocean Animals

Who couldn’t use a few extra pairs of socks? These ones from Conscious Step would make a particularly great gift, as each pair helps to support a charity. For instance, the Protect Ocean Animals trio supports Oceana and its work to save marine life and restore oceans. Other pairs help to support Habitat for Humanity, Room to Read, Conservation International, and more, and to date, the brand has donated more than $500,000 to its charitable partners.

Plus, these ocean-themed socks have cute marine life patterns, and they’re made from organic cotton that’s been sustainably sourced. They’re also vegan and fair trade-certified, so it’s truly a gift you can feel good about giving.

Get the Protect Ocean Animals Gift Box from Conscious Step for $45

3. For the one searching for a new scent: Skylar perfumes

Best sustainable gifts: Skylar perfumes
Best sustainable gifts: Skylar perfumes

Some perfumes have questionable ingredients, but that's not the case with Skylar. Its products are free from parabens, phthalates, synthetic dyes, and animal-derived ingredients, and the brand also partners with ethical and eco-friendly suppliers. With this discovery set, a beauty fanatic can test out hypoallergenic scents and then purchase their favorite with a gift card.

The brand also gives back by donating a portion of its proceeds to Step Up, a nonprofit that provides mentorship to underprivileged high school girls across the country. Step Up orchestrates after-school programming, mentorship, and career guidance to help girls become confident, college-bound and successful women.

Get the Discovery Set + Gift Card from Skylar for $85

4. For the cozy one: Baloo Weighted Blanket

Best sustainable gifts: Baloo weighted blanket
Best sustainable gifts: Baloo weighted blanket

It feels amazing to curl up under a weighted blanket at the end of a stressful day, and this one from Baloo is made from 100% cotton and without any plastic. It’s filled with glass microbeads that create the wonderful feeling of being wrapped in a hug. The blanket comes in a variety of size and weight combinations, plus it’s vegan and carbon neutral.

Baloo gives back to the community as well, donating to the Pajama Project, which provides clothing and bedtime books to children in shelters and group homes.

Get the Weighted Blanket from Baloo starting at $159

5. For the one who's always cold: Patagonia Jacket

Best sustainable gifts: Patagonia jacket
Best sustainable gifts: Patagonia jacket

Patagonia is widely known for its sustainability efforts, and it doesn’t hurt that its products are top-of-the-line, either. The brand offers a wide selection, from sweaters to winter accessories, but we particularly love this midlength parka that's made from 100% organic cotton canvas and lined with recycled polyester fleece.

As if you need more to love, Patagonia has pledged 1% of its sales to the preservation and restoration of the natural environment since 1985 and awarded more than $140 million in cash and in-kind donations to environmental groups.

Get the Women's Insulated Prairie Dawn Parka from Patagonia for $279

6. For the fancy one: Valencia Dress

Best sustainable gifts: Amour Vert silk dress
Best sustainable gifts: Amour Vert silk dress

Amour Vert offers a beautiful collection of women’s clothing, but the cherry on top? The brand focuses on sustainability, from selecting materials to packaging its products. Take this floral Valencia dress that's made from 100% silk crepe de chine and features a midi hem and flutter sleeve. It even saves a trip to the dry cleaner, as it can be thrown straight into the wash.

In addition to embracing sustainable practices, the brand partners with American Forest to plant a tree for every T-shirt sold. To date, they’ve planted more than 300,000 trees all across the country.

Get the Valencia Washable Silk Dress from Amour Vert for $248

7. For the gym-goer: Allbirds Sneakers

Best sustainable gifts: Allbirds
Best sustainable gifts: Allbirds

We’ve tested and loved Allbirds sneakers, which are extremely popular on social media. These shoes are made from sustainably sourced materials, and they’re also comfortable, lightweight, and supportive. Plus, they come in a variety of colors and both men’s and women’s sizes.

A certified B Corp, Allbirds is carbon neutral, and it also gives back through Soles4Souls, a nonprofit that donates gently used shoes to communities in need all across the world.

Get the Women’s Tree Runners for $98

8. For the one in need of home décor: Alpaca Wool Throw

Best sustainable gifts: Alpaca wool throw
Best sustainable gifts: Alpaca wool throw

This cozy throw blanket from Avocado would make a perfect gift, as it’s made from ethically sourced alpaca wool and comes in a variety of pretty colors and patterns. The fabric is soft and breathable, yet incredibly warm, and it’s been dyed without the use of any harsh chemicals that could hurt the environment.

As for Avocado, it’s a carbon-negative business that voluntarily offsets more than 100% of its emissions, and the brand is part of 1% for the Planet, meaning it donates 1% of all corporate revenues to vetted environmental non-profits. Avocado also supports a variety of other charitable initiatives, including organizations that help underprivileged communities, the environment, and more.

Get the Alpaca Wool Throw from Avocado for $149

9. For the one who always meal preps: Bee’s Wrap Assorted 3-pack

Best sustainable gifts: Bee&#39;s Wrap
Best sustainable gifts: Bee's Wrap

Anyone who regularly packs bagged lunches needs Bee’s Wrap! These sustainable food wraps are made from organic cotton, sustainably sourced beeswax, organic jojoba oil, and tree resin, and they can be reused for up to a year. The warmth of your hands on the wrap creates a seal around food, and this assorted pack comes with a small, medium, and large wrap.

Bee’s Wrap also supports a variety of good causes, including 1% for the Planet, the Rozalia Project, which supports ocean conservancy, beach cleanups, and water stewardship, and The Bee Cause, which teaches children about the important connection between bees and healthy food systems.

Get the Bee’s Wrap Assorted 3-Pack from Amazon for $15

10. For the one obsessed with hair care: Ethique Hair Shampoo Bar

Best sustainable gifts: Ethique
Best sustainable gifts: Ethique

For anyone on your list who's looking to use less plastic, this Ethique shampoo bar will be a welcome addition to their daily routine. The vegan and cruelty-free brand offers products for different hair types, including one that's formulated for dry scalps using ground oatmeal and neem oil.

The hair care company powers its office with renewable energy and it limits its greenhouse gas emissions caused by international freight and staff travel. For every order placed on its website, Ethique plants a tree or mangrove in forests across the world with its partner, Ecologi.

Get the Ethique Hair Shampoo Bar at Amazon for $14

11. For the host: Charcuterie Board

Best sustainable gifts: Charcuterie board
Best sustainable gifts: Charcuterie board

This lovely sustainable charcuterie board from etúHOME is sure to be the focal point of any gathering—and not just for being covered in tasty snacks. The beautiful design is made from reclaimed wood and decorated with a colorful plant-based wax finish. It comes in a variety of sizes and colors, making it an ideal gift for your favorite host.

Beyond its sustainable practices, etúHOME does its part to support charitable causes, too, often donating proceeds to organizations such as the Nature Conservancy, which helps to conserve land across the world.

Get the Rectangle Mod Charcuterie Board from etúHOME for $155

12. For the fashionable college student: Pro Backpack Tote

Best sustainable gifts: Pro backpack tote
Best sustainable gifts: Pro backpack tote

Your favorite fashionista will be the talk of the town when they’re wearing the Pro backpack from Holly and Tanager. This stylish bag is made from recycled nylon, and it’s spacious enough to hold a 17-inch laptop. It's available in a range of trendy colors, and it can even be converted into a tote or crossbody bag for optimal versatility.

Despite being a smaller brand, Holly and Tanager is dedicated to helping the planet.

Get the Pro Backpack Tote from Holly and Tanager for $290

13. For the one always carrying a plastic water bottle: S'well

Best sustainable gifts: S&#39;well
Best sustainable gifts: S'well

Many of us are making efforts to reduce our waste, and the good news is we can look stylish while doing it. These S'well water bottles not only come in dozens of colors, patterns and sizes for nearly every person on your gift list, but they're vacuum-insulated to keep beverages hot or cold for an extended period of time.

Even better, S'well is dedicated to giving back. Through its Million Bottle Project, it donated more than 320,000 water bottles to New York City students, and more recently gave more than $1 million of its product to frontline workers through a Buy One, Donate One program.

Get a 17-ounce S'well Stainless Steel Water Bottle at Amazon for $35

14. For the wine lover: Recycled Wine Bottle Platter

Best sustainable gifts: Recycled wine bottle platter
Best sustainable gifts: Recycled wine bottle platter

As artist Val Huegerich wanders the national forest near her home in Wyoming, she collects and then reimagines left-behind glass bottles. Her upcycled trays even come paired with cheese knives fashioned with wine cork handles.

The handmade gift is available at e-tailer Uncommon Goods, which donates $1 for every purchase through its Better to Give program. Customers choose the destination of the proceeds, picking from partners such as American Forests, International Rescue Committee, RAINN, and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

Get the Recycled Wine Bottle Platter at Uncommon Goods for $24

15. For the composter: Vitamix FoodCycler

Best sustainable gifts: Vitamix FoodCycler
Best sustainable gifts: Vitamix FoodCycler

Forty percent of food goes to waste in the United States each year, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council, and if you don’t have the space to create a traditional compost pile, this unique appliance from Vitamix will save you from throwing away food scraps. The FoodCycler aerates, heats and grinds up food waste from your kitchen, including eggshells, cheese rinds, coffee grinds, fish and chicken bones and fruit and vegetable peels and cores, turning the scraps into compost in a matter of hours. You can play a small part in keeping food waste out of landfills and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

To give back to the community, the Vitamix Foundation partners with other organizations to further the education, consumption and enjoyment of plant-based foods and offer grants to research institutions.

Get the Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50 from Vitamix for $299.95

