U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,133.50
    -4.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,574.00
    +114.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,213.00
    -88.75 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,810.40
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.09
    +4.42 (+5.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,989.00
    +2.80 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0867
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.62
    +0.60 (+3.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2367
    +0.0035 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1090
    +0.3120 (+0.23%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,251.13
    -104.64 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.59
    +3.38 (+0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,687.32
    +55.58 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

15 Most Important Tax Tips for Last-Minute Filers

Karen Doyle
·8 min read
valentinrussanov / Getty Images
valentinrussanov / Getty Images

You’re not alone if you wait until the last minute to file your federal tax return. Some people delay filing because they want to avoid the process, especially if they know they’ll owe money.

Learn: 5 Presidents Who Raised Taxes the Most, and 5 Who Lowered Them
More: 3 Signs You’re Serious About Raising Your Credit Score

You can’t ignore the tax-filing deadline, though, because you’ll face civil or criminal penalties if you don’t file a return. Here are the last-minute tax tips and deadlines you need to file on time — and your options if you can’t.

1. Know the Tax Deadline

The deadline to file your 2022 personal income tax return is April 18, 2023. Although it’s normally April 15, since that day falls on a Saturday — and that Monday is Emancipation Day in Washington, D.C. — you have until the following Tuesday to file your taxes.

2. Have All the Necessary Documents

During the first few months of the year, you’ll probably receive several tax-related documents. These can include:

  • A W-2 form from your employer

  • 1099 forms from other sources of income, such as interest or dividends, or contract or freelance work

  • A 1098 form showing mortgage interest paid off by at least $600 if you’re a homeowner

  • Form 1098-E showing student loan interest paid off by at least $600 if you have federal student loans

  • 1095 forms showing health insurance coverage

  • Receipts for charitable contributions

  • Child and dependent care records

Gather these documents together before you sit down to start your return.

Take Our Poll: What Do You Plan To Use Your Tax Refund For?

3. Know Which Health Coverage Form You Need

Three versions of Form 1095 exist: A, B and C. Form 1095-A will be sent to you if you get your health insurance through the Health Insurance Marketplace. You will need information from this form to file your tax return, but don’t include the form with your return. You will receive Form 1095-B if you are covered by minimum essential coverage, and if you are covered by a plan sponsored by an applicable large employer (ALE), you will get 1095-C. You don’t need to wait for 1095-B or 1095-C to file your return.

4. File Electronically

Filing your return electronically, known as e-filing, is the easiest, fastest and most reliable method. You can file taxes online for free with IRS Free File if your adjusted gross income is $73,000 or less. If your income is higher, you can still use Free File fillable forms and file on your own. Alternatively, there are a number of reasonably priced tax preparation software programs or services you can use. You can also use a paid tax preparer who is authorized to e-file, although if you’ve waited until the last minute to file, you might have trouble finding one who can fit you into their schedule.

Many software programs will let you file your federal return for free but charge you to file your state return. Read the fine print before you make your choice.

5. Import Your Data

You can import your data into most tax software programs, saving you time and reducing errors. If your employer or financial institution makes this option available, you enter some basic information and the program retrieves the details of your W-2 or 1099 form. Depending on the software you use, other options might include taking a picture of your W-2 with your phone and uploading it, uploading a PDF of last year’s return or letting software you used last year populate this year’s forms with last year’s information.

6. Reference Last Year’s Return

If you’re not using the same software program you used last year or are filling by paper, use the last return you filed as a benchmark for this year’s return. If your tax situation hasn’t changed much, you should have a good idea of what your income will be, the deductions you can claim and which forms you need to file.

7. Consider Making an IRA Contribution

You can make a deductible individual retirement account contribution right up until the filing deadline, so you can contribute for 2022 until the last day to file taxes on April 18, 2023. When you contribute to a traditional IRA, you can deduct the amount of your contribution from your income, which means you’ll pay tax on a smaller amount.

You can contribute up to $6,000 for the 2022 tax year, plus an additional $1,000 “catch-up” contribution if you are age 50 or older. You can deduct your contribution if you meet certain requirements, like not having a retirement plan at work.

8. Beware of Careless Errors

Double-check your return and have someone trusted review it, too. Because you’ve waited until the last minute to prepare your return, you’re more likely to make mistakes.

Be especially careful when entering numbers, including Social Security numbers. Tax software will alert you of math errors, but it won’t detect whether you’ve entered numbers incorrectly, said Barbara Weltman, president and founder of the financial company Big Ideas for Small Business.

9. Take Breaks

Even if you’re down to the wire, don’t try to complete your return in one sitting, particularly if it’s complicated. Stepping away from your return occasionally will help you come back with a fresh set of eyes and, hopefully, avoid making mistakes.

10. Know the Steps To Take If You Can’t Complete Your Return on Time

If you can’t meet the April 18 deadline to file your federal return, you can request an automatic tax extension from the IRS with a Form 4868, Weltman said. You can access the form and file it electronically through the Free File link on IRS.gov. Although you can only file your return with Free File software if your income falls below a certain level, anyone can file for an extension for free using one of the software programs.

11. Pay What You Owe, Even If You File an Extension

An extension will give you more time to file your return and help you avoid a late-filing penalty, but you’ll still have to pay what you owe by the April 18 filing deadline to avoid late-payment penalties and interest, Weltman said.

12. File Even If You Can’t Pay Your Tax Bill

“Don’t let your inability to pay prevent you from filing on time,” Weltman said. Avoiding filing your return because you can’t make a tax payment will only make matters worse. There are penalties for filing taxes late.

If you owe but can’t pay, you can limit the damage by filing your return on time. The failure-to-file penalty is 5% of the tax owed each month your return is late, up to a maximum of 25%. If you file but do not pay, you will be charged just a 0.5% penalty on what you owe each month until you’ve paid it off.

If you can’t pay your entire tax bill, pay as much as possible. You can reduce additional interest and penalties if you pay as much as you can with your tax return, according to the IRS.

13. Know What To Do If You Owe But Can’t Pay

If you can’t pay what you owe by the tax deadline, you might be able to arrange an IRS installment plan, especially if you’ve always filed and paid on time in the past.

If you’ve filed your return and owe less than $50,000 in tax, penalties and interest, you can apply for the IRS Online Payment Agreement, which allows you to avoid the hassle of calling the IRS or visiting a field office to apply. You also can apply online as a short-term option if you owe less than $100,000 in combined tax, penalties and interest. The IRS will let you know immediately whether your application has been approved, Weltman said.

14. Start Planning Now for Next Year

Don’t make skipping the tax return deadline a habit.

“This process should be a lesson going forward,” Weltman said.

Keep tax-related documents organized throughout the year and collect tax forms in a folder as they come in during tax season so you don’t have to scramble to meet the tax-filing deadline. And make sure you have the funds available to pay your tax bill by opening a separate savings account for taxes and setting money aside each month. That way, you’ll have the money you need when tax season comes.

15. File Any Delinquent Returns Now

If you have delinquent tax returns that you should have filed in past years but didn’t, you should get ahead of those now as well. If you skipped a year or two, it will catch up with you down the road, so get your house in order now.

If you have a legitimate reason why you didn’t file a return in a previous year, you might be able to avoid some penalties. Avoid making poor excuses for not filing, because the IRS has probably heard them all. Your best strategy might be to fall on your sword, admit your wrongdoing and correct the mistake by filing now.

Get on top of your taxes as soon as you can, because they won’t go away. Following these last-minute tax tips for late filers will help make tax filing easier and help you get a jump on next year.

More From GOBankingRates

Daria Uhlig and Cameron Huddleston contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Most Important Tax Tips for Last-Minute Filers

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • How Warren Buffett could steal the show in the second quarter: Morning Brief

    Be ready to take notes from Warren Buffett. More on that, and what else to know in markets on Monday, April 3, 2023.

  • Tesla reports record Q1 deliveries as price cuts boost demand

    Tesla on Sunday reported first quarter delivery and production numbers that topped estimates, indicating price cuts it initiated across the globe are boosting demand.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • $100 Oil to Tighter Markets: Here’s What Analysts See After OPEC+ Shock Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash its oil output came as a huge surprise to the market, given earlier rhetoric from group leader Saudi Arabia that it would stand pat on production. The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Mak

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Exxon, Chevron, Tesla, Life Storage, WWE, and More

    Shares of Exxon, Chevron, and other energy giants surge after OPEC+ surprises markets with a cut in oil production, Tesla sets a quarterly record for vehicle deliveries, and Life Storage agrees to be bought by Extra Space Storage.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices: report

    According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Oil prices surge, Fed rate path in question again

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise cut in their output target, a move that rippled through stock markets and boosted the dollar due to reinvigorated fears about the stickiness of global inflation. Brent oil futures looked set for its biggest daily percentage gain in around a year, jumping 5.3% to $84.12 a barrel on news OPEC+ would aim to cut output by around 1.16 million barrels per day. Goldman Sachs lifted its forecast for Brent to $95 a barrel by the end of the year and to $100 for 2024 following the oil output change, which was announced on Sunday, a day before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel including Saudi Arabia and Russia.

  • JPMorgan's Bob Michele Issues Dire Warning On Rally Of Risk Assets, Says Recession Is Inevitable

    Bob Michele, the chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management, has warned of an economic downturn, saying that markets are headed for a rally before an inevitable slowdown. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Michele says risk assets will rise in the next quarter as they did during the Great Recession. "In the next quarter, we could see risk assets rally. You could have a feel-good period, and then the reality catches up," Michele said. "If we've been taught anything this month, y

  • Apple Stock Is Nearing Its Previous Peak. iPhone Demand Could Help It Soar, Analyst Says.

    Strong iPhone demand in Asia and an acceleration in services revenue bode well for Apple stock, analysts at Wedbush say.

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • How to Buy Land and Build a House: 4 Steps

    Many people dream of owning a chunk of land and putting their dream house on it. Maybe you fantasize about pulling out all the stops and designing a home with every feature you've ever wanted. Well, to make that dream, … Continue reading → The post How to Buy Land and Build Your Dream House appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Beijing’s Micron Probe Spurs $12 Billion Rally in China Chip Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese chip-related stocks advanced amid optimism that they will benefit from the nation’s growing self-reliance push after Beijing launched a probe into Micron Technology Inc.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedOil Surges 8% After OPEC+ Blindsides Market

  • China EV Sales Rebound Further In March For BYD, Li Auto And XPeng, But Nio Lags

    After a rough start to 2023, China EV sales are generally rebounding. Tesla rivals BYD, Li Auto, Nio and XPeng reported March and Q1 sales.

  • How Many Bank Accounts Should I Have?

    Knowing how to bank effectively is a big part of being financially responsible. Different banks can have advantages over others. Employing different banking techniques can improve how you budget your money. One of those techniques is having multiple bank accounts. So, … Continue reading → The post How Many Bank Accounts You Should Have appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • WWE and UFC owner Endeavor agree to massive merger

    A WWE-Endeavor merger would make business sense, though some questions remain.

  • Treasuries Fall as OPEC+ Disrupts Fed-Pivot Wagers: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global markets made a shaky start to the second quarter of 2023 as OPEC+ group’s surprise plan to cut oil production stoked fears of elevated inflation and pushed traders to prune their wagers on a dovish tilt by the Federal Reserve. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It

  • Best brokerage account bonuses in April 2023

    Have some extra cash you want to invest? Brokerages are rewarding new clients.