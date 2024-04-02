This 15-time Grammy winner's home just sold for $1.525M in North Bergen

In September, the North Bergen home of jazz great and 15-time Grammy winner Paquito D'Rivera was listed for sale. And just last month, the home officially sold for $1.525 million — breaking the record for the highest-selling single-family home in North Bergen to date by $425,000.

D'Rivera, 75, is a Cuban American bandleader who is widely known for his blend of Latin jazz and classical music. With his Latin Grammy and Grammy Award nominations spanning from 1979 to 2016, he is still performing and working on collaborations with other highly acclaimed instrumentalists, such as cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

"I call it the jazz house," said Angela Cuciniello, an agent with Coldwell Banker Realty in Hoboken and the property's listing agent. "I used to say, 'Oh, you want to see the jazz house?'"

D'Rivera and his wife, Brenda Feliciano, bought the now four-bedroom, five-bathroom colonial-style home at 7707 Boulevard East in 2001. It was built in 1911.

During their time, the D'Rivera family expanded the property, adding a two-story section, a large chef's kitchen, a junior bedroom suite and five-zone climate control that runs throughout more than 4,100 square feet of living space. The property also features a large marble fireplace in the living room, a bluestone terrace with views of the New York City skyline and an in-ground pool.

"This house is really special. You could feel that when you walked in," Cuciniello said. "It is one of three homes on the block, but single-family, in North Bergen that is facing east directly overlooking the Hudson River with that Manhattan view."

Cuciniello said the home had been listed for sale because D'Rivera and his wife were downsizing. Before this home hit the market, she said, they spent several years looking for and moving into their new home.

"They're at that age where they don't want that much responsibility for a big home, so I was able to first start working with them on their search of what they wanted to downsize to," she said. "It took us like two years to find the right place, then they purchased that, and then moving their contents out of the house took a year because there were so many valuable things, like artwork, statues and his actual Grammys."

Once the family moved, Cuciniello said, she listed the North Bergen property initially for $1.75 million. She said the couple received several offers right away but chose to hold off for one that was closer to the original asking price. Then they ended up receiving four more offers from late December 2023 to the start of January 2024.

One of those offers came from Danny Rojo, an agent with Coldwell Banker Realty in Fort Lee and the property's buying agent. He said that although his clients were initially looking in Hoboken, they were drawn to this North Bergen home because of its view.

"Its selling point was when we went into the primary suite, and there's a big window that's just about in the center of the property. You can see all of New York City from one side to the other, and it just completely threw them back," Rojo said. "It's not a common home, and it's very custom. Being that it was celebrity Paquito D'Rivera's home, it definitely helped with the sale."

Though the property's buyers did end up securing the home, it didn't always look as if they were going to come out on top. Rojo said that when their offer was initially accepted and they entered attorney review, another prospective buyer put in a more competitive offer.

"During the attorney review period, anyone can come in and make an offer, and of course that's exactly what happened, which is expected in a market like this," he said. "We almost lost it because of the competitiveness of the market. But through negotiations and everything, we were able to make it land again."

Overall, Cuciniello said, because the home has a unique background and is in a coveted location, as well as the fact that she developed a friendship with D'Rivera and his wife, it was a very special sale.

"When you sell someone's property, it's a process of sometimes building friendships and relationships that continue, and I think that's what makes it so special," she said. "We’re excited to break this record, because I always try to do a great job and push a little bit when I think there’s something special about a house. North Bergen is burgeoning. It's becoming more of an urban destination, because there's a lot more conveniences."

