In this article, we will take a look at the 15 top Amazon Web Services alternatives in 2024. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to 5 Top Amazon Web Services Alternatives in 2024.

Optimize Cloud Computing Costs with CAST AI

Startups play a major role in cloud consulting and optimizing computing costs by partnering with large cloud providers. One such startup is CAST AI, a platform that helps companies optimize their cloud computing costs. CAST AI has reduced cloud waste by 40%, saved millions of dollars for clients, launched the first Kubernetes Automation Platform, and integrated AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. On November 7, 2023, CAST AI announced that the company raised $35 million in funding and launched new features. These new features include automated rightsizing for cloud CPUs and PrecisionPack. PrecisionPack is a scheduling product for Kubernetes. The automated rightsizing tool will help companies automatically set Kubernetes workload requirements, and cater to CPU and memory allocations. The feature generates suggested configurations every 30 minutes.

Why is AWS an Industry Leader?

Amazon Web Services is one of the primary products of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The service provides on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and the government. AWS offers generative AI, compute power, database storage, and content delivery. Users can build, deploy, and manage websites and applications on AWS. On February 22, AWS announced that the Parameter Store, a functionality of the AWS systems manager now enables users to share advanced tier parameters with other AWS accounts. Such allows users to manage configuration data and streamline workloads across several AWS accounts. You can also take a look at the top cloud computing companies in the USA.

On February 7, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share of $1, beating estimates by $0.2. The company also posted revenue worth $169.96 billion during the quarter, ahead of market consensus by $3.7 billion, with a year-over-year revenue growth rate of 13.91%. Here are some comments from Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Q4 2023 earnings call related to its cloud services business:

"Shifting to AWS. Revenue in the quarter grew 13% year-over-year in Q4 versus 12% year-over-year in Q3. And we’re now approaching an annualized revenue run rate of $100 billion. We watched the incremental revenue added each quarter and in Q4 AWS added more than $1.1 billion an incremental quarter-over-quarter revenue, which on an FX neutral basis is more than any other cloud provider as far as we can tell."

How Are Tech Giants Competing Against AWS

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) are among the leading cloud services providers. Let's discuss some recent updates and offerings from these companies. You can also read our piece on the best cloud computing stocks to buy now.

Google Cloud Platform by Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a suite of cloud computing services. The platform provides computing services, data analytics, machine learning, and enhanced management tools. The hybrid platform allows users to monitor performance and significantly reduce application deployment costs. Users can use almost 25 products in Google Cloud for free. New customers also receive $300 in free credits to run, test, and establish workloads. Some of the key products include the Compute Engine, Cloud Storage, BigQuery, Cloud Run, Looker, the Vertex AI platform, and Cloud SQL, among others.

On February 6, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) reported earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share of $1.64, beating estimates by $0.04. The company also reported revenue worth $86.31 billion, ahead of market consensus by $1.03 billion, with a year-over-year revenue growth rate of 13.49%. Here are some comments from the company's Q4 2023 earnings call related to its cloud business:

"Cloud which crossed $9 billion in revenues this quarter and saw accelerated growth driven by our Gen AI and product leadership. And four, our investments and focus to meet the growth opportunities ahead. First, AI and Search. As you know, we have long led the way in using AI to improve many of our products from search to ads, to most of our consumer and enterprise products, helping billions of people already."

Microsoft Azure, powered by Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), provides computing, analytics, storage, and networking facilities. Users can build cloud solutions to analyze images, understand speech, make predictions, study latent insights from business data, protect data, and build learning models. On March 18, Microsoft Azure announced a partnership with NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to accelerate generative AI for enterprises. Azure is set to include NVIDIA Grace Blackwell Superchip to enhance first-party AI offerings, computer vision, speech recognition, and natural language processing. NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud APIs will be available on Microsoft Azure by the end of this year. The cloud APIs will enable data collaboration and physics-based visualization to all existing software applications. Here are some comments from the company's Q2 2024 earnings call related to its cloud business:

"Microsoft Cloud, which surpassed $33 billion in revenue, up 24%. We’ve moved from talking about AI to applying AI at scale by infusing AI across every layer of our tech stack, we are winning new customers and helping drive new benefits and productivity gains. We now have 53,000 Azure AI customers, over one-third are new to Azure over the past 12 months. Our new models of service offering makes it easy for developers to use LLM’s from our partners like Cohere, Meta, and Mistral on Azure, without having to manage underlying infrastructure."

Now that we have discussed the cloud industry, without further ado, let's take a look at the 15 top Amazon Web Services alternatives in 2024. You can also take a look at the biggest cloud services providers by market share.

Our Methodology

To come up with the 15 top Amazon Web Services alternatives in 2024, we employed a consensus approach. We consulted more than 10 rankings on the internet to aggregate the best alternatives to Amazon Web Services. Of them, we picked items that appeared in 50% of our sources. We then ranked our items based on the average customer star rating and the total number of reviews across five sources including G2, Capterra, GetApp, Featured Customers, and TrustPilot. It is to be noted that we only included software with total reviews of more than 1,000 and an average customer star rating of at least 4.0, as of March 19. Our list of the 15 top Amazon Web Services alternatives in 2024 is in ascending order of the average customer star rating as a primary metric, and the total number of reviews as a secondary metric.

15. IBM Cloud

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.20

Total Number of Reviews: 1,204

IBM Cloud is one of the best cloud computing service platforms powered by International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). It enables companies to develop and deploy applications wherever required. The platform also offers a public cloud service, Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), enabling companies to establish their private cloud computing environment on a shared cloud infrastructure.

14. Oracle Cloud

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.32

Total Number of Reviews: 1,269

Oracle Cloud ranks 14th on our list of the best alternatives to Amazon Web Services in 2024. Oracle Cloud is a cloud computing platform service for every workload. It offers three primary cloud services including Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS).

13. Dell Technologies Cloud

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.33

Total Number of Reviews: 2,997

Dell Technologies Cloud is a hybrid cloud solution that helps companies maintain a consistent management experience. Users can maintain the cloud service across private, public, and edge cloud infrastructure. Individuals can manage their workloads and visualize data. Dell Technologies Cloud has an average customer star rating of 4.33 based on 2,997 reviews.

12. UpCloud

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.40

Total Number of Reviews: 1,215

UpCloud ranks 12th on our list of the best alternatives to Amazon Web Services. The platform is home to a global cloud infrastructure that allows users to develop, deploy, and manage applications. The pricing plans start from €470 per month and go up to €11,000 per month. The pricing of the plans greatly depends on the scale of the business and the services required.

11. Microsoft Azure

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.43

Total Number of Reviews: 6,818

Microsoft Azure is one of the best alternatives to Amazon Web Services in 2024. The cloud computing platform allows users to streamline the app development process and manage data. The platform is also integrated with artificial intelligence to help businesses build intelligence applications, manage workloads, and implement large language models. It has an average customer star rating of 4.43.

10. Akamai

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.47

Total Number of Reviews: 1,555

Akamai, an American cloud hosting provider, is among the best alternatives to Amazon Web Services. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, as of March 18, 2024. The Akamai Connected Cloud is a leading platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery.

9. CyberArk

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.47

Total Number of Reviews: 1,659

CyberArk ranks ninth on our list of the best Amazon Web Services alternatives in 2024. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, as of March 18, 2024. The CyberArk Privilege Cloud is a SaaS solution that helps businesses organize their online stores, manage risks, and monitor sessions. Users of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) may also benefit from events and webinars of security best practices.

8. Alibaba Cloud

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.50

Total Number of Reviews: 3,062

Alibaba Cloud is a product of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA). Alibaba Cloud, also known as Aliyun, is a large cloud computing platform helping companies manage and process data. Alibaba Cloud offers a flexible payment policy. The after-sales support basic plan is free, the developer plan is priced at $19.99, the business plan is available for $100, and the enterprise plan has a price tag of $8,000.

7. Google Cloud

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.50

Total Number of Reviews: 52,392

Google Cloud ranks seventh on our list of the top Amazon Web Services alternatives in 2024. It is a suite of cloud computing services. Google Cloud is home to over 900 partners and software integrations in its data and AI ecosystem. Some of the prominent AI features include the Contact Center AI, Document AI, Duet AI, Responsible AI, and Product Discovery.

6. DigitalOcean

Average Customer Star Rating: 4.53

Total Number of Reviews: 1,708

DigitalOcean is one of the best alternatives to Amazon Web Services in 2024. DigitalOcean is a product of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN). The cloud hosting solution allows businesses to set up their digital websites and applications in a more reliable manner. DigitalOcean has an average customer star rating of 4.53 based on 1,708 reviews.

