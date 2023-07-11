15 Toughest Exams in the World

In this article, we'll discuss the toughest exams in the world and the role of generative AI in the realm of education and exams. If you want to skip the details, read 5 Toughest Exams in The World.

In the education sector, tackling the toughest exams in the world is surely a challenge for students. These exams are vital pathways to prestigious institutions and successful careers, known for their rigorous content and high stakes. The significance of these exams is evident in the sheer number of students who participate. Just last month, China's education ministry reported a record-breaking registration of nearly 13 million students for the "Gaokao" exams, widely recognized by state media as the epitome of the world's toughest exams.

However, Gaokao is just one example among many tough exams worldwide. These exams, characterized by their challenging syllabi and stringent assessment criteria, serve as significant milestones in the lives of millions of students. Jesse Rao, a 17-year-old high school senior in Shenzhen, vividly captures the dedication required to tackle exams like Gaokao, stating,

"I've been waking up at 4 am every day, except on Sundays, to study for the past four years."

But, what role does technology play in the realm of education and exams? Technology has revolutionized exam preparation, transcending traditional education boundaries. AI-powered tools, like OpenAI's ChatGPT, have gained prominence, using extensive data to generate responses and aid students in navigating intricate exam content.

A notable case study examining AI's impact on academic integrity involved ChatGPT's performance during a business management course exam at Wharton. Results showed mixed performance, with ChatGPT proficient in answering basic operations management and process-analysis questions. However, it faced challenges with advanced prompts and made unexpected errors in basic mathematical calculations. This study highlights both the capabilities and limitations of AI-powered tools in an academic setting.

AI-powered education technologies like ChatGPT have had a widespread impact. It is becoming a global phenomenon due to its accessibility and user-friendly nature. As a result, some school districts and even countries have banned ChatGPT. This action aims to prevent cheating and maintain the integrity of assessments and assignments, ensuring the sanctity of educational environments.

The integration of AI in exam prep has brought about transformative changes in the education landscape. Notably, it has affected companies like Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG), a renowned provider of educational resources and homework assistance. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)'s extensive database of answers has been a trusted support system for students. However, the rise of AI chatbots, including ChatGPT, has led some students to question the necessity of paid services when free alternatives are accessible.

In Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)'s most recent earnings conference call, the potential impacts of chatbot adoption by students were addressed. The CEO emphasized,

"Obviously, we're going to track it, but we've seen nothing. We've seen continued really powerful renewals and reduction in cancellations, we've seen continued high take rates of Chegg Study Pack."

Despite the emergence of AI chatbots, Chegg has observed positive trends with strong customer renewals, decreased cancellations, and sustained high usage of their Study Pack, indicating the ongoing value students find in their offerings.

In response to the growing demand for AI-enhanced learning, Chegg has recently unveiled CheggMate, a new service built on OpenAI's advanced model, GPT-4. This companion is designed to enhance real-time learning effectiveness and accuracy. This presents a potential solution to some of the challenges posed by AI in the education space.

Now, perhaps you're curious about the toughest exam in America or in the world. Well, we have addressed all these queries and compiled a comprehensive list of the toughest exams in the world. So, let's dive in and explore.

15 Toughest Exams in the World

Our Methodology

To rank the toughest exams in the world, we analyzed the difficulty level of the syllabus, the percentage of candidates who pass, the time needed to complete the exam, the level of competition, the complexity of questions, and the impact on an individual's career or education. We ranked the toughest exams based on their difficulty scores, ranging from 1 (moderate) to 5 (hardest). We ordered the list in ascending order of high difficulty.

Based on our findings, here are the toughest exams in the world.

15. Mensa

Difficulty Level: 3.4

Mensa tests are specifically designed to be challenging. This exam aims to assess individuals with exceptional intelligence. The primary purpose of joining Mensa, a society with a minimum IQ requirement of 140, is to provide proof of one's high intelligence, connect with like-minded individuals, and establish professional networks for business or employment opportunities. If an individual possesses a high IQ, they are likely to be able to independently navigate and solve complex questions presented in Mensa tests. Being a part of Mensa offers a platform to engage with intellectual peers and leverage intelligence for personal and professional growth.

14. SAT

Difficulty Level: 3.6

The SAT (Scholastic Assessment Test) is also widely regarded as one of the toughest exams globally. This standardized test is crucial for college admissions in the United States. The SAT's reputation as a challenging exam stems from various factors. It assesses critical reading, writing, and mathematical skills, demanding a comprehensive understanding of these subjects. Additionally, the SAT's time constraints and the pressure to achieve high scores contribute to its difficulty. The exam's significance in college admissions and its widespread competition make the SAT a formidable test that requires extensive preparation and intellectual prowess.

13. LNAT

Difficulty Level: 3.7

The Law National Aptitude Test (LNAT) in the United Kingdom has gained a reputation as one of the most challenging exams in the world to conquer. Although relatively new, having been established in 2004, it quickly solidified its position among the toughest tests. Spanning approximately 2.5 hours, the LNAT comprises a reading section and an essay component. The exam assesses candidates' critical thinking, reading comprehension, and writing skills, making it a rigorous assessment for aspiring law students. Successfully navigating the LNAT requires significant preparation and a strong command of analytical and written abilities.

12. CA

Difficulty Level: 3.8

Conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the CA (Chartered Accountant) exams adhere to a rigorous pattern. Qualifying for this exam can pave the way for a successful career with a lucrative salary, but it necessitates substantial hard work. The exam comprises three stages: the Common Proficiency Test (CPT), the Integrated Professional Competence Course (IPCC), and the CA Final Examination. Clearing all these levels is essential to attain the esteemed Chartered Accountant designation. Notably, the CA exams are renowned for their low pass rates, often requiring candidates to make multiple attempts to achieve success across all levels.

11. California Bar Exam

Difficulty Level: 3.9

The California bar exam is widely recognized as one of the most challenging exams in the United States. It consists of multiple components, including the Multistate Bar Examination (MBE) which assesses fundamental legal principles, and the California-specific section covering topics like Trusts, Wills, and legal skills such as writing and argumentation. What sets the California bar exam apart is its high minimum passing score requirement, contributing to its reputation as one of the toughest tests in the world. Successfully clearing this demanding exam is a significant achievement and a crucial milestone for aspiring lawyers in California.

10. Master Sommelier Diploma Exam

Difficulty Level: 4

The Master Sommelier Diploma Exam, conducted by the Court of Master Sommeliers (CMS), aims to elevate the standards of beverage service, particularly in wine and food pairing. This challenging exam consists of three components: theory, service, and blind tasting. It typically takes candidates multiple attempts, with an average of 5-6 attempts for regular candidates and at least 3 attempts for experts, to pass this rigorous wine-tasting examination.

The final step requires applicants to demonstrate precise knowledge of the year, date, and region of the wine. With only 269 individuals worldwide holding the title of Master Sommelier, this exam stands as the most demanding wine examination globally. On average, just over five people per year earn their Master Sommelier Diplomas.

9. All Souls Prize Fellowship Exam

Difficulty Level: 4.2

The All Souls Prize Fellowship Exam is an esteemed examination conducted by All Souls College, Oxford University. It is a highly competitive and intellectually demanding exam that assesses candidates' academic abilities across various disciplines. The exam is known for its rigorous questioning and requires candidates to demonstrate critical thinking, analytical skills, and breadth of knowledge. Successful candidates are awarded the prestigious All Souls Prize Fellowship, which grants them the opportunity to pursue advanced research and academic pursuits at the college. The All Souls Prize Fellowship Exam holds a reputation as a challenging and highly esteemed academic assessment.

8. CCIE

Difficulty Level: 4.3

CCIE (Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert) is renowned as one of the most challenging exams worldwide, consisting of two stages. Examinees are advised to possess 7-10 years of industry experience and a profound understanding of network technologies. This expert-level certification from Cisco demands extensive knowledge and expertise in designing, implementing, and managing complex networking infrastructures. The CCIE exam rigorously evaluates candidates' practical skills, theoretical knowledge, and troubleshooting abilities. With its stringent requirements and comprehensive coverage, CCIE remains an arduous test for individuals aiming to showcase their mastery in the field of networking.

7. CFA

Difficulty Level: 4.4

The CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) exam is recognized as one of the most rigorous exams globally. Annually, more than 100,000 candidates undertake this comprehensive assessment. Divided into two levels, the exam aims to evaluate financial professionals' proficiency in relevant practices and tools. To attain the esteemed CFA charter, candidates are required to have a minimum of four years of job experience in the financial industry. The CFA exam is known for its challenging nature, testing candidates' knowledge, analytical skills, and ethical practices, making it a significant milestone for individuals pursuing a career in finance.

6. GRE

Difficulty Level: 4.5

The GRE (Graduate Record Examination) is widely regarded as one of the toughest exams in the world. It is a standardized test used for graduate school admissions, testing verbal reasoning, quantitative reasoning, analytical writing, and critical thinking skills. The exam's reputation as one of the toughest arises from several factors. Firstly, the GRE syllabus covers a wide range of academic disciplines. Secondly, the questions are designed to challenge candidates' problem-solving abilities and higher-order thinking skills. Lastly, the intense competition and the significance of GRE scores in the graduate school application process contribute to its reputation as a highly challenging exam.

