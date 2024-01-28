In this article, we will take a look at the 15 unhappiest states in the US in 2024. If you want to skip our discussion on the unhappiness measurement metrics, you can go directly to the 5 Unhappiest States in the US.

In the World Happiness Index of 2022, the US ranks 15th with a 6.89 score, which is well, compared to the rest of the world. However, happiness in America varies from state to state. That’s because many factors are involved in fueling happiness in the adult mind. These include things that affect the overall mental and physical health of the people such as job opportunities, housing rentals, income, debt, and safety— all of these are different for every state.

The link between stress, finances, and happiness

Between 2021 and 2022, a little over half the adult population (53%) in the United States experienced stress every alternating day. Living in stressful conditions is one of the major reasons for unhappiness, and it usually comes from worsening economic conditions and increased cost of living. According to a news report by CBS News, Americans are paying 25% more than they were paying prior to the pandemic phase for household basics, such as groceries.

Ultimately, this is contributing to the constantly increasing credit card debt in the States. In fact, recent data from the Federal Reserve Bank reveals that credit card debt in America soared to $1.08 trillion in the third quarter of 2023. Given these statistics, it is safe to say that some Americans are struggling with a high cost of living, and research published by PLOS One confirms the link between financial stress and depression in adults.

When it comes to housing, economists have claimed that now is the worst time to buy a house. The Redfin chief economist, Daryl Fairweathernow, says that an average American household needs an annual income of $115,000 to buy a median house, which is $40,000 higher than the current median household income.

Although America is not officially undergoing economic turmoil, we can say that it is closely avoiding one. The US has avoided the anticipated 2023 recession and is doing well economically. However, some states have observed a notable decline in their respective economies since 2022. In 2024, according to the New York Fed’s recession probability indicator, there’s a 56% chance of the United States going into recession this year.

If we put all of these factors together, it’s easy to explain why some states are more unhappy than others, and why some states have a high rate of mental health issues compared to others. (See: 25 Happiest States In The US)

What the Mental Health Care Industry in the States looks like

The National Institute of Mental Health reports one in five US adults suffer from some mental illness, ranging from moderate to severe. While there were 57.8 million people in the US who had mental illness in 2021, only 23.2% of adults received treatment. It means that there is a need for mental care facilities in the US, but there aren't enough facilities to cater to the market.

Some leading companies like Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ: ACHC), Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC), and Lyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: LYRA) in the mental care industry are trying to make mental care accessible to many more patients across the nation. Safe to say, their efforts are at least yielding results in the financial area. Compared to Q3 2022, Acadia Healthcare’s (NASDAQ: ACHC) revenue increased by 12.5% to $750.3 million in Q3 2023.

However, despite an increase in revenue, Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ: ACHC) reported a net loss of $217.7 million, mainly due to the expense of $394.2 million in legal settlements. On the other hand, Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) generated a revenue of $2.4 billion in 2022. In September 2023, Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) achieved a feat of surpassing 90 million members across its virtual care product.

With the world experiencing a rise in negative emotions and mental health issues, the mental healthcare market is experiencing significant growth worldwide. More people are breaking the social stigmas attached to mental illness and seeking mental care. In 2022, the mental health market worldwide was valued at $375.21 billion. From 2022 to 2030, the market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.85% and reach a valuation of $532.86 billion. In the next few years, mental healthcare providers will incorporate AI-enabled tools in their products to improve mental health treatment, says CEO, of Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) via Behavioral Health Business. Overall, the industry is expected to grow, and hopefully, with it, mental health care will become more accessible to citizens of the unhappiest states in the US.

15 Unhappiest States in the US

Photo by Christian Erfurt on Unsplash

Our Methodology

For our list of the 15 Unhappiest States in the US, we considered emotional & physical well-being, work environment, and the community & environment of each of the 50 states, as discussed in WalletHub’s 2023 Happiness report. Note that for each positive metric, 100 points were awarded to the state. The total happiness score was then an average of these points, with the highest happiness score being 69.79, and the lowest being 35.08. We have arranged our list in ascending order and mentioned the happiness score for each state as well.

15 Unhappiest States in the US

15. Wyoming

Happiness Score by WalletHub: 48.06

Wyoming is the least populated state in America with only 578,803 residents, and is known for its rugged terrain, cold weather, and treeless basins. Wyoming scored only 38 out of 100 in the emotional and well-being category. One of the reasons for this can perhaps be the harsh winter in Wyoming— studies show that chilly weather and a lack of sunlight are linked to depression.

Since Wyoming is a smaller state, getting to places requires time and a long drive. Even something as simple as going to the grocery store may require a long drive in Wyoming. This, combined with harsh weather conditions and isolation from living in a low-populated state, contributes further to the increasing unhappiness rates of the state.

14. Ohio

Happiness Score by WalletHub: 47.77

Housing more than 11 million people, Ohio is the seventh most populous state in the country. However, it falls greatly behind on the happiness scale and is one of the most unhappy states in the US today. On WalletHub’s report, it scored 35 out of 100 in the emotional and physical well-being category. The state has also seen an increase in mental health issues over the last decade; a study conducted by NAMI Ohio confirms that 1 in 5 residents of the state have severe mental illness.

Moreover, Ohio has a problem with bad infrastructure, including bridges and highways. Over 1,000 bridges in Ohio are currently in poor condition. It got an overall infrastructure rating of C- and scored 34 out of 100 in the community and environment category.

13. Oregon

Happiness Score by WalletHub: 47.67

Oregon has a population of over 4.23 million people and is known for its gorgeous lakes and mountains. However, the total happiness score of the state is only 47.67.

Oregon residents struggle to find affordable housing, and the state has the 4th highest rate of homelessness in the US. Rampant homelessness is perhaps a major reason why Oregon scored 31 out of 100 on the community and environment scale. The cost of living in Oregon is also relatively high, 23% higher than the US average. Drug abuse is becoming a growing problem in Oregon as well, which further deteriorates the already poor social environment.

12. Texas

Happiness Score by WalletHub: 47.66

Texas has the second-largest population in America, with a whopping 30,503,301 people residing in the state. Unfortunately, Texas is also home to the most prisons in the United States. With over 313 prisons, Texas has more jails than colleges. Around 2,194,55 Texans are locked up in prisons. On WalletHub’s happiness report, Texas scored 50 out of 100 in the work and environment category, and 47.66 on the overall happiness scale.

Furthermore, the state is the second-worst state when it comes to food insecurity. 1 out of 6 children in Texas faces hunger. Not many people have access to healthy food either, making Texas the 12th most obese state in the country. Forbes has ranked Texas as the worst state with mental healthcare, having the fifth lowest number of mental health centers in the nation.

11. Indiana

Happiness Score by WalletHub: 46.48

With a population of over 8.67 million, Indiana scored only 46.48 on the happiness scale. Like with the other states, many factors contribute to the unhappiness in the state.

For example, Homelessness is a major issue in Indiana, with the state having over 4000 homeless people in 2023. The primary cause of homelessness in Indiana is drug addiction; nearly one in 12 Hoosiers deals with substance abuse. Studies show that substance abuse is directly linked to poor mental health. Resultantly, the state only managed to score 40 in the emotional and physical well-being category. The surge in homelessness may also be due to a lack of affordable housing; 71% of Indiana’s population consists of low-income renters.

10. Oklahoma

Happiness Score by WalletHub: 44.09

Oklahoma is home to 4.53 million individuals and is known for its oil production and agriculture. It has the 8th highest poverty rate in the country, mainly due to underemployment and inequality. There’s also a lack of access to healthy food due to low income. Oklahoma ranks 10th for high levels of food insecurity in America, with 14.3% of the population facing this issue. Given this, it’s no surprise that it scored only 46 in the emotional and physical well-being category. In the work environment list it scored even less (42 out of 100). In 2023, the unemployment rate in Oklahoma rose by 3.4%, and so did the rate of violent crimes as well.

9. New Mexico

Happiness Score by WalletHub: 43.49

New Mexico has a population of over 2.1 million, but the majority of these residents live an unhappy life. New Mexico struggles greatly with environmental issues like wildfires and water shortages and is currently facing a drought. Moreover, New Mexico is one of the least-educated states in the US.

The state also has an alarmingly high suicide rate and scored only 43rd on the emotional and physical well-being scale. Plus, New Mexico has poorly managed roads, costing drivers around $2.7 billion yearly in repairs.

8. Alaska

Happiness Score by WalletHub: 42.20

With a population of only 732,000 people, Alaska is one of the least populated states in the US, with Vermont and Wyoming following after. Most states have grocery stores within walking distance or a close drive, but the nearest grocery store in Alaska could be an hour or more away. Resources not being as readily available can lead to general unhappiness and extra stress. Alaska also experiences harsh weather conditions, which makes it difficult to drive and adapt to a harsh life. Furthermore, most jobs in this state are labor-intensive like fishing, mining, and oil extraction. All of these factors justify and explain why Alaska scored only 42.20 on the happiness list by WalletHub.

7. Mississippi

Happiness Score by WalletHub: 41.42

Mississippi, also known as the Magnolia State, scored 41.42 on the happiness scale, making this state of 2.93 million people the 7th unhappiest state in America. This is also reflected in the state’s divorce rates, which are currently at 14.1%. Mississippi scored 42 in the emotional and physical well-being category, 41 in community and environment, and 47 in the work environment category. Increasing obesity rates, poverty, limited job opportunities, and racial injustice in the state justify these scores.

6. Alabama

Happiness Score by WalletHub: 40.82

The state of Alabama, nicknamed the “heart of Dixie” and the “cotton state,” is home to over 5.11 million US citizens and according to WalletHub’s analysis, it had a happiness score of only 40.82, which means the unhappiness score stands at around 59.18.

Alabama has a high rate of individuals with insomnia, and one of the worst healthcare systems in the country. On the financial forefront, the conditions are equally worse; only 9.85% of people in Alabama were uninsured in 2020. The state also suffers from social issues like an opioid crisis, a high crime rate, and a lack of racial justice.

Moreover, Alabama is known to have some of the worst prisons in the country, including the Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore. It scored 44 out of 100 in the well-being and work environment categories, and 42 out of 100 in the community and environment category.

