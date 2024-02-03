15 Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $25 Your S/O Will Adore

©iStock.com

Shopping for your valentine doesn’t have to drain your bank account. You can find thoughtful, affordable gifts that make their day feel special without spending a fortune. With a little creativity, gifts under $25 can have just as big an impact.

Read on for gift ideas they’re sure to cherish without breaking your budget this Valentine’s Day.

Compartes Hot Chocolate Mix

Combine this delicious cocoa mix with hot dairy or nondairy milk for the ultimate hot chocolate. The rich, creamy results make about 4 cups.

Lush Massage Oil Bar

These solid vegan massage bars melt into a soothing oil with body warmth. Scents like jasmine-ylang-ylang’s “Sex Bomb” set a romantic mood.

Custom Socks With Your Face

The perfect cozy gift for your silly valentine — remind them who they love all year round.

Opinel Oyster Knife

Flip open oysters easily using this compact French knife with a blunt 21⁄2-inch blade that locks in place for safety and folds into the handle.

DOPUDO Glass Tea Cup

Sip your morning tea in minimalist style with this sublime Japanese glass cup. It’s microwave- and dishwasher-safe but may break with sudden temperature changes.

Dash Mini Heart Waffle Maker

Whip up adorable heart-shaped waffles for your sweetie with this petite appliance. It makes 4-inch waffles and cooks longer for crisper results.

Luxardo Maraschino Cherries

Made in Italy, these gourmet cherries will elevate any cocktail or dessert. The sweet, tangy fruit is soaked in a marasca cherry syrup.

Hydrating Face Masks

These skincare masks firm the skin with collagen and botanicals. Its smooth texture helps the serum absorb while feeling cool and refreshing.

Spotify Code Keyring

Scan this personalized 2-inch stainless steel tag with your phone to pull up a special Spotify playlist that expresses your feelings.

Sweet Heart Locket Necklace

Layer on the romance with this delicate gold-toned necklace featuring a heart locket. The 19-inch chain works for kids and adults.

Bamboo Bathtub Tray

Bathe in luxury with this expandable caddy that stretches over tub edges to hold candles, wine glasses, books, and more.

Mushroom Nightlight

This cute nightlight changes color and turns on automatically at dusk with a light sensor. The sculptural capped mushroom design adds whimsy.

Areaware Teardrop Keychain

Keep keys clasped together on this sleek, minimalist form made of anodized aluminum. It comes in black, blue, brass, and more.

Dog Sweater

Bundle up your furry friend in this cozy, lightweight sweater in sizes from XS to XL. Multiple colors suit any pup’s style.

Hydro Flask Water Bottle

Hydrate on the go with this stainless steel bottle that keeps water cold for 24 hours. It’s easy to tote using the included carabiners and lash points.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25 Your S/O Will Adore