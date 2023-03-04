U.S. markets closed

$1510 Billion Product Engineering Services Markets: Opportunities in Smart Manufacturing, Emergence of IoT, & Increase in Number of Smart City Projects - Global Forecast to 2027

·6 min read

DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Product Engineering Services Market by Service (Product Engineering; Process Engineering; Maintenance, Repair, and Operations), Organization Size, Vertical (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Manufacturing) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The product engineering services market size is expected to grow from USD 1056.2 billion in 2022 to USD 1510.0 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4%

ISVs that specialize in developing and selling software designed for the masses are the primary market drivers for product engineering services. In response to the growing demand for IoT, many service providers have established a separate IoT engineering portfolio. Because of agile development methodologies, there has been a shift towards leveraging automation for testing activities.

Product Engineering segment to have significant growth during the forecast period

The process of innovating, designing, developing, testing, and deploying a software product is known as product engineering. With the advent of Web 2.0 technologies and utility-based software delivery via Software as a Service (SaaS), client enabling engineering services have gradually shifted from traditional software engineering to product engineering. Product engineering is responsible for the entire product life cycle, beginning with the innovation phase and continuing through the deployment and user acceptance testing phases.

The term "product engineering" typically refers to a large set of actions performed to organize and run the product development process as efficiently as possible. In other words, it is used to describe the design and execution of a successful product. These technologies are used in a variety of fields, including software development and business models.

Automotive & Transportation vertical to grow at a highest market size during the forecast period

The automotive & transportation segment holds the largest market size during the forecast period. The design and development of a system, device, assembly, or functionality are examples of product engineering services. Product engineering also includes testing and deployment activities, as well as the subsequent transition to product manufacturing.

The automotive industry is undergoing a significant technological transformation. Modern automobiles can do far more than drive and park. Introducing various innovative products and services has upended the industry's status quo. When it comes to new onboard automotive technologies, consumers are now spoiled for choice.

Connected cars, electric vehicles with improved battery technology, predictive maintenance that monitors vehicle operational performance, and other innovations have significantly altered the mobility landscape. Transitioning from a traditional car to an automotive ecosystem - a kind of smartphone on wheels - requires modifications to the vehicle's electronics and software architecture.

This entails moving away from the traditional use of dispersed, embedded electronic-control units (ECUs) and toward a domain-focused system with central vehicle controllers. It necessitates more sophisticated software, such as a software abstraction layer, Ethernet usage, and scalable connectivity. It also implies a greater reliance on advanced microprocessors rather than embedded microcontrollers to improve performance, reduce power consumption, and centralize control.

Product engineering services market in Asia Pacific to grow at the highest market size during the forecast period

During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific product engineering services market is expected to grow significantly. The widespread presence of the end-use industry of product engineering services is one of the major factors driving market growth.

Furthermore, the governments of Asia-emerging Pacific's economies, such as India and China, are constantly thriving for the growth of their respective economies' manufacturing sectors. Governments provide subsidies and funds to small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs).

As a result, significant growth in the Asia-Pacific market is expected during the forecast period. Currently, there is very little artificial intelligence in the market for product engineering services (AI). However, artificial intelligence has the potential to automate and accelerate the process of creating and developing products, which means it has the potential to greatly advance and advance product engineering.

Artificial intelligence in product engineering also reduces processing times and helps companies or industries increase productivity. As a result of incorporating artificial intelligence into the development of better product engineering services, productivity would significantly increase in order to meet current engineering demands, resulting in growth prospects for the product engineering services market. In the manufacturing sector, India has historically prioritized domestic production and consumption.

The availability of cheap labour and the high cost of technology created challenges such as a price-conscious market, insufficient infrastructure and supply networks, and a preference for labor-intensive procedures. As a result of the Indian government's Make in India strategy, the domestic manufacturing sector is expected to increase its demand for and consumption of machinery and equipment.

Premium Insights

  • Collaboration Between Original Equipment Manufacturers and Engineering Service Providers to Drive Market

  • Product Engineering Segment to Hold Larger Market Share

  • Product Development Segment to Dominate Market

  • Manufacturing Engineering Support Segment to Hold Larger Market Share

  • Large Enterprises Segment to Hold Larger Market Share

  • Automotive & Transportation Vertical to Hold Largest Market Share

  • Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Best Market for Investments in Next Five Years

  • Market in India to Grow at Highest Rate During Forecast Period

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Alten Group

  • Avl

  • Hcl

  • Akka Technologies

  • Ibm

  • Capgemini

  • Tcs

  • Wipro

  • Accenture

  • Happiest Minds

Other Companies

  • Nest Digital

  • Tvs Next

  • Mphasis

  • Luxoft Holdings

  • Nous Infosystems

  • Pactera Edge

  • Epam Systems

  • Tech Mahindra

  • Trigent Software

  • Segula Technologies

  • Volansys

  • Sysvine Technologies

  • Comakeit

  • Aspire Systems

  • Brillio

  • Cybage

  • Globallogic

  • Globant

  • Harman

  • Innominds

  • Ltimindtree

  • Persistent

  • Sonata Software

  • Ust

  • Dextra Technologies

  • Einfochips

  • to the New

  • Cognizant

  • Infosys

  • Daffodil Software

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Demand for Accelerating TTM

  • Need for Continuous Innovation and Iteration

  • Growing Need to Reduce Production Cost

  • Rising Demand for Smart Homes & Electronics and Automatic Vehicles

  • Growing Demand for Advanced Technologies

Restraints

  • Fear of Losing Control Over Intellectual Property Rights

  • Cultural Differences in Terms of Product Philosophy and Design

  • High Initial Upfront Cost in Designing New Product Engineering Services

Opportunities

  • Smart Manufacturing

  • Emergence of Iot

  • Increase in Number of Smart City Projects

Challenges

  • Need for Excellent Feedback Loops and Constant Management

  • Differences May Arise in Testing Phase

  • Lack of Technical Expertise

Case Study Analysis

  • Case Study 1: Engineering Healthcare to Achieve Better Outcomes

  • Case Study 2: Automation Application to Enhance User Experience

  • Case Study 3: Integrated Modules Deployed for Effective Management

  • Case Study 4: Driving Innovation in Automotive Digital Cockpit

  • Case Study 5: Improvising Interoperability Among Solutions

  • Case Study 6: Engineering for HVAC Providers

Technological Analysis

  • Digital Twins

  • IoT and Iiot

  • Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

  • Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

  • 5G

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bo6si

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1510-billion-product-engineering-services-markets-opportunities-in-smart-manufacturing-emergence-of-iot--increase-in-number-of-smart-city-projects---global-forecast-to-2027-301762188.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

