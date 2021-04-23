$ 153.87 Billion growth in Global Menswear Market | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, and Market Forecasts Through 2024 | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global menswear market size is expected to grow by USD 153.87 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
The evolving menswear fashion is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the availability of counterfeit products might challenge growth.
Global Menswear Market: Distribution Channel
Based on the segmentation by distribution, the market witnessed maximum growth in the offline segment in 2020. Vendors operating in the market are continuously evolving their stores to maintain inventories and enhance customers' shopping experience. This is one of the key factors influencing the growth of the market in the offline distribution segment.
Global Menswear Market: Geographic Landscape
About 39% of the market growth came from APAC and the region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Factors such as growing urbanization and increasing disposable incomes will be crucial in driving the menswear market in APAC during the forecast period.
More details: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40763
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Reflective Sportswear Market - Global reflective sportswear market is segmented by product (apparel, footwear, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download the Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Swimwear Market - Global swimwear market is segmented by product (women's swimwear, men's swimwear, and children's swimwear), distribution channel (offline distribution channel, and online distribution channel), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download the Exclusive Free Sample Report
Companies Covered
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
Industria de Diseño Textil SA
Kering SA
Levi Strauss & Co.
LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
Nike Inc.
PVH Corp.
Ralph Lauren Corp.
The Gap Inc.
VF Corp.
What our reports offer:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Menswear Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist in menswear market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the menswear market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the menswear market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of menswear market, vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.1 Preface
2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2019
Market outlook
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Market segmentation by product
Comparison by product
Top wear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Bottom wear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Coats, jackets, and suits - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Intimate and sleepwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Accessories and others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
Market segmentation by distribution channel
Comparison by distribution channel
Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Rising demand for organic menswear
Emergence of private-label brands
Increasing spending on men's accessories
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
Industria de Diseño Textil SA
Kering SA
Levi Strauss & Co.
LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
Nike Inc.
PVH Corp.
Ralph Lauren Corp.
The Gap Inc.
VF Corp.
PART 15: APPENDIX
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/menswear-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-153-87-billion-growth-in-global-menswear-market--covid-19-analysis-drivers-and-market-forecasts-through-2024--technavio-301275624.html
SOURCE Technavio