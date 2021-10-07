U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

154 Agency Partners with Better Choice to Provide Digital Marketing Services

·4 min read
In this article:
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - 154 Agency LLC (154), a strategic digital media consulting firm, has reached an agreement with Better Choice Company, Inc (NYSE: BTTR) (Better Choice), to provide digital marketing, brand development and awareness.

154 offers creative strategy, public relations, and content marketing to its clientele of brands ranging from education, consumer brands to life sciences.

"Personally, this is the client that pulled on our heart strings, as most of our team are pet owners," says 154 Chief Executive Officer Johanna Viscaino. "We cannot wait to collaborate with Better Choice to expand their digital presence and really relay their story to their loyal customers as well as first time investors."

154 will assist Better Choice in expanding its digital visibility by refreshing its online presence and creating brand awareness through redevelopment of investor presentations, video production, social media management and influencer reach. Better Choice owns popular pet food brands including Halo and TruDog, and 154 aims to help link the corporate parent Better Choice, to achieve its mission statement to "become the most innovative premium pet food company in the world."

"We are excited to be working with 154. After completing our uplisting to the NYSE, one of our missions is to associate our premium brands Halo, TruDog and others with our parent, Better Choice. After reviewing their work, we believe they can help us make that connection with our current investor base and future investors," stated Robert Sauermann, Executive Vice President of Strategy & Finance at Better Choice Company, Inc.

About Better Choice Company Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to pet health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted pet health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet's health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

About 154 Agency LLC

154 Agency LLC is a strategic digital media consulting company. It specializes in brand development, customer awareness, social media management, both social media advertising and google advertising, investor awareness, e-commerce marketing, customer acquisition, video production and SEO optimization. Its clients primarily fall within the education and healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.154agency.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company's risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/154-agency-partners-with-better-choice-to-provide-digital-marketing-services-301394440.html

SOURCE 154 Agency LLC

