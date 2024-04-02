New 154-unit project in Midtown Detroit would honor developer and landlord Joel Landy

The developers who bought the large portfolio of properties once belonging to the late Detroit landlord and developer Joel Landy are looking to build a 154-unit apartment building on one of the Midtown sites, just north of Little Caesars Arena.

The proposed seven-story building would be constructed near the northwest corner of Woodward Avenue and Charlotte Street, on what is now mostly parking lots. It would snake around a red brick apartment building at the corner — the Addison — and have frontage on Woodward as well as Charlotte.

Rendering for The Landy

The proposed building would be named The Landy, in honor of Joel Landy, who died in August 2020 at age 68, leaving behind no wife or children to inherit his properties. The building also would contain over 12,000 square feet of retail space.

The project's developer, known as "Landy Land LLC," is a partnership involving Detroit-based firms Civic Companies and District Capital. Last year, the partners successfully bid on a portfolio of about 55 Detroit properties that Landy owned when he died. (The final sale price wasn't disclosed, although court documents once put it at over $17 million.)

Rendering for The Landy

The proposed $66 million development is still subject to various approvals, including a proposed Brownfield tax-capture incentive valued at $18.3 million for the developers over 30 years.

The developers are aiming to start construction next spring and finish by December 2027, according to project documents. The project would be the first to involve land that was in the Landy properties portfolio.

More: Detroit’s luxury apartment market is filling fast, but big test lies ahead in 2024

More: Dan Gilbert's businesses shed thousands more jobs

“We are really excited to be pursuing this project that will fill in some of the missing teeth on this block that are currently surface parking lots," George Roberts, managing principal with Civic Companies, said Monday.

Rendering for The Landy

The project would also incorporate a portion of an existing two-story white building at 3139 Woodward, known as the Walker Building. About 2,500 square feet of that building would be rehabbed and integrated into The Landy's retail spaces along Woodward, plan documents show.

Story continues

A full 20% of the 154 apartments would be set aside at below-market rents for those with qualifying incomes. Asking rents for the market-rate units have yet to be determined.

A mural of the late Joel Landy can be seen on the side of the old Burton school building and is one of many buildings in the Landy portfolio properties seen in July 2022 in Detroit.

There has been a flurry of residential developments in and around Midtown that have opened or been announced since the COVID-19 pandemic, including the recently rehabbed 92-unit Eddystone next to LCA and the newly constructed 204-unit Woodward West at 3439 Woodward Ave.

Recently, however, some landlords in the area have been running move-in specials to keep occupancy rates up.

Even so, Roberts said they believe there is still room for more new housing in the market.

"We always go back to the demand we see for existing units in Midtown and the success of great projects done by other developers in the neighborhood, and see that the demand for more units is strong," he said.

Higher interest rates and financing costs have lately also added to the challenge of building developments. There are two upmarket and larger-scale Midtown residential projects along Woodward that developers have announced, but have yet to start construction on: the approximately 300-unit The Mid and the roughly 350-unit City Club Apartments Midtown, which was to have a small-format Target store.

Rendering for The Landy

Asked Monday about the financing outlook for The Landy, Roberts said: “Investing in infilling these blocks is very important to us. It is certainly more challenging in the current environment to make these projects happen, but we’re taking all the steps we can right now to make this project a success and bring this project to life as soon as we can."

The project is scheduled for an April 8 public hearing for its Brownfield incentives before the Detroit Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.

Contact JC Reindl: 313-222-6631 or jcreindl@freepress.com. Follow him on X @jcreindl

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: New 154-unit project would honor Detroit developer Joel Landy