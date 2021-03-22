$ 157 Billion Growth in Global Activewear Apparel Market 2020-2024| Technavio
NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global activewear apparel market is set to grow by USD 157.1 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Gildan Activewear Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., and VF Corp. are some of the major market participants. The increasing sports events & tournaments will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Activewear Apparel Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Activewear Apparel Market is segmented as below:
Distribution Channel
Geographic Landscape
Activewear Apparel Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the activewear apparel market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co., Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., G-III Apparel Group Ltd., Gildan Activewear Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., and VF Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
Activewear Apparel Market size
Activewear Apparel Market trends
Activewear Apparel Market industry analysis
Market trends such as the increasing awareness about the importance of a healthy life are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as changes in trade policies may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the activewear apparel market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Reflective Sportswear Market - Global reflective sportswear market is segmented by product (apparel, footwear, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Cycling Wear Market - Global cycling wear market is segmented by product (clothing, footwear, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Activewear Apparel Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist activewear apparel market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the activewear apparel market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the activewear apparel market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of activewear apparel market vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.1 Preface
2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
Value chain analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2019
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market outlook
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
Market segmentation by distribution channel
Comparison by distribution channel
Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
Increasing popularity of athleisure
Customization of activewear apparel
Rising demand for licensed sports merchandise
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
adidas AG
ASICS Corp.
Columbia Sportswear Co.
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.
G-III Apparel Group Ltd.
Gildan Activewear, Inc.
Hanesbrands Inc.
Nike Inc.
PUMA SE
PVH Corp.
VF Corp.
PART 14: APPENDIX
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
