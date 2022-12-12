U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

16/2022・Supplementary Information to the Annual Report 2021

Trifork Holding AG
·2 min read
Trifork Holding AG
Trifork Holding AG

Company announcement no. 16 / 2022
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 12 December 2022

Supplementary Information to the Annual Report 2021

With reference to company announcement no. 3/2022 dated 16 March 2022 as published by Trifork Holding AG (Swiss company registration number CHE-474.101.854) (“Trifork” or the "Company”) regarding the publication of the annual report for the financial year 2021, Trifork following dialogue with the Danish Business Authority today announces the publication of certain supplementary information relating to the Annual Report 2021.

The supplementary information consists of a set of audited parent financial statements for 2021 prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”) and additional requirements according to the Danish Financial Statements Act as well as a management review and management statement in respect of such. The supplementary information has been prepared and published in addition to the audited parent financial statements prepared in accordance with the Swiss Financial Statements Act and included in the Annual Report 2021 published 16 March 2022.

As the supplementary information relates to the parent company financial statements of Trifork Holding AG and no significant differences in recognition and measurement compared to the already published statutory parent financial statements for 2021 prepared in accordance with the Swiss Financial Statements Act, no new material information is provided. Further, no changes are made to Trifork group consolidated financial statements for the year 2021 and managements review thereof.

The supplementary information is available on https://investor.trifork.com/financial-reports/

For further information, please contact:

Investors
Kristian Dollerup, Head of Investor Relations
kdo@trifork.com, +41 76 561 1256

Media
Peter Rørsgaard, Trifork CMO
pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494

About Trifork
Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The company has more than 1,000 employees, across 62 business units, with offices in 12 countries in Europe and the USA, and works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-invests and develops technology start-up companies. Trifork is behind the brand, GOTO, which runs a global tech community with over 38.5 million views on YouTube.

