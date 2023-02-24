U.S. markets open in 7 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,015.25
    -3.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,147.00
    -35.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,177.00
    -30.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,911.10
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.97
    +0.58 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.00
    +5.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.30
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0601
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.14
    -1.15 (-5.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2019
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6500
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,863.44
    -515.04 (-2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.84
    -12.30 (-2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,907.72
    -22.91 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,453.48
    +349.16 (+1.29%)
     

With 16.3 % CAGR, Unmanned Composites Market Size to Reach USD 4.71 billion by 2029

Exactitude Consultancy
·5 min read

Demand has been high for composite materials to provide lightweight structures and improved unmanned systems. For instance, demand of military UAVs is high due to its custom in aerial surveillance, law enforcement, search & rescue, armed attacks, reconnaissance, and maritime patrol. Such UAVs use special composites such as boron fiber& aramid fiber; later, the demand for unmanned composites is increasing; so, driving the growth of global unmanned composites market.

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Unmanned Composites Market.

Global Unmanned Composites Market is anticipated to experience moderate growth in the forecast period (2023-2029). Growing at a CAGR of 16.3%, the market value is expected to reach US$ 4.71 billion by 2029-end.

An unmanned system is a self-guided machine with all obligatory data centres, sensors, automatic controls and communication systems. Composites are composed of two or more materials with different chemical and physical properties, one material is the fibre of the reinforcing material and the other is the matrix of the binding material.  Unmanned composite systems can conduct multiple operations such as search and rescue missions, military operations, civilian surveillance, and law enforcement. Unmanned composites are built for superior mechanical properties, cost-effectiveness, and durability in manufacturing and maintenance. Unmanned composites offer such properties without adding weight.

Key Impact Factors: Analysis of Market Scenarios, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Increasing demand for lightweight unmanned systems, increasing performance of compound unmanned systems, and increasing adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles for military and commercial applications are some of the factors driving the global compound unmanned systems market. However, lack of standardization of composite materials and high manufacturing cost of unmanned devices using composite materials are factors that may hamper the growth of the composite unmanned materials market. Increasing adoption of unmanned vehicles for commercial applications could create high revenue opportunities in the global unmanned composites market.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Unmanned Composites Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/5486/unmanned-composites-market/#request-a-sample   

Some of the notable market players operating in the global Unmanned Composites Market covered in this report is: Gurit, Hexcel Corporation, Materion Corporation, Mitsubishi Rayon, Owens Corning, Renegade Materials Corporation, and others.

These players are majorly focusing on key strategies like launch, acquisition, and partnerships such as,

  • Hexcel Corporation partnered with Lavoisier Composites (France) to expand its product portfolio with carbon composite materials and carbon composite by-products developed by Lavoisier Composites.

  • Toray Industries developed Polyphenylene Sulfide Resin, a composite material with high flexibility and heat & chemical resistance, for use majorly in automotive applications.

  • Teijin Limited acquired J.H. Ziegler GmbH (Germany) with the aim of expanding its product portfolio of composites offered to the automotive industry.

Browse the fullUnmanned Composites Market by Type (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP), Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP), and Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP)), Application (Interior and Exterior), and Platform ( Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), Autonomous Ship, and Passenger Drone) and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa), Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029Report at https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/5486/unmanned-composites-market/

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

135

Base year

2022

Forecast period

2023-2029

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.3%

Market growth 2023-2029

$ 4.71 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

16%

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Middle East & Africa at 30%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Australia, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Gurit, Hexcel Corporation, Materion Corporation, Mitsubishi Rayon, Owens Corning, Renegade Materials Corporation

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

To learn more about this report, request a free sample copy

Key Segments->

 Unmanned Composites Market by Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

  • Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP)

  • Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP)

  • Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP)

  • Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP)

Unmanned Composites Market by Platform, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

  • Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

  • Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)

  • Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV)

  • Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)

  • Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)

  • Autonomous Ship

  • Passenger Drone

Unmanned Composites Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

  • Interior

  • Exterior

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com

Regional Insights:

Europe is projected to lead the unmanned composites market.

The European unmanned composites market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in this region is primarily driven by shipments of unmanned systems from countries such as the UK, France, Russia, and Germany. His OEMs of unmanned systems based in these countries are increasing shipments, which is supporting demand for composite materials. The need for composites for weight reduction is one of the major factors driving the unmanned composites market in European countries.

What are the Key Data Covered in this Unmanned Composites Market Report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2029

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive Unmanned Composites Market growth during the next five years

  • Precise estimation of the Unmanned Composites Market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the Unmanned Composites industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Unmanned Composites Market vendors

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a sample report: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/5486/unmanned-composites-market/#request-a-sample    

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Exactitude Consultancy

Electric Motors Market Report
The global Electric Motor Market size was valued at 103 USD billion in 2022 and is expected to reach 188 USD billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2028.

Electric Commutators Market Report
The Global Electric Commutators Market is expected to grow at more than 5% CAGR from 2023 to 2031. It is expected to reach above USD 5.9 billion by 2031.

E-Bike Market Report
The global e-bike market is expected to grow at 11.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 109.88 billion by 2029.

Core Plate Varnishes Market Report
Core plate varnishes market size was valued at USD 10.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 19.69 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2029.

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com


Recommended Stories

  • Walmart to close 2 Portland stores and lay off nearly 600 workers

    Walmart has notified state and local officials that it will close two Portland stores and lay off nearly 600 workers. A market manager for Walmart (NYSE: WMT) filed notice with the Oregon WARN workforce retraining office that it would permanently close its stores at 1123 N. Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 S.E. 82nd Ave. The closings mean 580 workers will lose their jobs: 201 at the Hayden Meadows Drive store and 379 at the 82nd Avenue store. Affected workers were informed Wednesday and are eligible to apply for open jobs at other Walmart and Sam's Club locations.

  • Experts predicted a wheat shortage after Russia invaded Ukraine. Why didn't it happen?

    When Russia invaded Ukraine in February of last year, experts at various outlets warned shipments of wheat could be cut off, which could spur shortages of the grain. The shortages would then lead to higher prices for pantry staples, from flour to pasta to bread. Together, Russia and Ukraine export more than a quarter of the world’s wheat.

  • Google wants returning staff to share desks with a ‘partner’ to maximize office space—but they’ve got to agree on ‘tidiness expectations’

    The Big Tech company also wants to create "neighborhoods" of 200 to 300 employees to ensure a smooth transition to the new working environment.

  • Why Is China Buying Up So Much U.S. Oil?

    Chinese buyers are scooping up U.S. oil in a hurry, trying to take advantage of a “remarkable, profitable arbitrage” opportunity sparked by Biden’s SPR releases

  • Meta Prepares For More Job Cuts, To Downsize About 1K In Major Business Overhaul

    Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META) eyed a fresh round of job cuts that could affect thousands of workers likely in the coming months. The Facebook parent consulted human resources, lawyers, financial experts, and top executives to help deflate the company's hierarchy, the Washington Post reports. Meta proposed to push some leaders into lower-level roles, flattening the layers of management between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the company's interns. Other managers may end up overseeing a higher n

  • Boeing halts Dreamliner deliveries over documentation error

    Though near-term deliveries are expected to be delayed, Boeing says it doesn’t expect any changes to its full-year production or delivery outlook.

  • Here's how much Americans' 401(k) plans fell last year

    A brutal stock market took a toll on Americans retirement assets in 2022, according to new data from Fidelity.

  • ‘Next level cruelty’: Ted Cruz just slammed the IRS over its proposed tip reporting program — that could hike taxes owed by certain workers. This is what it might mean for you

    The IRS says it’s only collecting what it’s owed.

  • Natural Gas Drops to Pandemic-Era Low as US Supply Glut Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas futures have fallen to levels not seen since pandemic-era lockdowns more than two years ago that strangled the economic activity underpinning energy demand. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskPutin Says He’s Waiting for Xi Am

  • Exxon warns of Russia risks to its $2.5 billion Kazakhstan income

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Wednesday warned in a securities filing of potential risks to its Kazakhstan oil operations, which provided $2.5 billion in earnings last year. Threats to Kazakhstan oil exports have been in the spotlight since Moscow invaded Ukraine a year ago this week. Exxon and Chevron are major holders in the Central Asia country's oil production and related export pipeline.

  • New Rolls-Royce CEO Embarks on Strategic Review of Jet-Engine Maker

    Embattled British aircraft-engine maker Rolls-Royce has embarked on a strategic review led by its new chief executive in a fresh effort to turn the company around.

  • Google asks workers to share desks amid mass layoffs

    Employees at the search giant will be matched with a partner and alternate days for reporting into the office.

  • Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday it has teamed up with Google on navigation and will offer "super computer-like performance" in every car with automated driving sensors as it seeks to compete with Tesla and Chinese newcomers. The German carmaker agreed to share revenue with semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp, its partner on automated driving software since 2020, to bring down the upfront cost of buying expensive high-powered semiconductors, Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said on Wednesday. But only customers paying for an extra option package would have cars equipped with Lidar sensor technology and other hardware for automated "Level 3" driving, which have a higher variable cost, Kaellenius said.

  • Musk Trial Win a ‘Non Sequitur’ in Twitter Sitter Case, SEC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission said Elon Musk is reading too much into his win at a securities fraud trial in San Francisco if he thinks the result has any bearing on his 2018 deal with the agency requiring a Tesla Inc. lawyer to screen his company-related tweets.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningChina’s Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Gets Quick Dismi

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights T-Mobile US, AT&T and Cambium Networks

    T-Mobile US, AT&T and Cambium Networks are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • 3 Railroad Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry

    The Zacks Industry Rank for the Transportation-Rail industry paints a dull picture. Braving the industry headwinds are three stocks, UNP, CP and CSX, which you might consider keeping in your watchlist.

  • Coterra Stock Jumps—on Dividends, Baby, Dividends

    Coterra Energy's fourth-quarter results fell short of analysts' expectations and the oil-and-gas producer said that its [output this year would be roughly flat](https://www.wsj.com/articles/natural-gas-prices-plunge-and-drillers-dial-back-236a2a9) with last year's. So why are Coterra's shares having one of their best days in more than a year? The promise of bigger dividends and more share buybacks. Coterra said it authorized a $2 billion share repurchase program and would increase its base divid

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Bounce From Extreme Lows

    Natural gas markets have rallied a bit during the trading session on Thursday, as we had reached a major oversold condition.

  • U.S. likely to cap level of S.Korean chips made in China- U.S. official

    The United States will likely limit the level of advanced semiconductors made by South Korean companies in China, a senior U.S. official said. In October, South Korea's Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, the world's top memory chip makers, received an one-year reprieve from U.S. export restrictions aimed at thwarting Beijing's technological ambitions and blocking its military advances. "What will likely be is a cap on the levels that they can grow to in China," said Alan Estevez, the U.S. Commerce Department's under secretary for industry and security, when asked what would happen after the waiver ended.

  • TSMC plans second Japan factory to make higher-end chips -media

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co plans to construct a second chip plant in Japan to manufacture 5 and 10 nanometre chips from the second half of the decade, the Nikkan Kogyo newspaper reported on Friday. That decision could help Japan revive advanced semiconductor manufacturing, which it sees as key requirement for future economic growth driven by new digital technologies. TSMC's second plant in Japan will cost more than 1 trillion yen ($7.4 billion) to build, Nikkan Kogyo said.