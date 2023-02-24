With 16.3 % CAGR, Unmanned Composites Market Size to Reach USD 4.71 billion by 2029

Demand has been high for composite materials to provide lightweight structures and improved unmanned systems. For instance, demand of military UAVs is high due to its custom in aerial surveillance, law enforcement, search & rescue, armed attacks, reconnaissance, and maritime patrol. Such UAVs use special composites such as boron fiber& aramid fiber; later, the demand for unmanned composites is increasing; so, driving the growth of global unmanned composites market.

Global Unmanned Composites Market is anticipated to experience moderate growth in the forecast period (2023-2029). Growing at a CAGR of 16.3%, the market value is expected to reach US$ 4.71 billion by 2029-end.

An unmanned system is a self-guided machine with all obligatory data centres, sensors, automatic controls and communication systems. Composites are composed of two or more materials with different chemical and physical properties, one material is the fibre of the reinforcing material and the other is the matrix of the binding material. Unmanned composite systems can conduct multiple operations such as search and rescue missions, military operations, civilian surveillance, and law enforcement. Unmanned composites are built for superior mechanical properties, cost-effectiveness, and durability in manufacturing and maintenance. Unmanned composites offer such properties without adding weight.

Key Impact Factors: Analysis of Market Scenarios, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Increasing demand for lightweight unmanned systems, increasing performance of compound unmanned systems, and increasing adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles for military and commercial applications are some of the factors driving the global compound unmanned systems market. However, lack of standardization of composite materials and high manufacturing cost of unmanned devices using composite materials are factors that may hamper the growth of the composite unmanned materials market. Increasing adoption of unmanned vehicles for commercial applications could create high revenue opportunities in the global unmanned composites market.

Some of the notable market players operating in the global Unmanned Composites Market covered in this report is: Gurit, Hexcel Corporation, Materion Corporation, Mitsubishi Rayon, Owens Corning, Renegade Materials Corporation, and others.

These players are majorly focusing on key strategies like launch, acquisition, and partnerships such as,

Hexcel Corporation partnered with Lavoisier Composites (France) to expand its product portfolio with carbon composite materials and carbon composite by-products developed by Lavoisier Composites.

Toray Industries developed Polyphenylene Sulfide Resin, a composite material with high flexibility and heat & chemical resistance, for use majorly in automotive applications.

Teijin Limited acquired J.H. Ziegler GmbH (Germany) with the aim of expanding its product portfolio of composites offered to the automotive industry.

Key Segments->

Unmanned Composites Market by Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP)

Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP)

Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP)

Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP)

Unmanned Composites Market by Platform, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)

Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)

Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)

Autonomous Ship

Passenger Drone

Unmanned Composites Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

Interior

Exterior

Regional Insights:

Europe is projected to lead the unmanned composites market.

The European unmanned composites market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in this region is primarily driven by shipments of unmanned systems from countries such as the UK, France, Russia, and Germany. His OEMs of unmanned systems based in these countries are increasing shipments, which is supporting demand for composite materials. The need for composites for weight reduction is one of the major factors driving the unmanned composites market in European countries.

What are the Key Data Covered in this Unmanned Composites Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2029

Detailed information on factors that will drive Unmanned Composites Market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the Unmanned Composites Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Unmanned Composites industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Unmanned Composites Market vendors

