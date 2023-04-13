With 16.77% CAGR, Urban Air Mobility Market to Worth USD 8.91 Billion by 2028

Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global urban air mobility market size was USD 2.90 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow from USD 3.01 billion 2021 to USD 8.91 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 16.77% during the 2021-2028 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, “Urban Air Mobility Market, 2021-2028.” Factors such as increasing urbanization and degrading traffic conditions will boost the market during the forecast period. Also, rising demand for creating a faster, cleaner, safer, and interconnected transportation will fuel the growth of the market.

UAM refers to the use of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and other forms of aerial mobility in densely populated urban environments. Several cities around the world are also exploring UAM as a solution to their transportation challenges. Despite the potential of UAM, there are also significant challenges that need to be addressed, including regulatory hurdles, public acceptance, and infrastructure development.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Urban Air Mobility Market Report:

Textron Inc. (U.S.)

Uber Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Airbus SE (Netherlands)

Ehang (China)

Safran SA (France)

Volocopter (Germany)

Lilium Aviation GmbH (Germany)

Carter Aviation (U.S.)

AIRSPACEX (U.S.)

Aurora Flight Sciences (U.S.)

Report Scope and Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 16.77% 2028 Value Projection USD 8.91 billion Market Size in 2021 USD 3.01 billion Historical Data 2017 - 2019 No. of Pages 200 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered Vehicle Type

By Range

By End User Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Urban Air Mobility Market Growth Drivers Growing Demand for Alternate Mode of Transport to Boost Market Growth Demand for UAM Driven by Rising Demand for Green Solutions

Segments

Vehicle Type, Range, Operation, End User, and Region are studied for the Market

Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into air taxis, air metro, air ambulance, last-mile delivery, and others.

By range, the market is divided into intercity and intracity.

In terms of operation, the market is broken down into including piloted, hybrid, and autonomous.

By end user, the market is fragmented into ride-sharing companies, scheduled operators, e-commerce companies, hospitals and medical agencies, and private operators.

In terms of geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 Pandemic to Usher Unparalleled Challenges for the Market Leading to Limited Growth

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has significantly harmed the supply chain of the urban air mobility sector. Constant lockdowns and volatility in raw material pricing have hampered the development cycle for UAMs, further delaying launching of new products. Many dominant players have lost gross business revenues due to lockdowns and restrictions on people’s movements. These measures have led to delays in development and lower revenue generation for the prominent players.

Report Coverage

The report focuses on providing a detailed insight into the inner working of the urban air mobility sector by uncovering the segments and subsegments for the market. Factors such as R&D capabilities and optimization of the manufacturing process for the dominant players are covered. Besides, ongoing market trends and upcoming industry developments are noted. The report also focuses on several growth factors that have contributed for the growth of the market over the past years.

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Demands for Green Solutions to Bolster Market Growth

Rising demand for alternative modes of transport and rocketing road traffic is expected to boost the urban air mobility market growth during the forecast period. Also, growing urban population and increasing growing urban population will fuel the growth of the market. Additionally, utilization of autonomous UAMs is expected to bore lower pollution, short travel times, and decrease demand on current transportation infrastructure. These factors will boost the market growth.

However, factors such as rising security concern, high initial investment, and limited government supportive in terms of regulatory framework will limit the market during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

North America to Hold Largest Market Share Due to Presence of Dominant Players

North America will capture the largest urban air mobility market share during the forecast period, owing to the increasing presence of dominant players coupled with rising adoption measures. Also, rising air traffic among residents will fuel the demand for air taxis and airport shuttle services. Factors such as last-mile and freight services coupled with eVTOL aircraft will boost the market growth.

Europe will register as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period due to the region being the breeding ground for a majority of technology innovations. Rising investment opportunities as well as the presence of prominent players will foster growth in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Product Development to be at the Forefront for Developing a Sustainable Market

The market for urban air mobility is still at a budding stage with the dominant players competing for capturing a larger consumer base. The market is expected to grow at a steady rate by strategies such as collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and developing and launching novel products to capture an attentive audience. For example, in May 2021, Volocopter revealed the Voloconnect. It is an electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL), which is designed for connecting suburbs and cities. This product will integrate with Volocopter’s existing intra-city aircraft series.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic Urban Air Mobility Market Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Urban Air Mobility Market Steps were taken by Industry/ Companies/ Governments to overcome the impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Urban Air Mobility Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2021-2028 Key Findings/Market Definitions Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Air Taxi Air Metros Air Ambulance Last Mile Delivery Others Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Range Intercity Intracity Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Operation Piloted Autonomous Hybrid Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By End User Ride Sharing Companies Scheduled Operators E-Commerce Companies Hospitals and Medical Agencies Private Operators Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



Key Industry Development:

July 2021: Klein Vision Flying Car completed its maiden intercity trip. The ride was recorded at 35 minutes and took around 3 minutes to transform from a car to an aircraft.

