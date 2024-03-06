16 Best New Cars to Buy in March 2024 on a Budget of $25,000

If you’ve been waiting to purchase a new car until pandemic shortages in car inventories stabilized, hoping that prices would come down, this could be the time. Cars.com states that new-car inventories are closer than ever to stabilizing to pre-shortage levels, although the average list price didn’t decrease significantly between August 2023 and February 2024. However, in alignment with inventory stabilization, Kelley Blue Book reports that vehicle inflation was absent at the beginning of 2024.

Discover More: 10 New Cars to Avoid Buying in 2024

Find Out: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

As a prospective buyer looking for an affordable-yet-quality option for your new car needs, look no further than these sixteen new cars available for a purchase price under $25,000 in March 2024. According to U.S. News & World Report, they are among the best for the money.

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

2024 Honda Civic

Base price: $23,950

Standout features:

Honda’s intuitive infotainment system

Comfortable, high-end interior

Great gas mileage

Handling

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross

Base price: $23,610

Standout features:

All-wheel drive

Spacious room

Great gas mileage

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Read Next: 6 New Cars for 2024 That Will Hold Their Value

2024 Ford Maverick

Base price: $23,400

Standout features:

All-wheel drive

Ford’s Sync infotainment system, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Good gas mileage

Spacious interior

2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

Base price: $23,300

Standout features:

Great gas mileage

Toyota’s infotainment system

Easy handling

2024 Subaru Impreza

Base price: $22,995

Standout features:

All-wheel drive

Large interior

Solid handling

2024 Buick Envista

Base price: $22,400

Standout features:

Good gas mileage

High-end, large interior

Buick’s infotainment system plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

2024 Hyundai Kona

Base price: $24,250

Standout features:

Story continues

Intuitive infotainment system

Wide range of drive-assistance technology

Comfortable handling

2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer

Base price: $23,100

Standout features:

Chevrolet’s infotainment system plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Large space and storage

Good gas mileage

All-wheel drive

2024 Hyundai Elantra

Base price: $21,625

Standout features:

Hyundai’s infotainment system plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Availability of safety features

Decent interior

Great gas mileage

2024 Volkswagen Jetta

Base price: $20,655

Standout features:

Strong gas mileage

Infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Roomy interior

Driver-assistance technology

2024 Nissan Kicks

Base price: $21,610

Standout features:

Great gas mileage

Spacious interior

2024 Chevrolet Trax

Base price: $20,400

Standout features:

Spacious cabin and cargo storage

Intuitive infotainment system

2024 Kia Soul

Base price: $19,990

Standout features:

Solid handling

Intuitive infotainment system

Comfortable interior

2024 Kia Forte

Base price: $19,790

Standout features:

Intuitive infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Good gas mileage

Spacious, comfortable interior

2024 Mitsubishi Mirage

Base price: $16,695

Standout features:

Good gas mileage

Large storage

Infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

2024 Nissan Versa

Base price: $16,390

Standout features:

Good gas mileage

Large storage

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 16 Best New Cars to Buy in March 2024 on a Budget of $25,000