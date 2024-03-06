16 Best New Cars to Buy in March 2024 on a Budget of $25,000
If you’ve been waiting to purchase a new car until pandemic shortages in car inventories stabilized, hoping that prices would come down, this could be the time. Cars.com states that new-car inventories are closer than ever to stabilizing to pre-shortage levels, although the average list price didn’t decrease significantly between August 2023 and February 2024. However, in alignment with inventory stabilization, Kelley Blue Book reports that vehicle inflation was absent at the beginning of 2024.
As a prospective buyer looking for an affordable-yet-quality option for your new car needs, look no further than these sixteen new cars available for a purchase price under $25,000 in March 2024. According to U.S. News & World Report, they are among the best for the money.
2024 Honda Civic
Base price: $23,950
Standout features:
Honda’s intuitive infotainment system
Comfortable, high-end interior
Great gas mileage
Handling
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross
Base price: $23,610
Standout features:
All-wheel drive
Spacious room
Great gas mileage
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
2024 Ford Maverick
Base price: $23,400
Standout features:
All-wheel drive
Ford’s Sync infotainment system, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Good gas mileage
Spacious interior
2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
Base price: $23,300
Standout features:
Great gas mileage
Toyota’s infotainment system
Easy handling
2024 Subaru Impreza
Base price: $22,995
Standout features:
All-wheel drive
Large interior
Solid handling
2024 Buick Envista
Base price: $22,400
Standout features:
Good gas mileage
High-end, large interior
Buick’s infotainment system plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
2024 Hyundai Kona
Base price: $24,250
Standout features:
Intuitive infotainment system
Wide range of drive-assistance technology
Comfortable handling
2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer
Base price: $23,100
Standout features:
Chevrolet’s infotainment system plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Large space and storage
Good gas mileage
All-wheel drive
2024 Hyundai Elantra
Base price: $21,625
Standout features:
Hyundai’s infotainment system plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Availability of safety features
Decent interior
Great gas mileage
2024 Volkswagen Jetta
Base price: $20,655
Standout features:
Strong gas mileage
Infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Roomy interior
Driver-assistance technology
2024 Nissan Kicks
Base price: $21,610
Standout features:
Great gas mileage
Spacious interior
2024 Chevrolet Trax
Base price: $20,400
Standout features:
Spacious cabin and cargo storage
Intuitive infotainment system
2024 Kia Soul
Base price: $19,990
Standout features:
Solid handling
Intuitive infotainment system
Comfortable interior
2024 Kia Forte
Base price: $19,790
Standout features:
Intuitive infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Good gas mileage
Spacious, comfortable interior
2024 Mitsubishi Mirage
Base price: $16,695
Standout features:
Good gas mileage
Large storage
Infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
2024 Nissan Versa
Base price: $16,390
Standout features:
Good gas mileage
Large storage
