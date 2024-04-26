In this article, we will look at the 16 best dog breeds for apartment living and small spaces. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dog Breeds for Apartment Living and Small Spaces.

Global Pet-Keeping Trends

Global pet ownership is rising, with dog and cat owners increasing yearly. According to the Global State of Pet Care report by the Global Animal Health Association, more than half of the global population was estimated to have pets at home in 2022. Moreover, in the US alone, 70% of households owned a pet in 2021, compared to 68% in 2016. Amongst the pets, dogs are the most popular pets and are present in almost one in three households around the globe. The United States, China, and the European Union are considered the greatest pet markets, with dogs and cats being the most kept pets at home. As of 2022, homes in the European Union had approximately 92 million dogs, making it the top pet-keeping region in the world. The European Union is followed by the United States and China, with 85 million and 74 million pet dogs, respectively. According to the country-wise analysis, Brazil stood out in the ownership of pets, with approximately 54.2 million pet dogs and 23.9 million pet cats in 2022. The global rise in income levels and the lockdown situation in COVID-19 are the main reasons behind the increase in pet keeping around the globe. To learn more about dog breeds, you can look at the Top 20 Smartest Dog Breeds Ranked and the 17 Best Dog Breeds For Seniors.

An Overview of the Global Pet Care Market

With the rise in pet keeping internationally, the need for pet care services is also increasing. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global pet care market was valued at $246.66 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.45% during the forecasted period, reaching $259.37 billion by 2024 and $427.75 billion by 2032. Increased knowledge regarding pet care and the growing popularity of new pet care categories, including wearables, food, and toys, are expected to contribute to market growth.

Pet food products hold the greatest market share of 52.89% in the overall pet care market, followed by veterinary care and other market segments. According to another report by Fortune Business Insights, the global pet food market was valued at $120.87 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecasted period to reach $193.65 billion by 2032. Leading pet food manufacturing companies such as Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY) are adding value to the market by introducing new pet food products. On April 10, Reuters reported that Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY) is expected to open a new pet food factory in northern Italy by investing $507.92 million. The construction of the plant in Mantua is expected to be completed by 2027. Moreover, Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY) will employ more than 300 people to run the factory. You can also look at the 25 Most Popular Dog Breeds In 2024.

Leading Pet Care Companies

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) is a pet health and wellness company based in San Diego, California. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, telehealth, vital care, training, and pet insurance services. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF), through its Petco partners, serves customers in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides services through its Vetco Mobile clinic and website. On March 13, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) announced earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024. The company reported earnings per share of $0.02 and generated a revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. The company's revenue grew by 6.12% year on year and beat market consensus by $42.13 million. Here are some comments from the earnings call of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF):

"While we saw early gains in revenue from the aggregate impact of our assortment actions, they were relatively small in magnitude for the quarter. For the full year, comp sales were up 2%. Unless otherwise specified, the results I'll discuss are on an as-reported basis, including the extra week in Q4. In the fourth quarter, our services team delivered 17% revenue growth, driven by ongoing strength in our vet hospitals, mobile clinics, and grooming services. In merchandise, consumables was up 9% year-over-year, reflecting the impact of lapping prior year inflation, coupled with the pricing actions, we took in the third quarter. Our discretionary supplies, and companion animals businesses, experienced continued softness down 1% year-over-year."

Chewy Inc (NASDAQ:CHWY), a subsidiary of PetSmart, which offers pet training, grooming, and adoption services. Chewy Inc (NASDAQ:CHWY) is the online seller platform for branded and privately labeled pet foods and veterinary and grooming supplies. The company offers foods, treats, and supplies for pets. Moreover, Chewy Inc (NASDAQ:CHWY) provides online veterinary care, pet insurance, and on-site vet care services. On March 12, PetSmart, the owner of Chewy Inc (NASDAQ:CHWY), announced a new dog trail product to their Arcadia Trail Products lineup. The new LED apparel, dog outdoor gear, is durable and tough dog gear designed for trail adventures. The new LED and glow-in-the-dark features always keep the dogs in sight of their owners, even at night. The product is available at PetSmart's physical and online stores.

Now that we have discussed the top pet care companies, let's look at the 16 best dog breeds for apartment living and small spaces.

16 Best Dog Breeds for Apartment Living and Small Spaces

Ksenia Raykova/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

We relied on a consensus methodology to compile the list of 16 best dog breeds for apartment living and small spaces. We sifted through more than 10 rankings on the internet to aggregate a list of the best dog breeds for apartment living and small spaces. We only selected dog breeds that appeared in more than 50% of our sources and ranked them back to back. Moreover, we have also included dog height, weight, and life expectancy figures from the American Kennel Club.

16 Best Dog Breeds for Apartment Living and Small Spaces

16. Poodle

Poodles are an active and smart dog breed best for apartment living and small spaces. Poodles have an average height of over 15 inches, and females weigh approximately 40 to 50 pounds. Moreover, the breed has an average life expectancy of 10 to 18 years.

15. Havanese

Havanese are cheerful little dogs who are intelligent, outgoing, and energetic. Havanese is the only native dog breed from Cuba. The breed has an average height of approximately 8.5 to 11.5 inches and can weigh around 7-13 pounds.

14. Boston Terrier

Boston Terrier is a friendly and amusing dog breed. If trained well, Boston Terriers are known for their impeccable manners, making them one of the best dog breeds for apartment living and small spaces. These dogs weigh around 12-25 pounds and average height 10 to 12 inches. Moreover, Boston Terriers have an average life expectancy of approximately 11 to 13 years.

13. Chihuahua

Chihuahua are tiny yet graceful dogs that weigh below 6 pounds and have an average height of only 5 to 8 inches. Chihuahua are among the best dog breeds for apartment living and small spaces due to their tiny size and amusing nature.

12. Pug

Pugs are one of the best dogs for apartment living and small spaces. The dog breed has an average height of 10 to 13 inches and weighs approximately 14 to 18 pounds. Moreover, they are loving and mischievous and have a life expectancy of approximately 13 to 15 years.

11. Dachshund

Dachshunds are famous for their long and tiny appearance. Dachshunds are curious and loving and have two sizes. The standard Dachshunds have an average height of 8 to 9 inches, whereas the miniature Dachshunds are only 5 to 6 inches tall. They are one of the best dog breeds for apartment living and small spaces.

10. Coton de Tulear

Coton de Tulear are cute and amusing home companion dogs that are best for apartment living and small spaces. While a male Coton de Tulear can weigh up to 15 pounds, a female Coton de Tulear weighs only 8 to 13 pounds. The dog breed has an average life expectancy of 15 to 19 years.

9. French Bulldog

French Bulldog is a playful, smart, and adaptable dog breed. It is one of the best dog breeds for apartment living and small spaces and has an average height of approximately 11 to 13 inches. French Bulldogs weigh under 28 pounds and have an average life expectancy of 10 to 12 years.

8. Bulldog

Bulldogs are calm yet courageous dog breeds and are one of the best dog breeds for apartment living and small spaces. They have an average height of 14 to 15 inches, and a male Bulldog can weigh up to 50 pounds. Moreover, Bulldogs have an average life expectancy of approximately 8 to 10 years.

7. Chinese Crested

Chinese Crested is a unique, alert, and lively dog breed that is best for apartment living and small spaces. The breed has two varieties: the hairless Chinese Crested is smooth and soft-skinned, and the powder puffs have a silky coat. They have an average weight of approximately 8 to 12 pounds and live up to 18 years on average.

6. Yorkshire Terrier

Yorkshire Terrier is another dog breed that is best for apartment living and small spaces. It is a small dog breed with a Yorkshire Terrier weighing only 7 pounds on average and weighing 7 to 8 inches. Moreover, Yorkshire Terriers have an average life expectancy of 11 to 15 years.

