The 20 best graduation gifts of 2022

These are the best gifts for graduates in 2021.

Every year, a new class of graduates says goodbye to homework and hello to adulthood with a diploma in hand. Figuring out what's next can be an overwhelming task for many graduates, as so much of the future is unknown. That has been especially true over the past couple of years.

To help new college grads commemorate this time and adjust to life after school, consider sending a gift they will actually use (now or in the future). Here are the 22 best gift ideas for graduates this year.

1. For the graduate on-the-go: Apple Watch

Best graduation gifts 2022: Apple Watch Series 7

When you graduate from college and realize life no longer revolves around the school year, it might be time for a new watch to stay on task. The Apple Watch Series 7 is one of our favorite smartwatches, with a large, always-on display, tons of health and fitness featuresand quick-charging capabilities. It's a great gift, especially for a recent grad who's got a lot of new responsibilities to juggle.

Apple Watch Series 7 at Amazon for $330

2. For the grad with an old laptop: A new laptop

Best college graduation gifts: Laptop

A laptop goes through a lot during the college years. With the amount of wear and tear put on a computer during college, it might be time for a new computer upon graduation. If you're looking to splurge on a graduation gift, help them out with a new laptop. Our experts suggest going with the Macbook Air or the HP Envy. What you decide should be based on the recent graduate's PC or Mac preference. Be sure to find out before purchasing if you can.

3. For the sentimental grad: Custom photo art from Minted

Best college graduation gifts: Minted Custom Photo Art

If they love their college memories, give them a gift that will help them cherish the good times as they head into the real world. These collages on Minted are perfect for grads moving into new apartments or even those still in their childhood bedrooms. Wall art is always appreciated, especially when it's customized with special memories. You can fill the collage with photos of the graduate over the years or add in a couple of pictures with friends.

Quintet Custom Photo Art from Minted starting at $24

Collage I Custom Photo Art from Minted starting at $24

4. For the trendy grad: Jewelry

Best graduation gifts 2022

When it comes to graduation gifts, jewelry is usually a pretty solid option. When it marks a momentous event such as college graduation, it’s even better. Monica Rich Kosann is known for its elegant, timeless jewelry and this "Go Your Own Way" medallion, which represents independence and a bright future, is certainly no exception. The sterling silver medallion is available with or without a chain, and can be worn alone or layered with other charms.

Go Your Own Way Medallion at Monica Rich Kasaan from $195

5. For the grad who likes personalized gifts

Best graduation gifts 2022: Personalized Tumbler

These cute tumblers can be customized with several different skin, hair and hood colors in addition to the graduates' name and quote options to choose from. The skinny size is convenient for taking on the road, and the stainless steel, double wall insulated cups are an eco-friendly alternative to plastic bottles and cups.

Lara Laser Works Personalized Skinny Tumbler at Amazon for $26

6. For the life of the party: Noble Vines wine

Best graduation gifts

Once someone graduates from college, their drinking habits might change from beer-chugging to wine-sipping. Noble Vines is a well-balanced, affordable line of California wines perfect for the sophisticated graduate interested in swirling, sniffing and sipping a variety of vino, from a full-bodied cabernet to a dry and bright rosé.

Noble Vines wine at Wine.com from $10

7. For the caffeine addict: A coffee maker

Best graduation gifts 2022

For many, coffee is an essential part of getting through the day. To help the graduate in your life avoid picking up the costly habit of daily coffee shop trips, introduce them to a great coffee maker. At $300, the retro-looking Moccamaster is our top coffee maker and would be a fabulous investment they could use for years to come. If you're looking to spend less, the Nespresso VertuoPlus by Breville is our best single-serve pod coffee maker and also a fantastic purchase for someone in their 20s.

Moccamaster by Technivorm at Williams-Sonoma from $330

Nespresso VertuoPlus from Amazon for $142

8. For the grad who lived by the dining hall: The best meal delivery service

Best college graduation gifts: Home Chef

Home Chef is our favorite meal delivery service at Reviewed, and it would make a fantastic gift for the college graduate that could use some help adjusting to life after the dining hall. With Home Chef, they'll have to cook, but with easy instructions and high-quality ingredients shipped to their door, it makes the learning process simple. There's also an option to have low or no prep meals shipped if the graduate you're shopping for would prefer that.

Gift card at Home Chef from $50

9. For the grad who will miss their college town: A scented candle

Best college graduation gifts: Homesick candles

While you might not be able to find a candle specific to their college or college town, you can likely find a candle close to it. Whether the candle is scented with the sweet smell of the state or city they spent four or more years in, a Homesick candle would make a great gift for anyone leaving their college state or city to start a new life.

Homesick candles at homesick from $34

10. For any type of graduate: Sugarfina 'Congrats' Candy Box

Best college graduation gifts: Sugarfina candy box

Simple but sweet, this adorable little box of candy is a perfect little something to send to someone who has just graduated from college. With a combo of gummies and chocolate, you get the best of both worlds. I am a huge fan of Sugarfina candy boxes and have gotten them as gifts for friends and family on multiple occasions.

Sugarfina Congrats 3-Piece Candy Bento Box at Amazon for $39

11. For the globetrotting graduate

Best graduation gifts 2022

If your graduate is looking to travel a bit before entering the workforce, it’s a great time to update that old backpack and upgrade to an awesome, new suitcase. Away’s Bigger Carry-On is a sleek, hard-shell suitcase that’s big enough for a long trip but still compact enough to fit in most overhead compartments. It's also great to toss in a trunk for road trips, and comes in a variety of colors to suit anyone's style.

Away Bigger Carry-On at Away from $295

12. For the Apple enthusiast: AirPods Pro

Best graduation gifts: Apple airpods pro

Apple’s cult-favorite AirPods Pro are the best true wireless earbuds for iPhones our experts tested this year. If you’re shopping for a lover of all things Apple, they will adore a pair of these. For traveling, commuting, working out and even listening to podcasts while loading and unloading the dishwasher, AirPods are a gift that can be used during every busy and mundane moment of adulthood.

Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon for $175

13. For the proud graduate

Best graduation gifts 2022

Made from solid wood and real glass, this diploma and tassel shadow box with a double mat is a beautiful way to show off that hard-earned diploma. The sturdy frame with three hangers can be displayed horizontally or vertically, and makes a great addition to a new office or workspace.

Golden State Art Wood Diploma Tassel Shadow Box at Amazon for $38

14. For the grad who reads all the time: Kindle Unlimited Subscription

Best college graduation gifts: Kindle Unlimited

Just because there's no more required reading after school ends, doesn't mean one should stop getting lost in a good book. The only issue is that books can get expensive, unless, of course, you have unlimited access to e-books. Kindle Unlimited gives you just that, and therefore, is a perfect graduation gift for bookworms. You don't even need an e-reader to access the books. Everything is available to read right on your smartphone.

Kindle Unlimited subscription at Amazon for $10 per month (first 3 months free)

15. For the grad who loves to read physical books: Books

Best college graduation gifts: Books

While we recommend Kindle Unlimited for those who love reading, we still think physical books are excellent gifts—especially for college grads. After all, adjusting to life after college is hard, and there are plenty of books out there to help them acclimate to the real world. Here are some great options:

16. For the grad who loves to cook: Cast Iron Skillet

Best college graduation gifts: Lodge Chef Collection Cast Iron Skillet

A cast iron skillet is a kitchen staple for adults. If you're shopping for a former student who cooked their way through class, give them a cookware upgrade for their new adult life: a cast iron skillet. The best one we've tested at Reviewed is the Lodge Chef Collection Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet. It's affordable, lightweight, and will last them years to come.

Lodge Chef Collection Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet at Williams Sonoma from $23

17. For the grad with a sweet tooth: A gift box of cupcakes from Baked by Melissa

Best college graduation gifts: Baked by Melissa Cupcakes

We love Baked by Melissa cupcakes at Reviewed, and chances are, the graduate you're shopping for will too. If you're not sure what they'll like, cupcakes are something you really can't go wrong with. This "Congratulations" themed box holds 25 adorable mini cupcakes that are ready to be devoured.

Baked by Melissa Congratulations Gift Box (25-Pack) at Baked by Melissa from $44

18. For the grad who will be commuting: A nice handbag

Best graduation gifts: Madewell tote

If you're shopping for someone who is always carrying around a bag, consider getting a handbag as a gift. Not everyone loves handbags (Nora Ephron once wrote an essay titled "I Hate My Purse"), but if they have items they'll need to carry around out there in the world, chances are they will appreciate this luxurious adulthood staple. The Madewell tote bag is a great everyday bag, weekend bag, and work bag for when they start going into the office.

Madewell Zip Top Transport Leather Tote at Madewell for $198

19. For the student formerly known as stressed: Gravity Blanket

Best graduation gifts: Gravity blanket

After years of school, finally, new graduates can relax. Because of this, a gift that helps them do so would be a huge hit. Weighted blankets can help you relax, and our favorite—the Gravity Blanket—is loved by people for this very reason. When we tested weighted blankets, the Gravity Blanket outdid the competition. Their marketing copy claims the blanket is like wearing a hug, and as a proud owner, I can confirm this is true.

Gravity Blanket at Gravity for $250

20. For the grad moving somewhere new: Amazon Echo Show

Best graduation gifts: Amazon Echo Show 10

Recent grads are likely to become someone else’s assistant, so give them the gift of their own (digital) assistant slash smart display. Not only can they ask Alexa anything, but they can also view all the information they're looking for on the screen. Great for video calls, cooking along to recipes, and more, the Amazon Echo Show 10 would make a great gift and is our top pick.

Amazon Echo Show 10 at Amazon for $250

