In this piece, we will take a look at the 16 best high volume stocks to buy today. If you want to skip our introduction to different metrics of stock trading, then head on over to 5 Best High Volume Stocks To Buy Today.

One way in which technology has impacted the financial world is the ability to monitor trends in share movements. Investing in the market can be done through multiple approaches. One of these involves analyzing a firm's financial statements to determine current performance and future prospects. The other involves analyzing market trends and seeing which stocks are currently generating interest. Interest in a stock on the stock market can be either negative or positive, and some indicators that can be used to gauge investor sentiment are the relative strength index (RSI), short interest, and volume of shares traded.

The relative strength index is a mathematical computation that analyzes whether shares of a firm are overbought or oversold. It is also used to determine whether the share price is about to reverse a trend, with the chart's inability to either cross or meet previous highs or lows thought to be bearish or bullish indicators. For more details about oversold and overbought stocks, you can check out 10 Oversold Growth Stocks To Buy.

The short interest in a stock is the number of shares that have been sold short on the market. Short selling, for the uninitiated, attempts to profit from negative share price movement by rooting out inconsistencies in management or the overall business model. Short sellers either buy options that enable them to sell shares at high prices or directly sell the stock on the market after borrowing it. To see which stocks are currently on the short seller radar and a detailed explanation of what short selling is, you might be interested in 16 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now.

Finally, a rather simple metric to see what's happening in the market right now is the volume of shares traded. Rather self explanatory in nature, this just takes a look at the shares that are changing hands right now. Unlike the previous two indicators, however, it can not help in gauging the sentiment behind these transactions. So, the volume of shares traded has to be combined with other indicators, such as the share price gain or loss and moving averages for several time periods to understand the underlying reasons behind market events. Additionally, the volume itself is often measured and compared by dividing the current volume with multiple month averages to truly determine whether anything unusual is happening around a stock.

This is because the singular reading of a stock's volume is based on its liquidity and shares floating on the market. These factors are often crucial determinants of returns and pricing as well since stocks with low liquidity (or low demand or supply of the shares) can often lead to 'flash crashes' as the price rapidly deteriorates. Finally, the volume of a stock is also influenced by its popularity as large and mega cap stocks often have more liquidity and greater volume while other, smaller firms can lag in this area. Of course, volume is not limited to stocks only, and instead, it measures sentiment surrounding any security that is being traded on a market, whether it's a stock, an exchange traded fund (ETF), or a currency. We recently took a look at 20 Biggest ETFs by Volume and found that the top three were ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ), ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ), and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY).

But what about stocks? Well, some high volume stocks with good indicators are Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and you can check out the rest below.

16 Best High Volume Stocks To Buy Today

T photography/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

Since volume alone is not a definitive indicator of a stock's suitability for purchase, we first narrowed down 40 stocks with the highest three month average trading value. Then, the number of hedge funds that had bought their shares as of Q2 2023 was determined through Insider Monkey's database of 910 hedge funds, and the top stocks are listed below.

16. Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors In Q2 2023: 31

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) is a healthcare company that provides over the counter products. It is a recent spinoff of a J&J business division and the firm beat analyst EPS estimates for its second quarter earnings.

By the end of this year's second quarter, 31 out of the 910 hedge funds polled by Insider Monkey had invested in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE). It joins Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in our list of the best high volume stocks to buy according to hedge funds.

15. Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors In Q2 2023: 37

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) is an electric car manufacturer. The firm has done well this year despite inflationary pressures as it has beaten analyst EPS estimates in all four of its latest quarters.

As of June 2023, 37 out of the 910 hedge funds surveyed by Insider Monkey had bought a stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN). Out of these, the firm's largest investor is Daniel Sundheim's D1 Capital Partners since it owns 13.9 million shares that are worth $231 million.

14. Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors In Q2 2023: 39

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is a data consolidation and analytics software provider. Due to the nature of its business model, the firm can heavily benefit from the potential of AI to mine big datasets and generate insights.

During Q2 2023, 39 out of 910 hedge funds part of Insider Monkey's research had invested in the company. Jim Simons' Renaissance Technologies is Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)'s biggest shareholder courtesy of a stake worth $610 million.

13. Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors In Q2 2023: 40

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) is a cruise ship company with close to a hundred ships in its portfolio. After the coronavirus shock devastated its finances, it's on the growth trend as of late and has beaten analyst EPS estimates in three out of its four latest quarters. However, a drop in discretionary income can impact its revenue.

After sifting through 910 hedge funds for their June quarter of 2023 shareholdings, Insider Monkey discovered 40 Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) investors. The firm's largest hedge fund stakeholder is John Overdeck and David Siegel's Two Sigma Advisors since it owns $192 million worth of shares.

12. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors In Q2 2023: 40

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is one of the biggest car manufacturers in America. The firm is currently seeking to use its scale to compete with Tesla, by expanding its electric vehicle charging infrastructure for commercial vehicles.

Insider Monkey's second quarter of 2023 research of 910 hedge fund portfolios revealed that 40 had bought the firm's shares. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)'s biggest stakeholder is Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management through a $918 million investment.

11. Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors In Q2 2023: 41

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is a car retailer. The stock has been on a tear this year, being one of the best performers on the market through a 975% year to date gain. However, its average share rating is Hold.

41 out of the 910 hedge funds part of Insider Monkey's Q2 2023 database have invested in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA). Zachary Sternberg And Benjamin Stein's Spruce House Investment Management is the largest investor among these since it owns ten million shares that are worth $259 million.

Number of Hedge Fund Investors In Q2 2023: 56

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a telecommunications carrier. Citigroup raised the firm's share rating to Buy in late August and set a $17 price target for a modest $2 upside over the current share price. The average share price target is $17.31, and the shares are also rated Buy on average.

As of June 2023, 56 out of the 910 hedge funds surveyed by Insider Monkey were the firm's investors. Out of these, AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)'s biggest shareholder is Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke, and John Campbell's Arrowstreet Capital through its $339 million stake.

9. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors In Q2 2023: 71

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is one of the largest chip manufacturing companies in the world. Amidst a turnaround effort that has seen its shares receive a Hold rating on average, the firm announced new chips for the lucrative data center chip in August, which promise twice the computing power at similar power consumption levels to previous models.

During this year's second quarter, 71 out of the 910 hedge funds part of Insider Monkey's research had bought Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)'s shares. Israel Englander's Millennium Management is the company's biggest investor due to its $370 million stake.

Number of Hedge Fund Investors In Q2 2023: 79

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is one of the hottest stocks this year, having marked 137% in gains so far this year. The firm is currently facing a rather interesting investigation from the U.S. government that is investigating whether company funds were misused to build a glass house for its chief Mr. Elon Musk.

Insider Monkey dug through 910 hedge fund investments for 2023's June quarter and discovered that 79 had invested in the company. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)'s largest hedge fund shareholder is Catherine D. Wood's ARK Investment Management since it owns 4.8 million shares that are worth $1.2 billion.

7. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors In Q2 2023: 90

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) is one of the biggest banks in America. It is currently seeking to target the lucrative electric vehicle market, by offering rewards to its credit card customers for their car purchases.

During June 2023, 90 out of the 910 hedge funds profiled by Insider Monkey held a stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is the biggest stakeholder among these due to its $29.6 billion investment.

6. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors In Q2 2023: 112

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is a semiconductor designer that is only one of four companies authorized to make and sell x86 microprocessors. The firm is currently facing the heat from NVIDIA in the lucrative AI space, as the latter has taken a massive lead over its traditional GPU rival.

112 out of the 910 hedge funds part of Insider Monkey's Q2 2023 database were the firm's investors. Out of these, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)'s largest hedge fund shareholder is Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management since it holds $3 billion worth of shares.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are some great high volume stocks that hedge funds are buying.

