This article will look at the 16 best meal delivery services for weight loss. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the anti-obesity drug market, head to the 5 Best Meal Delivery Services for Weight Loss.

The prevalence of obesity—a medical condition in which a person has a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 or more— is a significant health concern in the United States. This is due to the fact that carrying extra fat can lead to major health issues like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, some cancers, and osteoarthritis.

41.9% of adults in the U.S. are obese, according to data gathered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) between 2017 and 2020. Additionally, obesity costs the nation’s healthcare system close to $173 billion annually.

Meanwhile, the anti-obesity drug market is assisting people in achieving a healthy weight, which enhances their quality of life in general. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the anti-obesity drug market was valued at $2.82 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to grow from $4.51 billion in 2023 and expand at a compound annual growth rate of 26.1% from 2023 to 2030, reaching a value of $22.85 billion at the conclusion of the predicted period.

The report states that per CDC data, there are more than 650,000 cases of obesity-related cancers each year in the U.S. The key factors influencing the market's expansion are greater understanding of the risks of this chronic disease and the costs associated with it, hence leading to greater acceptance of therapies for early and preventative management of the condition along with the escalating prevalence of other chronic illnesses.

Moreover, we previously reported that a recent survey from The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) revealed that almost half of Americans (45%) were interested in using weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), a Danish company, markets injectable semaglutide under the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy. Given that it includes a greater amount of semaglutide (2.4 mg), only Wegovy, has received FDA approval for the treatment of obesity.

This August, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) made headlines when it revealed that a weekly dose of 2.4 mg of Wegovy (semaglutide) reduced the risk of a major adverse cardiovascular event by 20% over the course of a five-year study called Select. A total of 17,604 people aged 45 years or older, who were overweight or obese, had established cardiovascular disease (CVD), and no prior history of diabetes, took part in the study.

Moreover, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has returned 34.39% to investors year to date, as of October 2. According to Insider Monkey’s second quarter database, 43 hedge funds were bullish on Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and disclosed positions worth $778.9 million in the company.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), an American pharmaceutical company, sells a different medication called tirzepatide under the brand name Mounjaro, which is only currently approved for type 2 diabetes. However, in July, the company's SURMOUNT-3 and SURMOUNT-4 clinical trials revealed that individuals with obesity receiving tirzepatide experienced an overall average weight loss of 26% or greater. It is seeking FDA clearance for Mounjaro so that it can be used to treat obesity.

On August 8, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) posted earnings for the second quarter of 2023, reporting a Non-GAAP EPS of $2.11, beating market estimates by $0.11. The revenue over the period was $8.31 billion, up 28% compared to the revenue over the same period last year.

Adding to this, meal delivery services are growing in popularity among people trying to lose weight. These meal delivery services seek to help individuals eat better without having to do all that labor-intensive work themselves, such as counting calories, monitoring quantities, and all the planning that goes into creating meals that will help them lose weight. These services also offer a variety of options for those who must adhere to various dietary requirements, including vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, low-carb and ketogenic diets.

While these services cater to different lifestyles, dietary needs, and preferences, prepared meal subscriptions and healthy meal kit are the two most common types of meal delivery services. For instance, Diet-to-Go delivers weight loss ready-to-eat meals directly to your door. Similarly, BistroMD, a frozen meal delivery service for weight loss, provides more than 150 chef-prepared meals each week.

On the contrary, Dinnerly brings recipe cards and ingredients to your door. Additionally, it is one of the cheapest meal kits available on the U.S. market, with meal starting at just $4.99 per serving. Plus, its weekly menu provides a variety of dishes with fewer than 600 calories, which is excellent for anyone attempting to lose weight.

Having said that, let’s take a look at the best meal delivery services for weight loss in detail.

Best Meal Delivery Services for Weight Loss

Photo by Marquise de Photographie on Unsplash

Our Methodology

For this piece, we utilized a consensus opinion-based rankings approach to determine the best meal delivery services for weight loss. We gathered information from relevant Reddit threads, where users not only share their experiences but also inquire about various meal delivery services for weight loss each month. The subreddits we included in our search were r/mealkits, r/loseit, r/AskReddit, r/weightwatchers and r/ReadyMeals.

We assigned scores to each meal service based on the number of mentions, that means every time a service was mentioned it was assigned a score of 1. Consequently, the more mentions and references, the higher the score and rank in our article.

So, without further ado, let’s have a look at the 16 best meal delivery services for weight loss.

Best Meal Delivery Services for Weight Loss According to Reddit

16. Trifecta Nutrition

Trifecta Nutrition, founded in 2015, delivers weekly boxes of precooked meals to your door. This organic meal delivery service offers plans tailored to several specific diets, such as Clean, Keto, Paleo, High Protein Vegan, High Protein Vegetarian, and Whole30. The minimum number of meals you can order on the Clean Paleo or Keto plans is seven, which costs $109 and is about $15.50 per serving.

Trifecta Nutrition sells food that is created by a team of nutritionists and dieticians, and the majority of its meals are between 300 and 500 calories. This makes it a viable alternative for anyone trying to reduce weight. It is, therefore, one of the best meal delivery services for weight loss on our list.

15. Veestro

Veestro, founded in 2012, is a vegan meal delivery service that focuses on providing customers with plant-based frozen foods. A La Carte, Chef's Choice, and the Weight Loss menu are the three meal plans that it offers. Its weight loss program (totaling about 1200 calories/day) is ideal for anyone trying to lose weight while eating a plant-based diet. You can select to receive either 15 or 21 meals per week for the weight loss plan, which is only available as a subscription.

14. CookUnity

CookUnity, based in New York, is a chef-to-consumer-driven pre-made meal delivery service. There are more than 200 meals available each week on their menu, and customers can choose to receive four to sixteen meals every week. Each meal typically costs between $11 and $13.

Additionally, users can select meals by filters for particular diet plans, such as vegan and vegetarian, keto, Whole30-friendly, gluten-free, low-calorie (under 600 calories) and many more.

13. Nutrisystem

Harold J. Katz developed the weight-loss meal delivery program, Nutrisystem, in 1972. The company sends out pre-packaged, prepared meals that contain the daily necessary amounts of protein, fiber, carbohydrates, and fats.

You must decide which of the six categories, Women's (for women), Men's (for men), Partner (for couples), Complete55 (for women 55 and older), Diabetes (for diabetics) and Vegetarian (for vegetarians), best describes you. Following that, there are three meal plans to select from under each category: Basic, Uniquely Yours, and Uniquely Yours Ultimate.

According to Nutrisystem, users can lose up to 1 to 2 pounds per week. In addition, it says that men can lose up to 18 pounds and 8 inches, and women up to 13 pounds and 7 inches in the first month.

12. Green Chef

Green Chef, owned by HelloFresh, offers meal kits with fresh, organic ingredients that are targeted to specific eating plans. With about 30 meal options to choose from per week, subscribers can choose from six different meal plans. Its Fast & Fit plan, a great choice for people trying to reduce weight, delivers calorie-controlled meals with preparation taking under 25 minutes.

Green Chef plans cost between $12 and $13.49 per serving.

11. Dinnerly

Dinnerly, a subscription-based service that provides recipe cards and ingredients, with meals starting at $4.99 per serving, was launched in 2017 by parent company Marley Spoon. Subscribers have access to more than 100 meals every week, including options that are healthy and reduced-carb, family friendly, vegetarian, and vegan.

Dinnerly is one of best meal delivery services for weight loss, while not being expressly designed for it, as it provides a number of low-calorie dishes with serving sizes under 650 calories.

10. Factor

Factor, owned by HelloFresh, is a meal delivery service subscription that sends ready-to-eat meals right to your doorstep every week. With the option to add dessert, snacks, smoothies, and extra protein, it offers a range of meal plans, including Chef's Choice, Protein Plus, Keto, Calorie Smart, and Vegan & Veggie. All five of these meal plans offer four, six, eight, twelve, or eighteen dietitian-designed single meals each week.

Factor's Calorie Smart plan, which has an average of roughly 550 calories, is geared towards those who are looking to use their meal delivery service to lose weight. Moreover, it provides a significant amount of protein (almost 29 grams per meal) and is a great source of fiber (4 to 8 grams per meal).

9. Diet-to-Go

Diet-to-Go, a meal delivery service that brings fully-cooked, ready-to-eat meals directly to your door, is designed to help you lose weight. This service offers customers to choose from five- or seven-day meal plans, two (which does not include breakfast) or three meals per day from five categories. These include balance, balance-D (diabetes), keto-Carb30, vegetarian, and Mediterranean. Besides, customers can switch meals based on their tastes thanks to customizable menus.

The cost of a weekly meal plan varies from $138.99 to $225.99 based on how many meals are ordered and the diet chosen. Additionally, weekly shipping charges are $19.98.

8. Home Chef

Home Chef, a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), is a subscription-based service that delivers meal kits with pre-portioned ingredients and recipe cards. It also offers several meals that are oven-ready or require little to no cooking or preparation. Starting at about $10 per serving, meals can be ordered in 2, 4, or 6 serving offerings.

Moreover, it is one of the best meal delivery services for weight loss. Home Chef offers a selection of calorie-conscious meals, which typically provide 400–600 calories per serving, for individuals trying to lose weight, even though it is not specifically designed to be a weight loss delivery service.

7. Fresh N Lean

Fresh N Lean, located in Anaheim, California, is an organic, ready-to-eat meal delivery service. It provides wholesome meal options free of artificial additives, GMOs, and gluten, produced with seasonal ingredients. Several meal plans are available from the company, including Protein+, Keto, Paleo, Mediterranean Diet, Whole30, Plant-based, and Low-carb/low-calorie plant-based. Additionally, from a menu of more than 100 options, subscribers can select the number of meals they want delivered each week. Even more snacks and bulk proteins can be added to their order for an additional fee.

Although Fresh N Lean doesn't guarantee weight reduction, the majority of its meals are between 400 to 500 calories. Therefore, it can help you achieve your objectives if you incorporate its meals into an already-existing weight loss regimen.

Additionally, its meals start at $9.99 each, and the final price depends on the meal plan you choose.

6. Mosaic Foods

Mosaic Foods, started back in 2019, is a plant-based, frozen food meal delivery service. Although it is subscription-based service, users can pause or cancel at any time. Several categories, including veggie bowls, pizza, smoothies, Mosaic+ meals, soups, oat bowls, and family meals, are included on the company's extensive menu, which has more than 50 items each week. Mosaic requires a minimum order of six items, and subscribers pay for meals a la carte. Delivery is free for boxes with 12 or 18 items, but it is $9.99 for 6 items.

Moreover, for people trying to lose weight, Mosaic's meals are a great choice since they typically include fewer than 500 calories per serving. It is one of the best weight loss frozen meal delivery services.

