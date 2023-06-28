In this article, we will discuss the 16 best places to live in Upstate New York for families. If you want to see more places in this selection, go to the 5 Best Places to Live in Upstate New York for Families.

Upstate New York is a region in the New York State that lies north and northwest of the New York City metropolitan area. Thanks to vibrant and diverse regions like Upstate New York, the United States has the world’s largest GDP. Upstate New York’s diverse economy includes urban, suburban, forested preserve, and rural landscapes. But the agricultural industry dominates the region because of the vast areas of rural land. The region is notable for its fruit, maple syrup, dairy production, and winemaking.

The healthcare industry is one of the biggest nonfarm drivers of the region’s economy. With major hospitals and medical centers located in cities like Rochester, Syracuse, and Buffalo, healthcare is one of the top employers in the region. In addition, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, education and health services employs most of the population in upstate New York, especially in metro areas like Syracuse (where only Trade, Transportation, and Utilities employ more people).

Much can be said about upstate New York’s economy, but perhaps the most important take-home is that it is one of the most affordable places to live in all of New York. According to Census Bureau data, the per capita income in New York was $43,208 in 2021. But most locations (especially metro areas) in upstate New York have a smaller per capita income. This suggests that the cost of living in upstate New York is less than the state average. However, considering that the cost of living in New York state, according to RentCafe, is 31% higher than the national average and that it will cost you 82% higher than the national average to get access to housing, living in New York seems financially distressful. Therefore, finding less expensive locations to pitch up tent makes sense.

For this list we consulted several reliable sources to find best places to live in upstate New York for families. These include Niche, Livability, AreaVibes, Teleport, BestPlaces, and HomeSnacks. To refine the list, we combed through real estate review websites, focusing on listings in upstate New York. For clarity, we defined upstate New York as the areas covered by the following metro areas: Albany-Schenectady-Troy, Binghamton, Buffalo-Niagara Falls, Elmira, Glens Falls, Ithaca, Kingston, and Syracuse. We trimmed down the list to 20 places based on how frequently they were mentioned positively in the real estate review websites.

16. Washington Park, Neighborhood in Albany

Median Home Value: $198,395

Washington Park is the best neighborhood to live in in Albany. Located in the heart of Albany, this historic neighborhood has tree-lined streets and beautiful Victorian homes and is close to downtown Albany.

15. Sanborn, Suburb of Buffalo, NY

Median Home Value: $150,200

Sanborn is the fourth best place to buy a house in the Buffalo area in 2023, according to Niche. Located in Niagara County, this Buffalo suburb has only 1,277 residents and is known for its small-town charm and family-friendly atmosphere. It offers easy access to the city of Buffalo, as well as excellent amenities for families. For outdoor enthusiasts, Sanborn is situated near several state parks, including the popular Niagara Falls State Park. The location is also safe, and housing is affordable.

14. Elma Center, Suburb of Buffalo, NY

Median Home Value: $338,300

2023 Best Places to Raise a Family in New York Ranking: #288

Niche ranks Elma Center among the ten best places to raise a family in Buffalo. This small suburban community is located just east of Buffalo, New York. It is a quiet and peaceful place to live, with plenty of features that make it family-friendly. For example, the small population (3,742) makes it more hospitable and friendly to young children. Although housing is on the expensive end compared to other places in upstate New York, it is relatively cheap within the Buffalo area. Furthermore, the suburb is conveniently located near the city of Buffalo, making it attractive to people working in the business district.

13. Spencerport, Suburb of Rochester, NY

Median Home Value: $151,300

Spencerport is a charming village in the western suburbs of Rochester, New York. The suburb has top-rated schools, affordable housing, and plenty of recreational opportunities for families. In addition, the suburb’s 3,689 people form a tightly-knit community that enjoys various community events severally throughout the year, including a summer concert series, a farmers’ market, and a holiday parade, bringing residents together and fostering a sense of belonging. The suburb’s short distance from the city of Rochester makes it a family-friendly environment where people can raise a family while working there.

12. Parkside, Buffalo Neighborhood

Median Home Value: $267,194

Niche ranks Parkside as the best neighborhood to live in in the Buffalo area. This charming and historic neighborhood is located in the north-central region of Buffalo, New York. With its tree-lined streets, well-preserved homes, and easy access to amenities, Parkside is one of the best places to live in upstate New York for families.

11. Rapids, Suburb of Buffalo, NY

Median Home Value: $205,700

Rapids is ideal for families looking to settle in the Buffalo area without paying too much to acquire a home. No wonder, Niche ranks this location as the best place to buy a house in the Buffalo area in 2023. With only 1,129 residents, Rapids offers a tight-knit community, as well as a high quality of life at an affordable price. The median home price is $205,700, and the average rent ranges from $400 to $800, making this an ideal place for families who want to own a home or rent a property without spending a fortune.

10. Kenmore, Suburb of Buffalo, NY

Median Home Value: $152,600

Kenmore, located in Erie County, New York, is a vibrant and family-friendly suburb of Buffalo. It boasts one of the highest populations in the County, with 15,207 residents. Like many other great places to raise a family in upstate New York, Kenmore has a strong public school system.

9. Liverpool, Suburb of Syracuse, NY

Median Home Value: $148,200

Liverpool is one of the most low-cost suburbs in Syracuse, where families can settle and enjoy the best of what upstate New York has to offer in terms of quality of life and financial peace. Located in Onondaga County, New York, the suburb is a great place for families seeking a balance between suburban and urban living.

8. Fairport, Suburb of Rochester, NY

Median Home Value: $220,100

Fairport is the best place to raise a family in Monroe County but the second best in the greater Rochester area. It has a population of 5,452 residents and offers a small-town feel while still providing access to the amenities of nearby Rochester.

7. Westvale, Suburb of Syracuse, NY

Median Home Value: $159,700

Niche ranks Westvale suburb as the second best place to raise a family in Syracuse Area. It also boats an overall Niche grade A. Located in Onondaga County, this suburb is known for its great schools, excellent amenities, and affordable housing options.

Residents have access to a wide range of amenities, including several shopping and dining options, as well as several parks and recreational areas for families to enjoy. The community is also conveniently located near major highways and public transportation, making it easy to get around the city and the surrounding areas.

6. Harris Hill, Suburb of Buffalo, NY

Median Home Value: $234,200

Harris Hill is another Buffalo suburb in Erie County where families can enjoy a high-quality life but with a relatively lower cost of living than in downstate New York. It has a population of 6,078 residents and offers a great sense of community and a variety of amenities that make it a desirable place to live for families.

One of the key reasons Harris Hill is a great place for families is its excellent schools. The Clarence Central School District is known for its quality education and extracurricular programs.

