16 Best Places To Retire in the US That Feel Like Europe

Many Americans dream of retiring in Europe, though not everyone can pull it off. For those who can’t, one solution is to find a place that has a European vibe without actually being in Europe.

Plenty of U.S. cities have a European flavor — including major urban centers like Boston, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. While those cities might not be ideal for retirees because of their high costs of living, you can find more affordable options.

Here are 16 of the best places to retire in the U.S. that feel like Europe based on insights by Travel + Leisure and The Parking Spot.

Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston combines “all the charm of a European vacation with the hospitality of the South,” according to The Parking Spot. The coastal port city is very walkable and features cobblestone streets, historic old homes, numerous cultural venues and some of the best food in the world.

Helen, Georgia

Helen is located along the Chattahoochee River in the Blue Ridge Mountains and is known as “Little Bavaria” because of its distinct German vibe. Retirees will find plenty of shopping choices as well as numerous outdoor activities.

Hermann, Missouri

Herman is located in an area known as the “Missouri Rhineland” because of its geographical resemblance to the German region. The town itself hosts events such as the Wurst Fest and Oktoberfest. Five city blocks are still dedicated to traditional German architecture, including the Deutschheim State Historic Site.

Holland, Michigan

Because of its name, Holland aims to conjure up images of the Netherlands through its Dutch Village and the DeZwaan Windmill, which The Parking Spot calls the “only authentic, working, Dutch windmill” in the United States. Holland is also known for its annual Tulip Time Festival.

Leavenworth, Washington

Leavenworth was redesigned in the 1960s to look German and is a “dead ringer” for a Bavarian mountain village, according to Travel + Leisure. In addition to Oktoberfest celebrations and the Nutcracker Museum, Leavenworth’s location in the Cascades gives it a “truly alpine” feel.

Montpelier, Vermont

Travel + Leisure likens the nation’s smallest state capital to a “French countryside village” thanks to its farmers markets, quaint shops, green hills and “smattering” of traditional European architecture. Montpelier’s name itself is a nod to the strong friendship early European settlers had with France.

New Orleans, Louisiana

The Big Easy’s French Quarter, also known as the Vieux Carré, might be the most European place in the country because of its design, French and Spanish architecture and deeply embedded French culture. That culture includes French street names, French-inspired cuisine and Francocentric holiday celebrations such as Mardi Gras and Bastille Day.

Newport, Rhode Island

Newport’s swank mansions, sailing culture and Cliff Walk “could make any visitor feel like they’ve made their way to the French Riviera,” Travel + Leisure noted. Retirees might find prices high in certain areas, but because Newport is not a big city you can live in adjacent areas and still have easy access to all the amenities.

New Ulm, Minnesota

New Ulm’s population is more than 50% German American, according to Travel + Leisure, and the city boasts a brewery (founded by a German immigrant) that ranks as one of the country’s oldest. New Ulm is also home to a glockenspiel, which adds to the German vibe.

Pella, Iowa

As The Parking Spot noted, Pelll’s tagline is “A Touch of Holland.” The town’s culture and architecture have numerous Western Europe influences, including brightly colored buildings, a windmill and a centrally located canal.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

One of the most important cities in Colonial America also boasts a European feel thanks to features such as Elfreth’s Alley, the oldest continuously inhabited street in the U.S. You’ll see elements of Greek revival architecture at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, while City Hall is influenced by French Second Empire architecture.

Portland, Oregon

The main European influences in Portland are a world-renowned craft beer culture and an emphasis on eco-friendly urban transport in the form of around 400 miles of bike lanes as of 2019. You will also find world-renowned cuisine and a bohemian vibe.

Santa Barbara, California

This Instagram-ready coastal community has been called the “American Riviera” because of the resemblance its beaches have to the French coastline. Spanish influences are even bigger here thanks to Old Mission Santa Barbara, where you’ll find numerous white stucco and red-tiled rooftops.

Solvang, California

Solvang is a little slice of Denmark in sunny California, thanks to the Danish architecture, restaurants and shops that permeate the city. It is also home to Solvang Vintage Motorcycle Museum, which rotates a “broad collection” of foreign bikes monthly.

St. Augustine, Florida

St. Augustine’s main claim to fame is being the oldest city in the U.S., having been founded by Spanish explorers in 1565 — 42 years before the English colonized Jamestown and 55 years before the Pilgrims landed at Plymouth Rock. Today you’ll still see plenty of Spanish architecture and influences, including the Castillo de San Marcos and the colonial Spanish quarter.

Tarpon Springs, Florida

Here is another Florida city with a European vibe, only in Tarpon Springs that vibe is Greek rather than Spanish. The city has a large Greek American population, which means you’ll find plenty of Greek food and culture along with a Greek village and sponge docks.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 16 Best Places To Retire in the US That Feel Like Europe