16 Best Retirement Communities in Florida Near the Beach

Retirement Communities in Florida

The U.S. Census Bureau notes that the largest percentage of seniors in the United States is in Florida, making up 21% of the population. The sunshine state is a top retirement destination for retirees all around the globe. While there are plenty of amazing places to retire in Florida, many senior citizens are particularly interested retiring near the Floridian beaches. As of today, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports that more than 40% of the U.S. population resides in coastal counties.

This number is only likely to grow as boomers retire by the millions, a phenomenon largely referred to as the baby boomer retirement wave. Health Place notes that summer and the beach can also be good for your health, a reasonable justification for retirees who wish to flock to the coast. The study finds that individuals who live near coastal areas have better physical and mental health than those who don’t.

The migration dynamics of older Americans reveal the same patterns, and evidently, retirees are considering the sunshine state of Florida for their golden years. However, with the inflation looming and limited nest eggs, retiring near the coast in Florida may seem like a distant dream. As noted by Vanguard, Americans have only $141,542 saved up for retirement on average. Even worse, median retirement balances stand at $35,345.

Smart retirees, however, are figuring out how to make it work. They know the best places in Florida where they can retire on a budget, have saved adequately throughout the years, and consider longevity planning. According to CNBC, retirees need to do more than build a comfortable nest egg for their retirement.

Since there is a 50% chance that Americans aged 65 today may last till age 85, they should also consider how they will live in the old years, go about their daily tasks, and also their social circle. Many senior housing companies offer senior living options that can be considered. Affordable beachfront retirement communities, in particular, can offer a good social circle, an inexpensive lifestyle, and lots of amazing coastal experiences.

According to the U.S. News & World Report, the top reasonable beach cities include Pensacola, Daytona Beach, and Fort Walton Beach. Latitude Margaritaville in Daytona Beach and Del Webb Subbridge in St. Cloud are two options to explore within these affordable locations.

After an eventful day in the water, residents can fine dine in at the many restaurant chains in Florida, such as Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has many fine-dining restaurant chains spread throughout the state that Floridians can enjoy. Some examples of restaurants by Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, amongst others. There are also Publix Super Market Chains, one of the state's biggest supermarket chains.

Retirees particularly worried about hurricanes can also migrate to the Tampa Bay Area. The region is among the best places to retire in Florida without hurricanes, prticularly the communities in Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus Counties. Other safe cities include Lake City, Orlando, Kissimmee, and Sanford. All in all, Florida has loads of activities and ideal locations for retirees to spend their golden years the best way possible.

Savings for a Beach Retirement

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) conducted a study that shows that Americans will need at least $1.7 million on average for a comfortable retirement. In this regard, CNBC notes that potential retirees need to start saving as early as their 20s. Retirees can plan and protect their futures by considering retirement annuities and life insurance products like those offered by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

For retirees looking for safe stocks, many Vanguard funds for retirement are recommended by retirement experts too. One such fund popular within the retirement communities online is Vanguard Target Retirement 2060 Fund. This fund is for those planning to retire between 2058 and 2062.

Other top retirement funds include Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Growth and Income Fund, among others. Employees can also open retirement accounts with their employers, such as 401(k) plans offered by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF), The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW), and others.

Other retirement plans offered by firms such as Merrill Edge, Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF), and The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) include profit-sharing plans, defined contribution plans, traditional IRAs, Roth IRAs, and others. For large nest eggs, saving at least 15% of pre-tax income during the early years of your career is recommended.

If you are nearing retirement and are looking for the best retirement communities near the beach, our list of top communities can help you decide.

16 Best Retirement Communities in Florida Near the Beach

Methodology

To determine the 16 best retirement communities in Florida near the beach, we have used 5 (1,2,3,4,5) sources. Next, we listed all the best places mentioned in each source and their reviews from Caring and A Place For Mom, amongst others, both elderly care companies providing information on top senior living communities.

After listing out the review scores, we averaged them to get a mean score. This score was used to rank the order of the list (ascending) from the lowest to the highest score out of 5.

Here are the top beachfront retirement communities in Florida:

16. Edgewater at Boca Pointe- Boca Raton Beach

Insider Monkey Score: 2.65

Average Monthly Cost: $1,992 to $6,710

Residents can enjoy a luxurious retirement lifestyle at Edgewater in Boca Pointe in Boca Raton, Florida. The Boca Raton beach is 20 minutes away from the community, and the 30-acre campus is a retirement haven in itself. The community is home to beautiful palm trees, sparkling lakes, and amazing amenities nearby. There are two temperature-controlled swimming pools, fishing lakes, and walking trails, and the entire community gives out a lush, green vibe.

15. Azalea Trace – Pensacola Beach

Insider Monkey Score: 3.9

Average Monthly Cost: $3,850

Azalea Trace in Pensacola offers the best experience of Florida's gulf coast. Some of the best beaches are near this community, such as Pensacola Beach and Quiet Water Beach. The community itself is a retirement haven with countless amenities, including gardens, clubhouses, a library, fitness centers, beauty salons, wood workshops, swimming pools, and walking trails, amongst many others. The community takes care of the maintenance, there is a consistent monthly fee, so retirees don't have to worry about future healthcare costs, and the opportunities for engagement are endless here.

14. Discovery Village- Melbourne

Insider Monkey Score: 3.9

Average Monthly Cost: $5,565

The "Harbor City" of Melbourne is home to a senior retirement community called Discovery Village. Residents of the community get to enjoy the beautiful beaches, the tropical weather, and notable attractions such as Brevard Zoo, Cocoa Village Playhouse, and Wickham Senior Center. The community is near Florida's Space Coast, so residents may get lucky and spot a launch too. Amenities inside the community include pools, a garden and patio, a beauty and barber shop, a fitness room, and other off-site activities. The community offers residents continuing care, memory care, and assisted living facilities.

13. The Waterford- Juno Beach

Insider Monkey Score: 4.05

Average Monthly Cost: $1,992 to $6,710

Explore independent living and continued care at the Waterford in Florida. Located in the heart of the dog-friendly Juno Beach, this community offers one of the best coastal retirement experiences that one can get. The community is expanding to include 90 more independent living units and better resident healthcare offerings. There are many retail stores, pharmacies, churches, and healthcare facilities near the community. It has over 200 socials and other cultural, leisure, and recreational opportunities. Policies are pet-friendly, and it also offers other facilities such as a fitness center, art studio, card room, etc.

12. The Cabana- Jensen Beach

Insider Monkey Score: 4.1

Average Monthly Cost: $4,389

This retirement community is located literally minutes away from Jensen Beach, Florida. More than just a beach, Jensen also offers a fine dining experience, especially for seafood lovers. The luxurious community offers a coastal paradise vibe and is conveniently located near countless amenities and healthcare facilities. Residents can also enjoy activities in the south and west, where Port St. Lucie and Stuart are located. The Cabana is 15 minutes drive away and offers world-class fishing, museums, and sporting events. There are plenty of amenities within the community, including pool houses, courtyard gardens, and game and fitness centers.

11. Indian River Estates- Vero Beach

Insider Monkey Score: 4.1

Average Monthly Cost: $1,992 to $6,710

Another amazing retirement community in Vero Beach, Florida, is Indian River Estates. This 100-acre gated community is filled with beautiful palm trees, gardens, and lakes that give it a picturesque view. The expansive campus also provides home healthcare and rehabilitation when needed. The community is home to five swimming pools and bocce, croquet, and pickleball courts. Residents also love it for its dog park and 110 acres of walking paths available for daytime and evening strolls. Retirees can enjoy some of the best beach hotspots only 10 miles from the community.

10. Discovery Village- Vero Beach

Insider Monkey Score: 4.2

Average Monthly Cost: $2,510

Located only a few miles away from the Atlantic beaches, Discovery Village is one of the best retirement communities in the area. The senior lifestyle programs, plentiful amenities, and personalized living experience make this community worth considering for retirement. There are plenty of leisure activities and wellness programs, along with a well-maintained swimming pool, landscaped grounds, an outside patio, and even a butterfly garden. Residents can enjoy the arts and crafts center, game room, fitness center, and woodwork shop. There are 1 and 2-bedroom spaces with independent living starting at $2,510 monthly.

9. The Brennity- Vero Beach

Insider Monkey Score: 4.25

Average Monthly Cost: $3,850

This upscale retirement community is only 13 minutes from Vero Beach, Florida. This community offers its residents a vibrant lifestyle and comfortable care across its independent living, assisted living, and similar other programs. Downtown Vero Beach offers the ultimate dining experience and daytime shopping while residents enjoy the afternoons on the beach or doing golf. The community itself has a lot to offer, including many swimming pools, coffee shops, party spaces, a garden and patio, and a spa, among many others.

8. Discovery Village- Palm Beach Gardens

Insider Monkey Score: 4.3

Average Monthly Cost: $5,481

Discovery Village is a luxurious senior living community in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Residents can drive to West Palm Beach in 16 minutes or even go to Boynton Beach in a half hour. The community itself is filled with amenities that residents can enjoy. Golf lovers especially love coming here as the community is right next to Honda Classic Annual PGA Event and Championship Florida Golf. Downtown Beach also offers loads of restaurants, boutique shopping, day spas, and even art and culture.

7. Holiday Desoto Beach Club- Siesta Key Beach

Insider Monkey Score: 4.35

Average Monthly Cost: $2,559

Holiday Desoto Beach Club is an independent-living retirement community beyond Sarasota Bay. Siesta Key Beach is only 30 minutes away from this otherwise quiet neighborhood, and there are other things to do. The Mall at University Town Center, Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, and South Florida Museum are some places to visit there. Within the community, there are plenty of amenities to keep residents busy all day long. There are chef-prepared meals, ice cream socials, and happy hours. There's even a swimming pool, a chapel, a fitness center, a beauty salon, a media room, and an outdoor space for relaxation.

6. Del Webb Sunbridge- St. Cloud

Insider Monkey Score: 4.35

Cost: Low $400s - Low $800s

This 55+ active adult community in St. Cloud, Florida, houses more than 1300 villas and homes. Space Coast beaches are only a half hour away from this gated community, and 25 miles away is Orlando and the famous Disney World. The main highlight within the community is a 27,000 sq. Ft. clubhouse includes a tavern and grill, a fitness center, a ballroom, an arts and crafts room, and year-round events. Community gardening plots, walking and biking trails, and numerous tennis and pickleball courts keep the residents busy too. Residents can also golf on the top-rated golf courses nearby, such as the North Shore Golf Club, Eagle Creek, and Lake Nona Golf & Country Club.

