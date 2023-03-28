In this article, we will discuss the 16 best vodka brands under $30. If you want to see more brands in this selection, go to the 5 Best Vodka Brands Under $30.

According to Maximize Market Research, the size of the vodka market is set to increase from $44.88 billion in 2021 to $89.03 billion by 2029. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.94%. The rate is higher than the expected CAGR of 5.9% for the whiskey industry. Russia occupies the top position in the list of countries that consume the most vodka on a per-person basis. According to Euromonitor, an average Russian has 17.28 shots of vodka every month. Meanwhile, Poland and Ukraine are in the second and third position on this list, with a per-person vodka consumption of 13.71 shots and 9.96 shots, respectively. The US sits at the sixth position with an average monthly consumption of 3.76 shots only.

Smirnoff, Absolut, and SVEDKA Vodka are a few of the best-known vodka brands in the world, owned by famous companies like Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO), Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ), and Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI). With many businesses highlighting their use of natural, regional ingredients and applying eco-friendly manufacturing techniques, the vodka sector has also experienced a rising trend towards environmentally friendly and organic production methods. The vodka industry is characterized by intense competition and innovation, with frequent introductions of new brands and flavors aimed at satisfying the ever-changing tastes of consumers. A variety of grains, potatoes, and other plant-based ingredients can be used to make vodka. Although some manufacturers also utilize less typical grains like quinoa, sorghum, or even grapes, the most common grains used to make vodka are wheat, rye, corn, and barley. The type of grain used can significantly influence the flavor, texture, and character of the final product. The alcohol industry appears to be experiencing significant growth, with even established companies expanding their product offerings to enter this profitable market. You can also read 21 Best Tequila Brands of 2023 to know more about the industry trends.

Story continues

16 Best Vodka Brands Under $30

Photo by Adam Wilson on UnsplashOur Methodology

To shortlist the best vodka brands under $30, we went through 20 lists developed by vodka experts, bartenders, and vodka enthusiasts, assessing the quality, aroma, and flavor of vodka. Some of the sites we consulted include Liquor.com, Vinepair, and Insider.com. We ranked the best vodka brands according to the number of times each of them appeared on these 20 lists. Every time a brand was recommended or ranked in any of the lists we consulted during our research, it received a score of 1. The brand that received the highest number of recommendations secured the first rank on our list. We have also provided the average price of each of the vodka brands for a 750 ml bottle.

Best Vodka Brands Under $30

16. Seagram’s Platinum Select Vodka 100 Proof

Score: 3

Average Price: $13.19

Seagram's Platinum Select Vodka 100 Proof is a high-proof vodka made from a blend of the finest American grains. It is distilled five times and then filtered through charcoal for a smooth and clean taste. With proof of 100, it is considered a "high-proof" vodka, meaning it has a higher alcohol content than many other vodkas on the market. This vodka is known for its versatility, making it suitable for both straight sipping and mixing in cocktails. Its smooth taste and high alcohol content make it an excellent choice for those who enjoy strong, bold flavors in their drinks.

15. Chopin Potato Vodka

Score: 3

Average Price: $21.09

Chopin Potato Vodka is a premium vodka produced by the Poland-based Chopin Vodka company. Unlike most vodkas, which are made from grains like wheat or rye, Chopin Potato Vodka is made entirely from potatoes. The potatoes used to make the vodka are carefully selected and sourced from local farms in Poland. The production process involves cooking and fermenting the potatoes, then distilling the resulting liquid several times to achieve a high level of purity. The final product is then bottled at 40% alcohol by volume (ABV) and distributed around the world.

14. Haku Japanese Vodka

Score: 3

Average Price: $26.99

Haku Japanese Vodka is a leading vodka brand produced by Suntory, a Japanese beverage company. Haku means "white" in Japanese, symbolizing the purity and clarity of the spirit. Haku Japanese Vodka is made from 100% Japanese white rice, which is polished to remove impurities and create a clean and crisp taste. The vodka is distilled three times in a pot still and then filtered through bamboo charcoal to remove any remaining impurities and to create a refined finish.

13. Effen Vodka

Score: 4

Average Price: $20.49

Effen Vodka is one of the finest vodka brands globally that was first introduced in the US in 2003. The brand is owned by Beam Suntory, Inc. It is produced in the Netherlands using a continuous distillation process, which results in pure vodka. The name "Effen" comes from the Dutch word for "smooth," which is a nod to the vodka's velvety texture. The brand is known for its sleek and modern packaging, which features a distinctive, frosted bottle with a rubber sleeve for easy grip. Effen Vodka is available in a variety of flavors, including original, black cherry, cucumber, blood orange, green apple, and raspberry.

12. New Amsterdam Vodka

Score: 4

Average Price: $12.99

New Amsterdam Vodka is a popular brand of vodka produced in the US by E&J Gallo Winery. It is named after the city of New Amsterdam, which later became New York City. The vodka is made from grains and is distilled five times before being filtered three times through activated carbon to create a smooth taste. New Amsterdam Vodka was first introduced in 2011 and has since become popular due to its affordable price point and suave taste. It is often used as a base for cocktails and mixed drinks but can also be enjoyed on its own.

11. Ciroc Vodka

Score: 4

Average Price: $29.99

Ciroc Vodka is produced in France and is distributed by the international alcoholic beverage producer Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO). The grapes used in the production of Ciroc Vodka are harvested from the Gaillac and Cognac regions of France, and the vodka is distilled five times to create a clean and smooth flavor. Ciroc Vodka was introduced in the US in 2003 and has since gained widespread popularity due to its unique grape-based production process and high-quality taste. Ciroc Vodka is often associated with luxury and is a favorite among celebrities and high-end bars and restaurants.

10. Belvedere Vodka

Score: 4

Average Price: $27.99

Belvedere Vodka is a top-of-the-line vodka brand that originated in Poland. The vodka is manufactured and distributed by LVMH (EPA:MC). It is made from 100% Polish rye and water from the distillery's well. The brand was introduced in the US in 1996 and has since become popular around the world. Belvedere Vodka is known for its clean finish. The vodka is distilled using a four-column distillation process, which helps to remove impurities and create a high-quality product.

9. Russian Standard Vodka

Score: 4

Average Price: $17.00

Russian Standard Vodka is produced by Roust International. It is made from winter wheat grown on Russian steppes. The brand was launched in 1998 by Roustam Tariko, who wanted to create a vodka that would embody the spirit of Russia and its centuries-old tradition of vodka-making. Russian Standard Original Vodka is a classic Russian-style vodka that is distilled four times and filtered through charcoal and quartz sand. The result is a clean-tasting vodka with a mildly sweet flavor and a creamy texture.

8. SVEDKA Vodka

Score: 4

Average Price: $12.99

SVEDKA Vodka is a popular Swedish vodka brand that was first launched in the US in 1998. It is owned by Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). The name "Svedka" is a combination of the words "Sverige" (the Swedish word for Sweden) and "Vodka." Svedka Vodka is made from a blend of Swedish winter wheat and pure spring water and is distilled five times. The brand offers a variety of flavors, including original, strawberry lemonade, cucumber lime, and blue raspberry. Overall, Svedka Vodka is a well-regarded brand in the vodka market, known for its quality and wide range of flavors.

7. SKYY Vodka

Score: 5

Average Price: $14.49

SKYY Vodka is a brand of high-end vodka that was introduced in the US in 1992. It is produced by SKYY Spirits LLC, a subsidiary of Gruppo Campari. SKYY Vodka is made from American grain and water that undergoes a four-column distillation and triple filtration process. The vodka is then blended with water to achieve the desired proof before bottling. In addition to the classic SKYY Vodka, the company also offers several flavored vodkas, including citrus, pineapple, raspberry, and grapefruit. SKYY Vodka is available in many countries around the world and is a popular choice for cocktails and mixed drinks.

6. Absolut Vodka

Score: 6

Average Price: $19.99

Absolut Vodka is a popular brand of high-quality vodka introduced in Sweden in 1879. It is produced by the Swedish company, The Absolut Company, which is a subsidiary of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI). Absolut Vodka is made from Swedish winter wheat and water from a deep well in Åhus, Sweden. The vodka then undergoes a unique continuous distillation process that removes all impurities. The brand is known for its iconic marketing campaigns, which have featured creative and eye-catching ads, such as the "Absolut Nights" campaign. The brand has also collaborated with artists and designers to create limited-edition bottles with unique designs.

In addition to Absolut Vodka, Ketel One Vodka, Smirnoff Vodka, and Stolichnaya Vodka are also some of the best vodka brands under $30.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Best Vodka Brands Under $30.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 16 Best Vodka Brands Under $30 is originally published on Insider Monkey.