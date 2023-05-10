In this article, we will discuss the 16 biggest PC companies in the world. You can skip our industry overview and go directly to the 5 Biggest PC Companies in the World.

Since its inception in the late 1970s, the personal computer (PC) industry has experienced enormous growth. People now rely on personal computers for a wide range of tasks, including business, entertainment, and education, making them a vital element of society. In many regions of the world, access to technology, particularly to personal computers (PCs), has changed from a privilege to a necessity.

According to data released by research firm Gartner, global shipments of PCs reached 65.3 million units in the fourth quarter of 2022, down 28.5% from the same period in 2021. PC shipments fell by 16.2% from 2021 to 2022, totaling 286.2 million units for the year. This decline in demand affected major PC vendors like HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL), and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) among others.

With supply chain issues and a deteriorating macroeconomic environment, the chip crisis has had a huge impact on the industry. The PC market is currently experiencing a slowdown and increasing inventory levels, which began to accumulate in the first half of 2022. A sluggish economy is also having an effect on the demand for enterprise PCs. Midway through 2022, PC demand among businesses started to decline. Enterprise sales, however, aren’t likely to return to growth until sometime next year. Resulting from these headwinds, the US PC market declined 20.5% in the last quarter of 2022. Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) PC market also had an unprecedented downturn, falling by 37.2% year over year. Likewise, the Asia Pacific market outside of Japan contracted by 29.4% over the previous year. The Chinese government's budget constraints and the haziness surrounding potential changes to COVID regulations caused a sizable decline in overall PC demand.

Story continues

Despite Decreasing Demand, the PC Sector is Advancing

Contrary to the state of the economy, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and its PC manufacturing partners are moving forward, releasing a plethora of new features and capabilities, and concentrating on creating the ideal PC with the right features and value for the price point. They predict that it will bring in customers ranging from casual users to hardcore gamers.

For improved user experiences in areas like gaming, video conferencing, and computer augmentation, computer makers are embedding AI chips and workloads into their Windows PCs. Chipmakers Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) each unveiled new products at CES, the world's leading technology event, which was held in January 2023 in Las Vegas. For example, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is launching the 7045HX processor, a high-end chip targeted towards gamers and content producers.

Meanwhile, in monetary terms, the size of the global PC market is set to increase from $200.59 billion in 2022 to $214.06 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. According to the Business Research Company, the size of the PC industry is set to grow at an average rate of 5.7% every year to $267.07 billion by 2027. In the coming years, the market for personal computers is anticipated to rise due to rising internet usage, as per the company.

Now that we are familiar with the PC industry, let’s get to our list of the 16 biggest PC companies in the world.

Our Methodology

The biggest PC companies in the world were identified after extensive study using a range of reliable sources, including corporate and industry reports and financial databases. We evaluated the company's operational size by taking into consideration relevant factors like its customer base, business models, and global reach. The companies are ranked according to the average rankings for their market cap and trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue.

All data was obtained from Yahoo Finance and converted to USD, where required.

So, let's begin.

adolescent, boy, boys, child, childhood, children, computer, computers, display, education, educational, elementary, email, focus, game, games, gaming, home, internet, keyboard, kid, kids, lcd, learning, monitor, one, people, person, personal, play, player, playing, reading, room, schoolboy, schoolchild, schoolkid, shallow, student, students, studying, teen, teenage, teenager, teenagers, teens, using

Copyright: artush / 123RF Stock Photo

Biggest PC Companies in the World

16. Razer

Total Market Cap of the Company as of 30th March 2023 (in billions): $3.2

TTM Revenue (in billions): N/A

Razer, headquartered in Irvine, California, is a multinational technology company that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, financial services, and gaming hardware.

With 19 offices worldwide, it is best known in the United States, Europe, and China for its gaming products.

One of the company’s best gaming laptops, the Razer Blade 15, features a 13th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics, and a stunning QHD 240 Hz display.

15. Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Total Market Cap of the Company as of 30th March 2023 (in billions): $1.8 TTM Revenue (in billions): $1.4 Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR), with a consumer base that extends to more than 75 nations, is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gaming and streaming gear. Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) also includes subsidiary brands Elgato, SCUF Gaming, and ORIGIN PC. With the Voyager a1600, a high-end notebook, the company has entered the laptop market. In addition to HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a prominent company in the sector.

14. Micro-Star International

Total Market Cap of the Company as of 30th March 2023 (in billions): $3.9

TTM Revenue (in billions): $5.9

Micro-Star International, with a global presence spanning over 120 countries, is a world leader in gaming, content creation, and Artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) solutions.

It is well known throughout the world for its extensive portfolio of laptops, graphics cards, displays, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, and robotic appliances.

The company’s best gaming laptop, featuring 12th Generation Intel Core i9 processor, is the GE66 Raider.

13. Acer Incorporated

Total Market Cap of the Company as of 30th March 2023 (in billions): $2.8

TTM Revenue (in billions): $9.0

Acer Incorporated, with a presence in more than 160 countries, is a multinational hardware and electronics corporation that specializes in advanced electronics technology.

Its products range from desktop and laptop computers to tablets, servers, storage, virtual reality devices, displays, and smartphones. Under its Predator brand, it also sells gaming computers and accessories.

The market share of global PC shipments held by Acer Incorporated in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 5.5%.

12. LG Corporation

Total Market Cap of the Company as of 30th March 2023 (in billions): $10.1

TTM Revenue (in billions): $5.5

LG Corporation is a South Korean multinational conglomerate, produces and markets communications, chemical, and electronic goods through its subsidiaries and affiliates. Around 80 countries are served by its subsidiaries, which include LG Electronics, Zenith, LG Display, LG Uplus, LG Innotek, LG Chem, and LG Energy Solution.

11. Lenovo Group Limited

Total Market Cap of the Company as of 30th March 2023 (in billions): $13.3

TTM Revenue (in billions): $8.4

Lenovo Group Limited, founded by Liu Chuanzhi in 1984, is a technology company. Designing, producing, and marketing consumer electronics, personal computers, software, business solutions, and related services are its areas of expertise. Among its most well-known brands are ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga, Legion, IdeaCentre and ThinkCentre.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Lenovo Group Limited shipped 15.66 million personal computers.

10. Sharp Corporation

Total Market Cap of the Company as of 30th March 2023 (in billions): $4.7

TTM Revenue (in billions): $19.4

Sharp Corporation, headquartered in Osaka, Japan, manufactures consumer and industrial electronics. Among the goods provided by the company are integrated circuits, solar cells, LCD televisions, mobile phones, home appliances, and audiovisual devices.

A subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, Dynabook, produces a broad range of business laptops.

9. ASUS

Total Market Cap of the Company as of 30th March 2023 (in billions): $6.6

TTM Revenue (in billions): $17.6

ASUS, headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is multinational computer hardware and consumer electronics company.

Among its products are wi-fi routers, projectors, motherboards, graphics cards, optical storage, multimedia products, desktop computers, laptops, netbooks, mobile phones, networking equipment, monitors, servers, workstations, and tablet PCs.

8. NEC Corporation

Total Market Cap of the Company as of 30th March 2023 (in billions): $10.3

TTM Revenue (in billions): $24.0

NEC Corporation, established in Tokyo in 1899, is a provider of information and network technology solutions.

It provides a range of products to commercial businesses, communication service providers, and government organizations. They include IT and network solutions, including cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of things (IoT) platform, and telecommunications equipment and software. Since introducing the PC-8000 series in the 1980s, it has also been one of the largest PC vendors in Japan.

7. Fujitsu Limited

Total Market Cap of the Company as of 30th March 2023 (in billions): $25.2

TTM Revenue (in billions): $27.7

Fujitsu Limited, headquartered in Minato City, Tokyo, is an information and communication technology company. Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions make up the company's three operating segments. Among its products are laptops, media centers, tablets, storage hardware, displays, servers, PCs, air conditioning, and heat pump units.

Fujitsu Limited also provides cyber security solutions, artificial intelligence platform and solutions, and software products.

6. Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Total Market Cap of the Company as of 30th March 2023 (in billions): $20.7

TTM Revenue (in billions): $61.7

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, founded by Konosuke Matsushita in 1918, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems are its operating segments.

TOUGHBOOK, a trademarked brand name owned by Panasonic Holdings Corporation (OTC:PCRFY), is the most dependable computer on the market, increasing worker productivity even in the harshest conditions. It is designed to withstand vibration, drops, spills, extreme temperature, and rough handling.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation is a notable company in the sector in addition to HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Biggest PC Companies in the World.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 16 Biggest PC Companies in the World is originally published on Insider Monkey.