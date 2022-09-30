These 16 cat toys loved by reviewers could entertain even finicky felines

16 cat toys with thousands of positive reviews

Cats should be our self-worth heroes. They know exactly what they deserve, and they’re not afraid of walking away from people—or toys—who aren’t giving them what they need. Unfortunately, figuring out what they need to stay engaged and entertained is another matter. Since I can’t ask my cats if a new toy looks fun or boring, I’ve searched the internet for toys that will keep my kitties happy.

No single toy will be a surefire hit for each kitty, but you can increase the odds that your cat will love their new toy by understanding their play patterns and reading up on how the toy was received by other cats. We’ve pulled together 16 of the most popular cat toys from Amazon and Chewy to get your furbaby moving.

1. A rainbow cat charmer, because you can’t beat a classic

The long tail to this wand toy gives kitty something satisfy to catch

Ratings: 20,616

Stars: 4.8

There are plenty of unique and fancy cat toys on the market, but few are as reliable as a good old fashioned wand toy. Wands are highly interactive toys and easy to control, so they’re great for getting both you and your cat moving. The length of this charmer gives your cat plenty of fabric to hold onto and attack once they’ve finally caught their prey.

While the vast majority of this toy’s reviews are positive, many of the negative ones highlight the same concern—if your cat is ripping it up without supervision, they could ingest and choke on a part of the fabric. For that reason, we advise putting this charmer away when playtime’s over! Used mindfully, this toy can bring a huge amount of fun to your home.

Get the Cat Dancer Products Rainbow Cat Charmer from Amazon for $6.49

2. A cat toy to get their zoomies out and give them a place to scratch

I redirect my young cat to this toy every night when she wants to run laps around the bedroom

Ratings: 20,996

Stars: 4.6

This toy is a staple in my house. Like all cat toys, it’s hit and miss—one of my cats is a huge fan, while the other one couldn't be bothered. If your cat is sensitive to catnip, you can spread it in the cardboard scratcher to entice them to give this toy a try. I love that my cat can use this toy totally independently. When she gets the zoomies in the middle of the night, she has options other than waking me up!

Thousands of reviewers report that their cats love this toy. Multi-purpose toys are always a safer bet. They increase the chances your kitty will find something to enjoy. Here that could mean the scratcher (with or without catnip), the ball track, or all of the above.

Get the Bergan Turbo Scratcher Cat Toy from Amazon for $19.99

3. A robotic toy with 360-degree movement to keep your cats on the prowl

Maybe this toy with its 360-degree range of motion will even help your kitty overcome their fear of the Roomba

Ratings: 3,574

Stars: 3.9

We all have moments when we’d prefer our cats to entertain themselves. Some cats love independent play, but just as many tend to get bored with toys they have to manipulate themselves. This robotic cat toy is the perfect compromise for keeping your kitty occupied while you have to take a video call.

Reviewers love this toy’s ability to keep a cat entertained on its own, especially for younger kittens. It’s great for meetings, and for when you have to leave the house for errands. There are a few consistent complaints, though: The battery life is only a few hours, and the robot isn’t great at avoiding obstacles.

Get the Petroid Boltz Interactive Cat Toy from Amazon for $21.90

4. A perfect laser pointer, which might be the only toy you need

Laser pointers are one of the most reliable cat toys you can buy--just be careful not to point the light in kitty's eyes!

Ratings: 1,694

Stars: 4.0

My laser pointer is the only cat toy I’d save from a burning building. While cats are picky, I’ve never met a cat who isn’t at least a little bit interested in playing hide and seek with a red dot. It’s one of the cheapest and most time-tested cat toys you can buy, and it is definitely a favorite in my house.

Reviewers love the sharp, bright light and the double-duty white flashlight. It’s great for high-energy pets and for working out the zoomies. While reviews are overwhelmingly positive, the negative reviews warn that it isn’t the sturdiest or most reliable laser toy.

Get the Ethical Pet Laser Exerciser for $7.90 from Chewy

5. A soothing pillow for cuddly kitties

This soothing pillow can help during any difficult transition time

Ratings: 16,940

Stars: 4.1

This soft pillow is designed to soothe cats who could use a little extra snuggling. It’s microwavable for extra warmth, and the “purr pillow” option plays touch-activated purring sounds. Depending on your cat’s needs, they might bat this pillow around, or just snuggle it for a while.

Buyers have thousands of stories about this pillow helping to calm a new kitten, or even soothe an adult cat who has lost a friend. Abandoned kittens have cuddled up with it at night, while other cats bat it around like a regular toy. But they all seem interested, with no huge drawbacks reported beyond the purr sounding sort of strange.

Get the Petstages Cat Pillow from Amazon for $10.99

6. A feather wand to satisfy just about any playful cat

When in doubt, you can't go wrong with a classic wand toy

Ratings: 1,334

Stars: 4.4

Kong’s take on this surefire classic toy is weighted enough to flick around, and the goofy little charms are likely to awaken your cat’s predator instinct. The charm is made of soft fabric and feather with hidden crinkle material in the body, making an enticing noise when your cat pounces. This toy comes in three styles, and you don’t get the chance to select which one you want, so be sure you’re all right with surprise!

Reviewers say that it’s perfect for kittens and older cats alike, enthusiastically leaping after them from the first moment. Negative reviews are rare, but complaints involve the toys not holding up after rough play, and the fact that you can’t choose your style.

Get the KONG Active Feather Teaser Cat Toy from Chewy for $3.59

7. A whole assortment pack for the distractible kitty who can’t make up their mind

Sometimes, more is more

Ratings: 37,691

Stars: 4.6

Just can’t decide on one toy? If your kitty is indecisive, you can hedge your bets by getting a whole collection of highly-rated toys for under $15. This pack includes favorites like crinkle balls, a wand toy, stuffed mice, and a pop-up cat tunnel.

This set is great for cats who go through toys fast, and owners who want quantity rather than toys that will last for years. Not everything in here is built to last, but reviewers single out the cat tunnel and the teaser wand for particular praise.

One note: reviewers advise either closely watching your cats with small toys, or removing small pieces like foam balls and the ears and eyes attached to the mice).

Get the Youngever 24 Cat Toys Kitten Toys Assortments from Amazon for $11.99

8. A favorite catnip toy that playful kitties find irresistible

Happy buyers of this catnip-filled banana say their cats love playing with the shell long after they've torn it to pieces

Ratings: 22,573

Stars: 4.7

There are so many catnip-stuffed toys out there, it’s hard to give one the spotlight. There’s no denying, though, that the reviews of this banana-shaped toy are something special. Almost universally, buyers say their cats pounced on this toy the first chance they got and never let it out of their sight.

Plenty of reviews mention that this toy might be quickly destroyed by an excited kitty. But the vast majority of reviews call out its durability, especially in multi-cat households. Many also appreciate that the catnip filling’s smell is unusually potent.

Get the Yeowww! Catnip Yellow Banana Cat Toy from Amazon for $9.95

9. A cheap and simple toy that’s stood the test of time

This toy is cheap and simple, but buyers say it can't be beat

Ratings: 29,388

Stars: 4.6

This deceptively simple toy might just awaken your kitty’s inner lion. The Cat Dancer is basically a wire with paper cylinders attached to the end—but don’t let the simplicity fool you. Reviewers say this toy makes their cats go wild. The wire doesn’t offer the same control over the charm as string does, but something about this design makes domestic kitties go into full jungle cat mode.

Thousands of reviews rave that despite the simplicity, it reliably fascinates kitties, often eliciting enthusiasm, and excited sounds that the reviewers had never heard their cat make before. The negative reviews call out safety concerns, which makes sense. Since it is mostly a loose piece of wire, put it somewhere safe when you’re not using it.

Get the Cat Dancer from Amazon for $2.65

10. A gold-standard scratch lounge

This scratch lounge has attracted a following for being durable, time-tested, and kitty-approved

Ratings: 1,136

Stars: 4.8

Sometimes, nothing can beat the original. This catnip-infused scratch lounge was the first of its kind, and going by the reviews on Chewy, it’s still the best. The catnip encourages hesitant kitties to go for the scratching pad instead of the couch, and once your kitty is worn out from scratching, it doubles as a bed. Plus, replacing the pads is cheaper than regularly buying new scratching posts.

There are cheaper scratch lounges on the market, but given this one’s durability, replacement pads, and absolutely glowing reviews, it’s safe to say the investment is worth it. Reviewers talk about it lasting for years, staying a favorite toy all the while. The fact that it’s basically a box makes it a favorite hangout, as well.

If you want something more ornate, we’ve spent some time with the PetFusion Ultimate Cat Scratcher and love it. But this Scratch Lounge should be more than sufficient.

Get the Scratch Lounge from Chewy for $34.95

11. Old-school mice to test their catnip affinity

If your cat doesn't like catnip, there are plenty of alternatives on the market they still might enjoy!

Ratings: 50,325

Stars: 4.7

Not every cat goes wild for catnip. Scientists have suggested that a cat’s response to catnip is actually genetic, and as many as half the world’s cats may not have the “catnip gene.” Only one of my two cats is sensitive to catnip—the other one wants to know why I keep giving him boring dried leaves.

If you’re not sure whether your cat cares about catnip, it makes sense to start small. These time-tested toys are a safe bet at under $2. Reviewers describe incredible durability, including one who notes that they’re a popular favorite at the kitten rescue they run. The negative reviews are few, but note safety concerns and a few lemons that fell apart quickly.

Get the SmartyKat Catnip Cat Toys from Amazon for $6.87

12. A pop up bed that doubles as a play tunnel

If your cat likes pouncing on hands and feet concealed by a blanket, a cat tunnel is probably up their alley

Ratings: 7,149

Stars: 4.8

I’m all about multi-purpose cat toys. Cats are picky creatures, so the more uses a toy has, the greater the chance they’ll actually enjoy it. Whether they’re chasing each other through the tunnel or just taking a nap in the soft center, reviewers say this item is a win.

Buyers like that cats can get their zoomies out in this tunnel, instead of running underfoot. It’s spacious enough for cats to play in, easy to clean, and loved by kittens and elderly cats alike. It’s about three feet across, so be sure you have room for it, and do be careful with the zippers that hold it together.

Get the Kitty City Large Cat Tunnel Bed from Amazon for $37.99

13. A top-tier, multi-tier track toy

These toys will provide hours of fun without winding up lost under a kitchen appliance

Ratings: 4,210

Stars: 4.6

This three-tier ball track promises playtime that doesn’t end with losing toys under the couch. It also has a non-skid base to help keep itin place during playtime. Cat toys with tracks mean there’s less chance my kitties will eat or choke on something, and this one’s non-skid base keeps it in place during play.

With multiple tiers and rolling balls, this toy offers more interest than a single-level track—something that reviewers love. One said it had his cat’s attention within five minutes, and others say it keeps fascinating their cats for years. One complaint is that two balls per track means they don’t roll as freely, but if that’s an issue, a little time and elbow grease could remove the extra balls.

Get the Petstages Tower of Tracks from Chewy for $11.98

14. A cat grass planter to help your kitty’s digestion

Give your cat an alternative to munching on your beloved spider plant

Ratings: 12,699

Stars: 4.2

Almost every plant in my house is in a hanging planter these days. Othersie, there’s no way I could keep my cats from eating leaves every day of their lives. Many household plants are toxic to cats—but if your kitty is determined to snack on leafy greens, there is actually a healthy option out there. This grass is friendly to your cat’s digestion, and gives kitties an alternative to chewing up the houseplants.

Buyers say the kit includes plenty of seeds and that they’re easy to grow. There are plenty of stories of cats overjoyed to bat the grass around, eat it, or even nap in it. Unfortunately, it doesn’t come with instructions—for that, check the Catit brand’s website. A small number of people say that the branded seed kits smell bad, too, so consider buying cat grass seeds separately.

Get the Cat Grass Planter and Seed Kit for $23.50

15. A squeaking toy to satisfy hunting instincts

Indoor cats can satisfy their predator instinct without making a break for the bird feeder

Ratings: 7,100

Stars: 4.5

If your cat is hypnotized by the chirping of nearby birds, they’ll love this toy. It contains a speaker that plays a realistic squeaking sound when the toy is caught, so your cat will get the full experience of tossing around unsuspecting prey. Yes, it’s a little bit bloodthirsty, but that’s what we get for adopting and loving tiny predators!

Even if your cat isn’t interested in the sound this toy makes, they may be attracted to its catnip-stuffed body. When cats like this toy, they really like it, with many reviewers saying they’ve repurchased it over and over again. A few people complain about malfunctioning speakers, but the most consistent complaint is just uninterested cats, which is a risk any time you buy a cat toy.

Get the OurPets Play-N-Squeak Backyard Interactive Cat Toy from Amazon from $6.44

16. A treat ball to keep their minds and bodies active while they snack

Whether your cat needs to lose some weight or just needs some mental stimulation, this treat ball will get them thinking

Ratings: 8,056

Stars: 4.0

Got a food-motivated kitty in the house? It might be hard to get them to slow down when they eat. Luckily, food-filled puzzle toys like this one can prevent kitties from overeating or eating too quickly, while stimulating their brains as they figure out how to get at their dinner. This simple, affordable treat ball can entice your cat into combining meal time with a play session.

Reviewers say the treats (and the rattling sound they make inside) can make this toy extra-enticing for hours on end, and that it’s also great for doling out food slowly. Negative reviews mention that some treats can get stuck in the holes, and that not every cat can figure out how to get the food inside.

Get the Catit Hagen Treat Ball from Amazon from $11.99

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 16 of the best cat toys, according to reviewers