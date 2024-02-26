16 Cities Where You Need To Earn Over $200K To Afford a Median-Priced Home

benedek / Getty Images

You now need a household income of $123,304 to afford a median-priced home in the U.S., assuming a 5% down payment, according to the latest data from the National Association of Realtors. However, in some cities, you now need to earn at least $200,000 to comfortably afford a median-priced single-family home.

Here’s a look at 16 metro areas where you can only buy a home if you’re earning $200K annually.

©Zillow

1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California

Income needed to afford a home with a 5% down payment: $556,049

Income needed to afford a home with a 10% down payment: $526,784

Income needed to afford a home with a 20% down payment: $468,252

danielzgombic / Getty Images

2. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California

Income needed to afford a home with a 5% down payment: $397,428

Income needed to afford a home with a 10% down payment: $376,511

Income needed to afford a home with a 20% down payment: $334,676

JamesBrey / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Urban Honolulu, Hawaii

Income needed to afford a home with a 5% down payment: $339,736

Income needed to afford a home with a 10% down payment: $321,855

Income needed to afford a home with a 20% down payment: $286,093

Ron Bird Photography / Compass

4. Salinas, California

Income needed to afford a home with a 5% down payment: $315,750

Income needed to afford a home with a 10% down payment: $299,132

Income needed to afford a home with a 20% down payment: $265,895

BackyardProduction / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, California

Income needed to afford a home with a 5% down payment: $291,256

Income needed to afford a home with a 10% down payment: $275,927

Income needed to afford a home with a 20% down payment: $245,269

©Marcel Alain Photography for Wilson & Co Sotheby’s International Realty

6. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, California

Income needed to afford a home with a 5% down payment: $289,763

Income needed to afford a home with a 10% down payment: $274,513

Income needed to afford a home with a 20% down payment: $244,011

©Zillow

7. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale, California

Income needed to afford a home with a 5% down payment: $280,963

Income needed to afford a home with a 10% down payment: $266,176

Income needed to afford a home with a 20% down payment: $236,601

©Zillow

8. Boulder, Colorado

Income needed to afford a home with a 5% down payment: $269,844

Income needed to afford a home with a 10% down payment: $255,642

Income needed to afford a home with a 20% down payment: $227,237

Dave Newman / Shutterstock.com

9. San Diego-Carlsbad, California

Income needed to afford a home with a 5% down payment: $265,895

Income needed to afford a home with a 10% down payment: $280,381

Income needed to afford a home with a 20% down payment: $249,228

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, Florida

Income needed to afford a home with a 5% down payment: $239,855

Income needed to afford a home with a 10% down payment: $227,231

Income needed to afford a home with a 20% down payment: $201,983

halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Barnstable Town, Massachusetts

Income needed to afford a home with a 5% down payment: $234,390

Income needed to afford a home with a 10% down payment: $222,054

Income needed to afford a home with a 20% down payment: $197,381

Keith J Finks / Shutterstock.com

12. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts-New Hampshire

Income needed to afford a home with a 5% down payment: $223,875

Income needed to afford a home with a 10% down payment: $212,092

Income needed to afford a home with a 20% down payment: $188,526

©Shutterstock.com

13. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Connecticut

Income needed to afford a home with a 5% down payment: $216,632

Income needed to afford a home with a 10% down payment: $205,230

Income needed to afford a home with a 20% down payment: $182,427

JayLazarin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York-New Jersey-Pennsylvania

Income needed to afford a home with a 5% down payment: $209,452

Income needed to afford a home with a 10% down payment: $198,428

Income needed to afford a home with a 20% down payment: $176,380

John Penney / Getty Images

15. New York-Jersey City-White Plains, New York-New Jersey

Income needed to afford a home with a 5% down payment: $209,420

Income needed to afford a home with a 10% down payment: $198,398

Income needed to afford a home with a 20% down payment: $176,354

Davel5957 / iStock.com

16. Santa Fe, New Mexico

Income needed to afford a home with a 5% down payment: $200,048

Income needed to afford a home with a 10% down payment: $189,519

Income needed to afford a home with a 20% down payment: $168,462

Data is sourced from the National Association of Realtors and is accurate as of Feb. 8, 2024.

