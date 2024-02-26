16 Cities Where You Need To Earn Over $200K To Afford a Median-Priced Home
You now need a household income of $123,304 to afford a median-priced home in the U.S., assuming a 5% down payment, according to the latest data from the National Association of Realtors. However, in some cities, you now need to earn at least $200,000 to comfortably afford a median-priced single-family home.
Be Aware: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024
Check Out: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money
Here’s a look at 16 metro areas where you can only buy a home if you’re earning $200K annually.
1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California
Income needed to afford a home with a 5% down payment: $556,049
Income needed to afford a home with a 10% down payment: $526,784
Income needed to afford a home with a 20% down payment: $468,252
Discover More: 25 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Live in the South
Find Out: 10 Things Frugal People Always Do When They First Buy a House
Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.
2. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California
Income needed to afford a home with a 5% down payment: $397,428
Income needed to afford a home with a 10% down payment: $376,511
Income needed to afford a home with a 20% down payment: $334,676
Read Next: Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘Forget About Florida,’ Move Here for Cheap Homes
3. Urban Honolulu, Hawaii
Income needed to afford a home with a 5% down payment: $339,736
Income needed to afford a home with a 10% down payment: $321,855
Income needed to afford a home with a 20% down payment: $286,093
4. Salinas, California
Income needed to afford a home with a 5% down payment: $315,750
Income needed to afford a home with a 10% down payment: $299,132
Income needed to afford a home with a 20% down payment: $265,895
5. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, California
Income needed to afford a home with a 5% down payment: $291,256
Income needed to afford a home with a 10% down payment: $275,927
Income needed to afford a home with a 20% down payment: $245,269
Trending Now: Housing Market 2024: Zillow Predicts 5 Hottest Home Trends That Homebuyers Will Be Looking For
6. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, California
Income needed to afford a home with a 5% down payment: $289,763
Income needed to afford a home with a 10% down payment: $274,513
Income needed to afford a home with a 20% down payment: $244,011
7. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale, California
Income needed to afford a home with a 5% down payment: $280,963
Income needed to afford a home with a 10% down payment: $266,176
Income needed to afford a home with a 20% down payment: $236,601
8. Boulder, Colorado
Income needed to afford a home with a 5% down payment: $269,844
Income needed to afford a home with a 10% down payment: $255,642
Income needed to afford a home with a 20% down payment: $227,237
9. San Diego-Carlsbad, California
Income needed to afford a home with a 5% down payment: $265,895
Income needed to afford a home with a 10% down payment: $280,381
Income needed to afford a home with a 20% down payment: $249,228
Learn More: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be the Best Bargains in 2024
10. Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, Florida
Income needed to afford a home with a 5% down payment: $239,855
Income needed to afford a home with a 10% down payment: $227,231
Income needed to afford a home with a 20% down payment: $201,983
11. Barnstable Town, Massachusetts
Income needed to afford a home with a 5% down payment: $234,390
Income needed to afford a home with a 10% down payment: $222,054
Income needed to afford a home with a 20% down payment: $197,381
12. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts-New Hampshire
Income needed to afford a home with a 5% down payment: $223,875
Income needed to afford a home with a 10% down payment: $212,092
Income needed to afford a home with a 20% down payment: $188,526
For You: I Retired Early: Why Real Estate Investing Was the Secret to My Success
13. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Connecticut
Income needed to afford a home with a 5% down payment: $216,632
Income needed to afford a home with a 10% down payment: $205,230
Income needed to afford a home with a 20% down payment: $182,427
14. New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York-New Jersey-Pennsylvania
Income needed to afford a home with a 5% down payment: $209,452
Income needed to afford a home with a 10% down payment: $198,428
Income needed to afford a home with a 20% down payment: $176,380
15. New York-Jersey City-White Plains, New York-New Jersey
Income needed to afford a home with a 5% down payment: $209,420
Income needed to afford a home with a 10% down payment: $198,398
Income needed to afford a home with a 20% down payment: $176,354
16. Santa Fe, New Mexico
Income needed to afford a home with a 5% down payment: $200,048
Income needed to afford a home with a 10% down payment: $189,519
Income needed to afford a home with a 20% down payment: $168,462
Data is sourced from the National Association of Realtors and is accurate as of Feb. 8, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
I'm a Costco Superfan: These Are the 5 Highest-Quality Kirkland Food Items
7 Things the Wealthy Elite Do With Their Money (That You Should Be Doing, Too)
The Biggest Mistake People Make With Their Tax Refund -- And How to Avoid It
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 16 Cities Where You Need To Earn Over $200K To Afford a Median-Priced Home