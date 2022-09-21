U.S. markets close in 3 hours 16 minutes

16 Handles Expands Leadership Team with Two Key New Hires

0
·3 min read

New Owner of NYC's Leading Frozen Yogurt Brand Appoints VP of Franchise Development and VP of Franchise Support and Business Development to Support National Growth Plan

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City's leading self-serve frozen yogurt shop, 16 Handles, has announced two hires in newly created positions to assist with the company's nationwide franchise initiative. Erik Mallon joins the team as Vice President of Franchise Development, and Lisa Mallon has been named Vice President of Franchise Relations and Business Development. The changes come after the brand was acquired last month by its largest franchisee, Neil Hershman, who now serves as the company's CEO.

16 Handles
16 Handles

As successful 16 Handles franchisees themselves, the couple brings exceptional knowledge to the leadership team. Erik and Lisa Mallon joined 16 Handles in 2011 and opened their first store in Fairfield, CT, which they still successfully own and operate today. Erik and Lisa now join an experienced team at the 16 Handles corporate office, including Sean Gunner, who serves as VP of Brand and Operations. Sean joined the corporate team in 2018 after five years of operating a franchise location in upstate New York.

Erik Mallon has more than 20 years of franchise sales experience with proven success in generating new business for brands such as My Gym, Huntington Learning Centers, and Nathan's Famous. As VP of Franchise Development, Erik will lead sales and engagement efforts with new franchisees in top markets nationwide. 16 Handles will be a consistent brand presence at trade shows across the country, as the company is now taking a proactive franchise sales approach to expand outside of the New York region, initially focusing on Florida and Texas.

As VP of Franchise Relations and Business Development, Lisa Mallon will step into a unique role primarily focused on supporting new and existing franchisees with training and management resources. Lisa's 20 years of experience in training, operations, and guest engagement across various industries will help ensure that stores meet and exceed customers' constantly changing demands.

"We've always known there was a great potential for 16 Handles outside of the New York region and we are excited to stand alongside Neil and help with the next chapter for our forward-thinking frozen yogurt brand," said Erik Mallon. "As franchisees ourselves, Lisa and I are excited to be named to the leadership team to share our unique perspectives on operations and growth."

16 Handles was founded in 2008 and has since grown to 30 stores across five states. The brand sets itself apart with modern store design, an exclusive and addictive product lineup, and an unparalleled customer experience. The menu features 16 different soft serve flavors, 50+ toppings and sauces, as well as a variety of frozen novelties such as cakes, take-home pints, and toppings to go.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Erik and Lisa to our team in these new roles as we expand 16 Handles," said Hershman. "We are investing into the right people as we execute on our growth plan. Erik and Lisa have a first-hand understanding of the franchisee mindset and offer a unique level of support new franchisees can trust and rely on every step of the way."

To learn more about 16 Handles and franchise opportunities, please visit 16handles.com.

About 16 Handles
16 Handles opened its first store in Manhattan's East Village in 2008, becoming the first self-serve frozen yogurt shop in New York City. Since then, the brand has expanded to over 30 locations with a menu that includes frozen yogurt, ice cream, vegan soft serve, endless toppings, drinks, and other treats & snacks. Each shop's full menu is available in store and via the 16 Handles app. In addition to creating irresistible desserts, 16 Handles works closely with local and national organizations in partnerships and fundraisers. For more information, visit 16handles.com.

Media Contact: Taylor Saltijeral, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300 or tsaltijeral@fishmanpr.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/16-handles-expands-leadership-team-with-two-key-new-hires-301629946.html

SOURCE 16 Handles

  • China's Xpeng says CATL is no longer its largest battery supplier

    Xpeng has diversified its battery suppliers and no longer counts industry giant CATL as its primary supplier, the Chinese electric car maker's president said on Wednesday. The disclosure by one of CATL's biggest clients reflects how Chinese EV automakers are starting to look for alternative suppliers in hope of better controlling costs, after dominant player CATL raised prices this year. Xpeng was CATL's third-largest client after Tesla and Nio in terms of battery volumes installed in 2021, according to Chinese consulting firm Gaogong Industry Institute.

  • McDonald's ordered to face Byron Allen's $10 billion discrimination lawsuit

    McDonald's Corp has been ordered by a U.S. judge to defend against media entrepreneur Byron Allen's $10 billion lawsuit accusing the fast-food chain of "racial stereotyping" by not advertising with Black-owned media. In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles said Allen could try to prove that McDonald's violated federal and California civil rights laws by deeming his networks ineligible for the "vast majority" of its advertising dollars. Allen accused McDonald's of relegating his Entertainment Studios Networks Inc and Weather Group LLC, which owns the Weather Channel, to an "African American tier" with a separate ad agency and much smaller ad budget, depriving them of tens of millions of dollars of annual revenue.

  • China Runs Down Oil Stockpiles as Market Eyes Big Export Quotas

    (Bloomberg) -- China has begun running down its crude oil stockpiles, which could signal that refiners are getting ready to boost fuel exports as part of the government’s efforts to revive the economy. Most Read from BloombergPutin Mobilizes More Troops, Wields Ukraine Nuclear ThreatHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ Crashes‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Co

  • No one's using crypto to pay for things anymore, JPMorgan payments boss says

    JPMorgan Chase’s global head of payment, Takis Georgakopoulos, says the demand for crypto has plummeted.

  • U.S. Retirees Aren't Waiting Till Age 70 to Collect Social Security

    There's big money in waiting to collect Social Security, but most U.S. seniors leave that cash on the table.

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    At first glance, these stocks don't seem to fit Buffett's investing style at all. But if you take a deeper look, it all makes sense.

  • Charter to pay $1.15B in stabbing case, Home Depot store looks to unionize, Eataly sells controlling stake

    =Notable business headlines include Charter being ordered to pay $1.15 billion dollars to the family of a stabbing victim, workers at a Philadelphia Home Depot seeking unionization, and Eataly selling a controlling stake to InvestIndustrial.

  • How Raleigh, Triangle lost its most prominent public companies

    Despite the efforts of economic development officials and millions of dollars spent on trying to lure major public companies, the fact remains the Triangle is almost bone-dry when it comes to hosting corporate headquarters of large companies. In fact, in the past 20 years, it has lost major companies to mergers, asset sell-off, product discontinuation and system redundancies.

  • How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pfizer Inc.'s (NYSE:PFE) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) recent performance, when its stock has declined 8.9...

  • How Do I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett's Recent Purchases Are Indirect Bullish Signals For Fintech, Crypto

    SEC filings show that the value investor is opening up to some of these more speculative assets, at least indirectly.

  • Boeing to Cut About 150 Finance Jobs in the U.S.

    Boeing said it plans to eliminate about 150 finance jobs in the U.S. as part of a push to simplify its corporate structure. The expected reduction follows what the company said were earlier corporate staffing cuts in areas such as information technology, aimed at reducing complexity so Boeing can focus more resources on engineering, manufacturing and product development. Boeing said in a January regulatory filing that it ended last year with about 142,000 employees worldwide.

  • Valero, Marathon top beneficiaries of U.S. emergency oil releases

    Oil refiners Valero Energy Corp and Marathon Petroleum Corp are the biggest beneficiaries of the U.S. government's oil reserve releases, taking nearly half the crude offered, a Reuters analysis of Department of Energy data showed on Wednesday. The Biden administration has opened spigots at the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to lower fuel prices and ease a supply crunch from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Awards of about 218 million barrels for the 12 months ended Sept. 30 have tamed market worries and cut energy prices.

  • China says it has been talking MAX return with Boeing

    China's aviation regulator says it met with Boeing the day before the company revealed plans to find new buyers for some MAX jets destined for Chinese carriers.

  • Chipmaker Nvidia launches new system for autonomous driving

    Chip giant Nvidia Corp on Tuesday unveiled its new computing platform called DRIVE Thor that would centralize autonomous and assisted driving as well as other digital functions including in-car entertainment. Nvidia, a big player in the gaming chip and artificial intelligence (AI) market, has been making a big push in the automotive business, a key growth segment for the company. Danny Shapiro, head of Nvidia's automotive business, said DRIVE Thor would be able to replace numerous chips and cables in the car and bring down the overall system cost, although he did not give specific numbers on savings.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Shell's CEO Succession, Williams' Acquisition & More

    Apart from Shell (SHEL) and The Williams Companies (WMB), Cheniere Energy (LNG), APA Corporation (APA) and TechnipFMC (FTI) hogged the limelight during the week.

  • 4 reasons you should buy energy stocks right now if you are a long-term investor

    The energy sector of the S&P 500 combines low prices with lofty dividend yields supported by high free cash flow.

  • $600K Buys You This Much Retirement

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Op-Ed: Prevent a legal catch-22 that could push thousands of generic drugs off the market

    To avert a collision of patents and safety regulations, the Supreme Court must ensure that a damaging ruling is quickly undone.