In this article, we will look at the 16 high-paying jobs for retired law enforcement officers. We have also discussed some interesting insights about the current employment in the government sector and for law enforcement officers in the US. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to 5 High-Paying Jobs for Retired Law Enforcement Officers.

Retiring from a long and distinguished career in law enforcement is an important milestone for many officers who have dedicated their lives to protecting and serving their communities. However, for those looking to continue their professional journey beyond retirement, the question of "What's next?" looms large. Moreover, some may also be observed to be leaving law enforcement for a new career path.

However, for the United States, there are still challenges that need to be discussed first. In Tulsa, Oklahoma, a city with a population of 411,000 and a violent crime rate twice the national average, police officials are faced with the critical challenge of filling 160 vacant officer positions. The shortage of officers is also evident in other major cities across America, and city leaders and police chiefs often attribute this to the "toxic" national dialogue that has demonized police officers, particularly after the death of George Floyd in May 2020. The public expressions of distrust and protests against police have made recruitment difficult for law enforcement agencies. It also then explains why the job of police officers is one of the least trusted professions in America.

However, the issue goes beyond just police departments. Recruiters are finding it hard to fill other government positions such as firefighters and bus drivers as well. Employment data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and Census Bureau reveals a steady decline in both law enforcement and local government jobs during the pandemic. From March 2020 to August 2022, government workers decreased by 5%, and local law enforcement employees decreased by 4%.

Despite the prevalent belief that anti-police sentiment is driving officers away, experts suggest that officers are leaving for better opportunities in the private sector, despite having one of the jobs that still offer traditional pensions. The allure of higher pay and more flexibility in starting their own businesses or working remotely has enticed some officers to switch careers. This trend has been further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw a surge in early retirements across various professions, including the police. To read more about remote jobs, you can read our article about the best work-from-home jobs for 2023.

The decrease in police employment has been more pronounced in cities with over 1 million residents, like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, where the number of sworn officers dropped twice as fast as the national average. The pandemic also influenced the overall migration of the workforce from expensive urban areas to smaller cities, where remote work was more feasible and cost of living and average salaries were more favorable.

In response to the staffing shortages, some cities are offering signing bonuses to attract police officers and firefighters. However, the overall trend of declining government jobs, including law enforcement, raises concerns about critical labor shortages in various sectors. It is worth noting that law enforcement jobs can aslo be highly paid. For example, one of the highest-paid law enforcement positions is of a general counselor with an average annual salary of $126,283.

While the political and social landscape may contribute to officer burnout, the long-term impact of early retirements and an aging workforce, referred to as the "silver tsunami," presents a broader challenge for recruitment and retention in government jobs.

On the other hand, in a recent report, it has been revealed that 77 retired senior U.S. military officials, including Generals and Admirals, have been engaged in high-paying jobs for foreign governments since 2012. These countries include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Charles Grassley obtained this information from the Office of the Secretary of Defense, and the top country of employment for these officers was the UAE, with over half of the approvals for work being with the Emirates.

While some may be surprised by the scale of this trend, it raises questions about the motivations behind these arrangements. The report highlights that certain retired officers gained approval to work for multiple foreign governments simultaneously which also raises concerns about their influence and connections back in Washington.

Now, coming to the career paths for former or retired law enforcement officers, we have found an interesting trend. With the emergence of cyber security, risk management, and corporate consulting, these industries have been highly promising and sought-after for retired law enforcement officers. They are believed to have personally fulfilling and financially rewarding prospects for those willing to step out beyond law enforcement.

The two giants associated with the industries of cyber security and risk management are Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) and Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) respectively. They not only offer promising careers in the field owing to their world-class work culture but have some of the highest salaries in the country. For example, while the average salary of a cyber-security analyst in the US is $87,876, the expected salary for the same job role at Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) is $119,253. Similarly, while the average salary for a risk manager is $100,002 in the US, the expected salary for a risk manager at Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) stands at $147,973.

16 High-Paying Jobs for Retired Law Enforcement Officers

Den Rise/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

To list the high-paying jobs for retired law enforcement officers, we conducted extensive research on Reddit threads about the various career options these officers pursue. Hence, we made a list of 30 most recurring career paths and jobs. Out of those 30, the 16 highest-paid jobs were selected and have been ranked on the basis of their average salaries in the US.

Here is a list of 16 High-Paying Jobs for Retired Law Enforcement Officers

16. Loss Prevention Specialist

Annual Average Salary: $58,838

A loss prevention specialist is responsible for safeguarding a company's assets and minimizing losses due to theft, fraud, or operational errors. They conduct surveillance and risk assessments to detect and prevent such incidents and ensure the safety and profitability of the business. It is worth noting that the estimated annual pay for a Senior Loss Control Consultant at Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) is $111,046.

15. Personal Security Consultant

Average Annual Salary: $68,576

The job of a security consultant is high-paying for retired law enforcement officers because their prior experience and skills in handling security matters make them valuable assets. They possess expertise in risk assessment, threat analysis, and crisis management, which are highly sought-after qualities in the industry. Thus, security consultant is a rewarding job with law enforcement experience.

14. Corporate Security Manager

Annual Average Salary: $68,832

A corporate security manager is responsible for developing and implementing security strategies and protocols to safeguard a company's assets and operations. They oversee security personnel and conduct risk assessments to collaborate with various departments for ensuring a safe and secure working environment.

13. Compliance Officer

Annual Average Salary: $71,748

The job of a compliance officer is often well compensated as they play a critical role in ensuring regulatory adherence and preventing costly legal and financial risks for organizations. It is one of the high-paying jobs for retired law enforcement officers.

12. Private Investigator

Annual Average Salary: $72,849

Private investigator is a suitable job for retired law enforcement officers due to their investigative experience, knowledge of legal procedures, as well as their ability to gather evidence.

11. Forensic Accountant

Annual Average Salary: $80,756

A forensic accountant investigates financial records, analyzes transactions, and uncovers financial fraud or misconduct. They play a pertinent role in legal proceedings to detect and help prevent financial crimes. The estimated pay for an accountant at Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) is $98,452 per year.

10. Emergency Management Director

Annual Average Salary: $90,699

An emergency management director oversees planning, coordination, and response to disasters and emergencies. They ensure effective crisis management, resource allocation, and community safety measures are in place.

According to Indeed.com, Berkeley has the highest salary for an Emergency Management Director, with an average salary of $130,217. Following closely is Daly City, with an average salary of $125,904, and San Mateo with $124,798.

9. Criminal Justice Professor

Average Annual Salary: $97,627

Becoming a criminal justice professor is considered an excellent option for retired law enforcement officers due to their extensive experience and expertise in the field. Their practical insights enrich the learning experience for students while being financially rewarding for officers as academic roles often come with competitive salaries and benefits. However, the job would typically require advanced academic credentials like a doctorate.

8. Director of Operations

Annual Average Salary: $98,757

The Director of Operations is responsible to oversee daily business activities, manage budgets, streamline processes, and guide the company towards growth and success. It is one of the high-paying jobs for retired law enforcement officers.

7. Management Consultant

Annual Average Salary: $100,494

The management consultant collaborates with organizations, analyzing challenges and offering expert advice to optimize performance and achieve goals.

6. Government Security Contractor

Annual Average Salary: $113,063

The government security contractor handles critical projects, and safeguards classified information. They also conduct risk assessments and implement security measures to protect national interests and ensure public safety. It is one of the high-paying contractor jobs for retired law enforcement officers.

