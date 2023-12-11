In this article, we will look at the 16 highest paying countries for mechanical engineers. We have also discussed the top companies for mechanical engineers. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 Highest Paying Countries for Mechanical Engineers.

In May 2022, the Occupational Employment and Wages Survey (OEWS) provided crucial insights into the occupational landscape for mechanical engineers in the United States. With a national employment estimate of 277,560, mechanical Engineers command a mean annual wage of $100,820, with hourly wages ranging from $29.80 at the 10th percentile to $72.72 at the 90th percentile. The sectors with the highest employment for mechanical engineers are architectural, engineering, and related Services, employing 55,120 individuals at an hourly mean wage of $49.18.

Geographically, Michigan is a hub for mechanical engineers, with the highest employment level at 31,950 and an hourly mean wage of $45.91. California follows closely with 28,100 jobs at a significantly higher hourly mean wage of $56.83. Michigan also exhibits the highest concentration of jobs, indicating a specialization in the field. For those seeking top-paying opportunities, the District of Columbia leads with an annual mean wage of $122,670, while New Mexico has an hourly mean wage of $60.62. Metropolitan areas like Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI, and Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD are just as prominent employment centres.

Two of the top employers of mechanical engineers are Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) and General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) in the US and the UK.

Recently, General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) Renewable Energy has enlisted Eastgate Engineering, based in Billingham, Teesside, for the mechanical and electrical pre-assembly work of towers and nacelles at the Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm. This major project is set to be the world's largest offshore wind farm upon completion in 2026 and will involve approximately 90 local jobs, including skilled positions for Mechanical and Electrical Technicians, Supervisors, and Project Managers. The work was executed at Able Seaton Port, commenced in January 2023 and spans all three phases of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm. To put the scale into perspective, the Dogger Bank Wind Farm is located over 130 km off the north-east coast of England and will generate a 18TWh of renewable electricity annually, equivalent to powering about six million UK homes or meeting around 5% of the country's electricity demand. The is commited to creating over 2,000 UK-based roles during construction and operation, including 470 jobs by General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) Renewable Energy alone.

Story continues

Moreover, the completion of the $155 million Supercritical Transformational Electric Power (STEP) Demo pilot plant is a pertinent milestone in the fied of mechanical engineering in the US. Developed by Southwest Research Institute (SwRI), GTI Energy, and General Electric Co (NYSE:GE), the 10-megawatt supercritical carbon dioxide (sCO2) test facility is set to revolutionize power generation. Unlike conventional plants, STEP employs high-temperature sCO2, boosting efficiency by up to 10% due to its favorable thermodynamic properties. The innovative technology allows for smaller, desk-sized turbines that could power 10,000 homes.

This also represents a pivotal shift towards sustainability, which is unattainable without the role of mechanical engineers in advancing power generation technologies. The skilful collaboration of engineers from SwRI, GTI Energy, and General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) in designing and implementing the pilot plant confirms the crucial role of mechanical engineering in achieving higher efficiency, lower costs, and a reduced environmental footprint in the landscape of power generation.

On the other hand, Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) continues to demonstrate prowess in mechanical engineering, evident in recent contracts securing its position as a key player in aerospace technology. The company's recent achievement of over $1 billion in Navy contracts highlights its excellence in producing advanced components for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT)’s $347 million modification for helmet-mounted display systems showcases its capability to deliver cutting-edge avionics technology. Moreover, a $607 million contract for long-lead time materials also exemplify Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT)’s role in manufacturing critical components for an important fleet of F-35s, including those destined for Foreign Military Sales.

Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) is also one of the highest paying companies for mechanical engineers in the US with an average annual salary of $103,317 in the United States. As a Mechanical Engineer at Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT), one is at the forefront of cutting-edge innovation. With a team that spans disciplines and a legacy of over 110 years, one can contribute to projects that redefine technology. From designing components for the latest aerospace systems to optimizing manufacturing processes, the impact one may create is immeasurable.

16 Highest Paying Countries for Mechanical Engineers

An engineer studying the blueprints of a large mechanical construction near a busy city skyline.

Our Methodology

To list the highest paying countries for mechanical engineers, we identified the countries with the highest demand for mechanical engineers and then made a list for 23 countries with the average salaries for mechanical engineers. Of those 23, the 15 with the highest average salaries were selected and have been ranked. We acquired the data for the average mechanical engineer salary by country from ERI Economic Research Institute. The list is presented in ascending order.

Here is a list of highest-paying countries for mechanical engineers

16. United Kingdom

Average Salary: $75,629

To become a mechanical engineer in the UK, one will need a first degree in mechanical engineering or a related subject such as aeronautical engineering or manufacturing engineering.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTC:RYCEY) and BAE Systems Plc (OTC:BAESY) are two of the biggest employers of mechanical engineers in the UK.

15. New Zealand

Average Salary: $78,120

In New Zealand, the government has expanded the Green List to include 17 additional roles in sectors like ICT, automotive, and engineering. Mechanical Engineering Technician is one of the newly added roles eligible for Green List visas. It was done with an aim to address skill shortages by allowing businesses to hire specialized talent when local workers are unavailable. The government has also increased the cap on the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme by 500, now totaling 19,500, to meet demands in the horticulture and viticulture sectors.

Owing to the high-qualtiy of education, New Zealand is one of the best countries for doing mechanical engineering.

14. Norway

Average Salary: $79,518

In Norway, mechanical engineers play an important role in the offshore energy sector, contributing to innovative projects and sustainable solutions. Aker Solutions, a prominent player, recently extended its collaboration with Aker BP until 2029, emphasizing the sector's long-term prospects. This partnership covers various aspects, from feasibility studies to subsea development projects, showcasing the breadth of mechanical engineering involvement.

It is also generally one of the most advanced countries in engineering.

13. United Arab Emirates

Average Salary: $80,540

Petrofac, a leading EPC giant in the UAE, is actively recruiting for mechanical engineering roles in Sharjah. Open positions include Principal Engineer for Mechanical Static and Piping, Senior Engineer for HSE Design, Deputy Manager for Mechanical (Rotating), Senior Drilling Engineer, and Project Manager for Area. It is one of the countries that pay mechanical engineers the highest.

12. Netherlands

Average Salary: $80,597

The demand for mechanical engineers is particularly high in light of innovative projects in the Netherlands, such as the recent collaboration between SPIE Nederland and Fertilife Benelux BV. This partnership showed the significance of mechanical engineering expertise in addressing complex challenges in the country, from steel structures to HVAC systems. Netherlands is one of the best countries for mechanical engineering jobs.

11. Austria

Average Salary: $82,944

Vienna University of Technology and University of Vienna are the top universities for studying mechanical engineering in Austria. Austria is one of the highest paying countries for mechanical engineers in the world.

10. Ireland

Average Salary: $84,250

Mechanical engineering in Ireland is experiencing growth with companies like Leo Lynch. With plans to expand its workforce by 40%, Leo Lynch aims to create 150 jobs by 2025. The roles include project engineer and mechanical cost engineer which also explain the demand for mechanical expertise in sectors like data centers and life sciences. The company's specialization in technical, mechanical, and electrical engineering reflects the different applications of mechanical engineering in areas such as advanced technology and food and beverage.

9. Canada

Average Salary: $85,919

To become a Mechanical Engineer in Canada, aspiring individuals need to complete a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering or a closely related field. Alongside academic qualifications, it is crucial to have a minimum of 2 years of relevant work experience. Proficiency in either English or French, a drug-free status, and a clean police record for the preceding 5 years are essential prerequisites. Prospective engineers can explore immigration pathways like Express Entry, Provincial Nominee Program (PNP), or the Atlantic Immigration Program (AIP). It is advisable to target high-demand areas such as Toronto or Vancouver for job opportunities.

Canada is one of the countries that need mechanical engineers the most.

8. Belgium

Average Salary: $87,181

Belgium has expertise in mechanical engineering, which is prominent through ventures like Rely, a recent collaboration between French engineering and technology contractor Technip Energies and Belgian mechanical engineering group John Cockerill. With a 40% stake in Rely, John Cockerill brings its industrial know-how, engineering proficiency, and a notable share of the electrolyzer market. The ambitious goal is to reach over €1 billion ($1.08 billion) in revenues by 2030. Belgium is also one of the highest paying countries for engineers.

7. Iceland

Average Salary: $87,471

The University of Iceland, Reykjavik University, and University of Akureyri are three best universities for mechanical engineering in Iceland. It is one of the countries where mechanical engineers get paid the most.

6. Germany

Average Salary: $88,003

The German machinery and plant engineering sector, as forecasted by VDMA, anticipates a 2% drop in production for both 2023 and 2024, attributing this decline to a weakened global economy and a notable decrease in new orders. Despite a 1.7% growth in production during the first seven months of the year, order backlogs are depleting rapidly, with a 14% reduction in year-to-date order intake up to July. Orders in the May to July 2023 period fell by 12% YoY, with domestic and international orders decreasing by 6% and 15%, respectively.

Despite these challenges, Germany is one of the highest paying countries for mechanical engineers in Europe. It is also one of the highest paying countries for automotive engineers.

Click here to see the 5 Highest Paying Countries for Mechanical Engineers.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 16 Highest Paying Countries for Mechanical Engineers is originally published on Insider Monkey.