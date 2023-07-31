In this article, we look at the 16 most popular breakfast foods in America. You can skip our detailed analysis on food preferences Americans have for their breakfast meal, and head over directly to the 5 Most Popular Breakfast Foods in America.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It helps break the overnight fasting food, boosts your energy and concentration levels to kick start the day, and provides essential nutrients that are vital for good health. According to medical experts, those who do not have regular breakfast can be at an increased risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, compared to people who ensure they have their breakfast every morning.

Based on our findings, pancakes, bacon and eggs, avocado toast, and cereal are the most popular breakfast foods in America. Other dishes commonly eaten to start off the day typically include sausages, waffles, french toast, and sandwiches to name a few. An online survey commissioned by General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Foodservice in 2021 revealed the affection Americans have for breakfast.

62% of them termed it as their favorite meal of the day, and 56% of the respondents say they love breakfast more now than they did in the previous year. Nearly 80% of those surveyed had eaten breakfast foods in other meals during the day, including for lunch and dinner. 20% of them even ate sweet breakfast items as dessert. In addition to this, a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that about 82.4% of children aged between 2 and 19 eat breakfast daily. The results of these surveys indicate the growing popularity of the meal in the United States. This is an improvement from a study conducted by the Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) in 2011 which they stated that only 34% of Americans have breakfast, and 40% of the moms reported their kids do not have breakfast daily.

Globally, the breakfast food industry was valued at just over $398 billion in 2020, according to Allied Market Research, and is projected to grow to $729.5 billion by 2030. North America holds a major chunk of this share due to a rise in adoption of healthy lifestyle. However, the Asia-Pacific market is likely to be the fastest growing breakfast food market between 2020 and 2030.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) is the leading producer of convenience breakfast foods in America. It is the market leader in the global cereals industry and the maker of Corn Flakes and Froot Loops. Corn Flakes as a cereal have become so popular in the United States and around the world that cereal and Corn Flakes often seem synonymous and are used interchangeably. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)’s food products are manufactured and marketed in around 180 countries of the world. In 2022, Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) generated net sales of $15.3 billion, driven mainly by sales of cereals and convenience snacks.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is another prominent company that manufactures and markets food products in America, including items that are commonly had for breakfast. Some of its popular breakfast products include Cheerios, Lucky Charms, Chex, and Trix. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) recorded $3.5 billion in operating profits in 2022, an increase of 2% from the previous year.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is one of America's favorite breakfast spots. Results from a poll held in 2015 that received over 10,000 responses showed that 43% of Americans didn’t have breakfast at home and got something on the go. Among them, 31% grabbed food from a nearby gas station, while 46% headed to the drive-thru of a restaurant. Of those who went to the restaurant, 44% preferred McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) as their go-to place for breakfast. Some breakfast food items offered by McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) are Egg McMuffin, Sausage McMuffin, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, Hotcakes, Sausage Burritos, Hash Browns, and more.

Methodology

The 16 most popular breakfast foods in America have been ranked using consensus methodology, in which we considered listings of preferred breakfast foods in America on five websites – USA Today, Colony Diner, Taste Atlas, FreshersLive, and The Top Tens – and then assigned aggregated scores to each food item based on its ranking on these websites. Popular breakfast foods have been ranked in this article in ascending order of their scores. In the case where scores of two or more food items were equal, we outranked one over the other by seeing which of these received mentions on more websites.

16 Most Popular Breakfast Foods in America

Let’s now head over to the list of the most popular breakfast foods in America.

16. Hash browns

Score: 0.3

Hash browns are a popular breakfast food dish in the US. They are made with finely cut potatoes that are fried until the color turns golden brown. Hash browns are a common item in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)’s breakfast menu. Hash browns can be had with a variety of other breakfast food items such as eggs, bacon, cheese, or sandwiches.

15. Oatmeal

Score: 0.4

Oatmeal is one of the most popular breakfast foods in America, that is consumed by young and old alike. It is not just delicious and filling, but is also very healthy. Fresh fruits like berries, bananas and mangoes mix well with oatmeal. You can also add cinnamon, or top it up with natural sweeteners like honey or the maple syrup.

14. Doughnuts

Score: 0.6

Doughnuts are a popular sweet snack around the world made from fried dough. It can be made at home or purchased from bakeries, supermarkets, or even street vendors. Doughnuts are ranked 10th on USA Today’s list of popular breakfast foods in the US, and are listed sixth on The Top Ten’s rankings of preferred breakfast foods in the US.

13. Grits

Score: 0.7

Next on our list is grits, a breakfast dish traditionally associated with the Native Americans. Grits are boiled, tiny broken grains of corn, commonly served with bacon, eggs, or toasts on the side. It is simply a form of porridge made from cornmeal. The dish is very popular in the southern states of America. Grits can be had in three grinds: fine, medium, and coarse.

12. Fruits

Score: 0.7

Fruits are one of the freshest and healthiest foods to have at any time of the day, and what better than to have them as your first meal of the day. Fruits are among the most popular breakfast foods in America that people consume to start their day. Banana can be a great fruit to have in breakfast and goes well with a bowl of oatmeal or cereal. The best thing about fruits is that you can also use them to make fresh juices, smoothies and shakes which can help provide energy to kick start your day.

11. Wraps

Score: 1.1

Wraps are a common go-to food Americans have for breakfast, by combining meat, cheese, vegetables, or eggs in a tortilla and rolling it into a wrap. The best thing about wraps is that they are super convenient and easy to prepare. You can add anything you like in them. Wraps were ranked seventh by Colony Diner in their list of the most popular breakfast foods in America, while Fresher Live listed wraps on fourth.

10. French Toast

Score: 1.3

It’s not just French Fries that Americans love; french toasts are just as popular, adored by breakfast lovers across the country. Sliced bread soaked between eggs, and sometimes milk, chocolate, or cream, is a comforting option to have for breakfast and satisfy your sweet cravings. The top three breads to use for making your french toasts are Brioche, Challah, and French Baguette.

9. Home Fries

Score: 1.5

Home fries are quick and easy to make, and are traditionally used in America as a breakfast option. Crispy from the outside and tender inside, home fries are potatoes cut in shapes of cubes, slices, and wedges, and then deep fried. These are often served with eggs or a toast, and you can top them up with your favorite sauces for a scrumptious meal.

8. Sandwiches

Score: 1.8

One of the easiest meals to devour in the morning is sandwiches. Pile a toast of bread with your favorite fillings and toppings, and enjoy. Common sandwiches Americans prefer to have for breakfast are made from eggs, bacon, cheese, or vegetables. Sandwiches were ranked third by both Taste Atlas and Freshers Live on their list of the top breakfast foods Americans have daily.

7. Waffles

Score: 1.9

Waffles are prepared from leavened dough or batter, and are among the most popular breakfast foods in America. Waffles are usually served with maple syrup and roasted berries. Chicken and waffles are also great options to have for breakfast if you are undecided between having something sweet or savory.

6. Sausages

Score: 2.0

Sausages need no explanation. They are not just among the popular breakfast foods in America, but also around the world due to their smoky and spicy flavor. Sausages can be had as a side option, and can also be chopped and incorporated into your egg, wrap, or sandwich. They are also quick and easy to make.

