16 Places in California Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Tupungato / Shutterstock.com

The cooling real estate market has been particularly evident in California -- in some cities, like Los Angeles, San Jose and Sacramento, home prices have remained largely stagnant over the past year, while in others, like San Francisco, they have actually dropped. But this isn't the case in every California city -- in many places, prices have still increased over the past year and even year-to-date.

Find Out: 5 Expensive Renovations Homeowners Always Regret

More: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Here's a look at 16 places in California where home prices are still skyrocketing.

Cbl62 / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

16. Calipatria, California

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 5.35%

Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 4.77%

Current Zillow Home Value: $190,885

On the Flip Side: 15 Cities Where Houses Are the Best Bargains Right Now

And: 10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job

Pictured: El Centro, California

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Kennedy, California

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 5.41%

Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.23%

Current Zillow Home Value: $330,463

Housing Market 2023: Prices Are Now So High That Banks Are Losing Money on Mortgages

Pictured: Stockton, California

Logan Bush / Shutterstock.com

14. Corcoran, California

Tupungato / Shutterstock.com

13. Pixley, California

Richard Thornton / Shutterstock.com

12. Taft, California

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 5.66%

Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.30%

Current Zillow Home Value: $189,275

Mortgage Interest Rate Forecast for 2023: When Will Rates Go Down?

Pictured: Bakersfield, California

Alex Potemkin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Kettleman City, California

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 5.72%

Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.46%

Current Zillow Home Value: $176,435

Bill_Dally / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Avenal, California

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 5.84%

Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.34%

Current Zillow Home Value: $213,376

bobloblaw / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Fish Camp, California

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 6.55%

Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 2.97%

Current Zillow Home Value: $465,933

Florida's Retirees Are Fleeing: Here's Where They're Going Instead

Pictured: Mariposa, California

Armona / Wikimedia Commons

8. Stratford, California

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 6.80%

Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.07%

Current Zillow Home Value: $231,133

Pictured: Hanford, California

garytog / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Lost Hills, California

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 7.21%

Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 1.98%

Current Zillow Home Value: $250,994

Pictured: Bakersfield, California

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

6. Planada, California

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 7.82%

Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.29%

Current Zillow Home Value: $251,868

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Here Are 8 Renovations Buyers Want the Most in 2023

Pictured: Merced, California

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

5. Hume, California

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 7.93%

Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 5.46%

Current Zillow Home Value: $313,356

Pictured: Fresno, California

jmoor17 / Getty Images

4. River Pines, California

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 9.01%

Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.80%

Current Zillow Home Value: $209,146

Pictured: Fiddletown, California

Spondylolithesis / Getty Images

3. Huron, California

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 10.56%

Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.52%

Current Zillow Home Value: $239,935

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 5 Best Cities To Buy a Home This Summer

Pictured: Fresno, California

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

2. McKittrick, California

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 13.44%

Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 3.58%

Current Zillow Home Value: $248,835

Pictured: Bakersfield, California

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Richgrove, California

Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 15.39%

Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 2.59%

Current Zillow Home Value: $232,779

More From GOBankingRates

Pictured: Tulare, California

Methodology: To find the California cities where housing values are rising the most, GoBankingRates used the Zillow Home Value Index for single-family homes to find the year-over-year and the year-to-date changes. For a California city to qualify it had to have a positive change in YoY and YTD changes. Then, the cities were sorted by the largest YoY change. All information is up-to-date as of April 24, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 16 Places in California Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing