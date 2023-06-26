16 Places in California Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
The cooling real estate market has been particularly evident in California -- in some cities, like Los Angeles, San Jose and Sacramento, home prices have remained largely stagnant over the past year, while in others, like San Francisco, they have actually dropped. But this isn't the case in every California city -- in many places, prices have still increased over the past year and even year-to-date.
Here's a look at 16 places in California where home prices are still skyrocketing.
16. Calipatria, California
Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 5.35%
Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 4.77%
Current Zillow Home Value: $190,885
Pictured: El Centro, California
15. Kennedy, California
Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 5.41%
Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.23%
Current Zillow Home Value: $330,463
Pictured: Stockton, California
14. Corcoran, California
13. Pixley, California
12. Taft, California
Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 5.66%
Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.30%
Current Zillow Home Value: $189,275
Pictured: Bakersfield, California
11. Kettleman City, California
Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 5.72%
Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.46%
Current Zillow Home Value: $176,435
10. Avenal, California
Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 5.84%
Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.34%
Current Zillow Home Value: $213,376
9. Fish Camp, California
Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 6.55%
Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 2.97%
Current Zillow Home Value: $465,933
Pictured: Mariposa, California
8. Stratford, California
Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 6.80%
Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.07%
Current Zillow Home Value: $231,133
Pictured: Hanford, California
7. Lost Hills, California
Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 7.21%
Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 1.98%
Current Zillow Home Value: $250,994
Pictured: Bakersfield, California
6. Planada, California
Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 7.82%
Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.29%
Current Zillow Home Value: $251,868
Pictured: Merced, California
5. Hume, California
Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 7.93%
Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 5.46%
Current Zillow Home Value: $313,356
Pictured: Fresno, California
4. River Pines, California
Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 9.01%
Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.80%
Current Zillow Home Value: $209,146
Pictured: Fiddletown, California
3. Huron, California
Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 10.56%
Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 0.52%
Current Zillow Home Value: $239,935
Pictured: Fresno, California
2. McKittrick, California
Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 13.44%
Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 3.58%
Current Zillow Home Value: $248,835
Pictured: Bakersfield, California
1. Richgrove, California
Year-over-year change (March 2022 to March 2023): 15.39%
Year-to-date change (January to March 2023): 2.59%
Current Zillow Home Value: $232,779
Pictured: Tulare, California
Methodology: To find the California cities where housing values are rising the most, GoBankingRates used the Zillow Home Value Index for single-family homes to find the year-over-year and the year-to-date changes. For a California city to qualify it had to have a positive change in YoY and YTD changes. Then, the cities were sorted by the largest YoY change. All information is up-to-date as of April 24, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 16 Places in California Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing