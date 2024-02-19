This article takes a look at 16 safe and affordable cities in South America for expats. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis on exploring safety and expat-friendly cities in South America, you may go to 5 Safe and Affordable Cities in South America for Expats.

Exploring Safety and Expat-Friendly Cities in South America

According to the Global Peace Index, a leading measure of global peacefulness, South America experienced a slight deterioration in peace as of the year 2023. The decline in the region's overall peace can be attributed to deterioration in safety, security, and ongoing conflicts. Notably, three countries showed improvements, whereas eight experienced deterioration primarily due to violent demonstrations and internal conflicts. The most peaceful region in South America, according to the GPI index, is Uruguay. It is also the only South American country to rank amongst the 50 most peaceful countries globally, and can thereby be acclaimed as the safest South American country for expats.

However, the same cannot be said about countries such as Colombia and Ecuador. The GPI Index report states that the former has the lowest peacefulness score in the region, while the latter has witnessed the largest deterioration in their overall scores. Colombia’s overall GPI score is 2.693, ranking it at the 140th place out of 163 countries. In contrast, Ecuador exhibits a more favorable score of 2.095, although this is somewhat diminished by a relatively higher score change of 0.135. This nation of 18 million, situated between Colombia in the north and Peru in the east and south, is no longer a "model of stability" that it once used to be. Instead, Ecuador is now considered an epicenter of drug gangs and related violence.

It isn’t all bad news in the region, though. Argentina, for instance, has recorded the largest improvement in peacefulness this past year. It is safe to say that Argentina is one of the cheapest and safest places to live in South America, with violent crimes extremely rare in expat-friendly areas. In this country, violent crime is less of a problem than in other countries within the region.

Despite the peace unrest that may be found in South America, it still manages to attract a decent number of expats from around the world. According to the International Organization for Migration, the region is home to more than 10 million immigrants from around the world. More than 200,000 American expatriates live in the region as well. Countries such as Colombia are revered for their tropical weather, colonial towns, and wonderful healthcare systems. The dense Amazon forest and unspoiled beaches attract yet many others to some of the best places in Ecuador, while others are lured in by the land of the Incas and the mystical Machu Picchu in Peru.

For those of you wishing to make a move, the safety and security of the places within the region may be a concern. After all, the region isn't the most peaceful in the world. Regardless, expats have been moving in from all over the world to take advantage of the low costs of living, breathtaking natural landscapes, and better quality of life that they can afford in some of the best places in South America. Several locales in Colombia, Peru, Uruguay, Argentina, and even Ecuador have a significant expatriate presence, making them comparatively safer to reside in than other regions of these countries. Nevertheless, living anywhere as an expat, or even as a local, requires individuals to exercise caution and practice general safety guidelines to avoid unnecessary trouble.

With that said, let’s move on to explore some of the safe and affordable cities in South America for expats.

16 Safe and Affordable Cities in South America for Expats

Methodology

To compile our list of safe and affordable cities in South America for expats, we have relied on sources such as Spark Nomad, South American Backpacker, Worldy Adventurer, Layer Culture, and Travel Safe Abroad, to name a few. Next, we ranked our curated list on the cost of living and safety based on their country's GPI Score. A higher GPI represents a higher level of violence in a country. Cost of living has been sourced from Nomad List as well as includes recent expat experiences. Scores for each factor were summed up to curate a unique Insider Monkey score for each country. Places have then been ranked in an ascending order from the lowest to the highest scores.

While this article aims to highlight safe and affordable cities in South America for expats, it is important to acknowledge that the region, as a whole, may not be the most peaceful. Prospective expatriates are strongly advised to exercise caution, conduct thorough research, and stay informed about the current socio-political climate and safety conditions of any specific area they are considering relocating to. It is recommended to stay abreast of local news and travel advisories to make well-informed decisions regarding their chosen destination. Safety should always be a top priority, and individual circumstances may vary.

16. Lima, Peru

Insider Monkey Score: 5

GPI Score: 2.13

Cost of Living: $2,000

With a GPI score of 2.13, Peru ranks 16th in our list of South American countries ranked for peace and affordability. For the most part, life in Lima is safe and comfortable for expats. Nevertheless, exercising due diligence is the way to go. An expat who has lived in Lima talks about living in areas having a higher NSE, implying a higher income for the district administration and generally better surveillance. These areas usually have patrol cars and bikes, security drones, and similar facilities. Living in secure areas and observing street smarts will enable any expat to live a trouble-free life in Lima.

15. Cartagena, Colombia

Insider Monkey Score: 6

GPI Score: 2.69

Cost of Living: $1,300

One of the cheapest countries to live in South America is Colombia. Within Colombia, Cartagena is a safe option for expats to explore. Known as the Walled City, expats in the city report loving it for its beaches, food, and nightlife. However, like other cities in Latin America, safety issues exist so it's best to reside in expat communities and touristy areas for a safe living experience.

14. Florianópolis, Brazil

Insider Monkey Score: 9

GPI Score: 2.46

Cost of Living: $1,200

While the cost of living pretty much anywhere in the world boils down to your preferences and needs, an expat can manage to live comfortably for $1,200 a month here in Florianópolis. Home to mesmerizing beaches and safe neighborhoods, the devaluation of the Brazilian real has made living expenses even more affordable for expats. Brazilian Gringo affirms that it is one of the few places in Brazil that doesn’t hold up to the notion that the country is unsafe to live in, and can be acclaimed as one of the best places to retire to.

13. Quito, Ecuador

Insider Monkey Score: 10

GPI Score: 2.1

Cost of Living: $1,500

Ecuador is a Latin American country that is among the cheapest for expats. Brimming with rich history and culture, Quito is one of the best cities to live in South America. As long as basic safety precautions are followed, it boasts a better safety profile than many other cities in South America. As an expat, the best way to lead a safe life here in Quito is to exercise caution, follow safety measures, and respect their culture and traditions. All in all, it is an attractive retirement destination due to its pleasant climate, rich cultural heritage, affordable cost of living, and a range of amenities.

12. Medellín, Colombia

Insider Monkey Score: 10

GPI Score: 2.69

Cost of Living: $1,100

Coming in at 12th place on our list of safe and affordable cities in South America for expats is Medellín. Overall, Medellín has a nice vibe for expats looking for friendly people, pleasant weather, and an affordable cost of living. The city has experienced a remarkable transformation in recent years, shedding its historical reputation for insecurity. It now boasts improved safety measures, urban development, and a strong sense of community. Even Forbes has recommended the city as one of the world’s most livable cities owing to its efficient public transportation system, strong infrastructure, green spaces, and agreeable year-round weather. Nevertheless, it is advised to exercise caution and common sense to enjoy a safe living experience.

11. Cuenca, Ecuador

Insider Monkey Score: 12

GPI Score: 2.1

Cost of Living: $1,200

One of the best places to live in South America for expats is, hands down, Cuenca in Ecuador. When compared to cities such as Guayaquil, the environment is much more relaxed and many individuals walking around the historic center feel like they're somewhere in Europe. Additionally, expats are drawn to the city for its affordability, offering a cost-effective yet high-quality lifestyle with reasonably priced housing, healthcare, and daily necessities. Like any other city, however, petty crime and theft are probable and it is advised to carry a money belt to conceal your valuables. Avoid areas notorious for crime.

10. Santiago, Chile

Insider Monkey Score: 14

Country GPI Score: 1.87

Cost of Living: $1,800

Santiago, Chile’s affordable and green capital, ranks amongst one of the safest and most affordable cities in South America for expats. From its ideal climate and great food to its exciting nightlife and modern infrastructure, the city boasts all the amenities an expat needs to live a life of luxury and comfort. Even though it is 20-25% more expensive than other cities in Chile, it is still quite affordable for expats especially coming in from places such as the USA. Expats prefer the Las Condes area to live in as it is not only developed and safe, but also complete with modern apartments.

9. Arequipa, Peru

Insider Monkey Score: 15

GPI Score: 2.13

Cost of Living: $1,000

Arequipa, Peru, is another popular choice for expats due to its stunning colonial architecture, pleasant climate, and affordable cost of living. The city offers a rich cultural experience, a welcoming local community, as well as proximity to natural wonders like the Colca Canyon, making it an ideal destination for expats. Besides its blend of historical charm, cultural vibrancy, and an accessible lifestyle, Arequipa is also relatively safe to live in.

8. Punta del Este, Uruguay

Insider Monkey Score: 18

Country GPI Score: 1.8

Cost of Living: $2,300

Situated on the country's southeastern coast, this resort town is renowned for its pristine beaches, upscale amenities, and tranquil atmosphere. Expats who prefer living close to nature will enjoy their time here. Overall, it is safe to live in, but exercising increased caution can help avoid dangerous situations.

7. Valparaíso, Chile

Insider Monkey Score: 20

GPI Score: 1.87

Cost of Living: $1,140

Except for a few mountain trails, Valparaiso is also considered a safe and affordable city in South America for expats. Often referred to as the “paradise valley”, expats love it for its climate, its health system, and affordable cost of living. Like any other major city across the world, exercising due diligence is the key to living a safe lifestyle, and expats must do the same when living in Valparaiso. Before making a decision, it's advisable to visit Valparaíso, explore the city, and connect with expats who are already living there. Additionally, consulting online forums and expat communities can provide valuable insights into the experiences of others who have chosen Valparaíso as their home.

6. Asunción, Paraguay

Insider Monkey Score: 21

GPI Score: 1.94

Cost of Living: $1,000

With a GPI score of 1.94, Paraguay is another relatively safe country in South America for expats to live in. in Asunción, Villa Morra, Herrera, Los Laureles, and Manora are some popular neighborhoods foreigners choose to move into. The city's warm climate, friendly locals, and emerging expat community make it an attractive choice for those seeking an affordable yet welcoming destination in South America.

