16% of this Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Looking at Seagen Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SGEN ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Seagen

The Independent Director, David Gryska, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$968k worth of shares at a price of US$129 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$200, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 16% of David Gryska's holding. David Gryska was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Seagen Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Seagen insiders own 0.7% of the company, currently worth about US$272m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Seagen Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Seagen shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Seagen insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Seagen, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

