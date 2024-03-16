16 Sites Like Alibaba: Best Alternatives to Source Products

In this article, we will take a look at the 16 sites like Alibaba to source products. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to 5 Sites Like Alibaba: Best Alternatives to Source Products.

The Dropshipping Industry and How Shopify Can Help?

According to a report by IMARC, the global dropshipping market was valued at $268.2 billion in 2023. The global dropshipping market is expected to reach $1.78 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.46%. The dropshipping business is gaining immense traction across the globe due to rising awareness and the increasing availability of online stores. As more consumers demand personalized products, businesses are finding it challenging to hold a large stock of standardized products. Some of the most prominent dropshopping products include DIY products, home appliances, furniture, food and personal care items, electronics, fashion products, and toys. The electronics and media segment dominates the market. Popular products include gadgets, customized accessories, and entertainment devices. The Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share in the industry. This explains why the region is home to multiple B2B marketplaces including Alibaba and Global Sources. Some of the other prominent dropshipping and B2B marketplace sites include Doba Inc. and SaleHoo. You can also take a look at the biggest dropshipping suppliers in USA.

If you are a budding entrepreneur looking to set up a dropshipping store, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) may be one of the most reliable options. Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) allows users to open a dropshipping business without having to worry about inventory management, packaging, and shipping. The company also provides a comprehensive guide to users on where to source products. Users are able to optimize their marketing capabilities, talk with customers, and enhance their product offerings all using a single platform. Additionally, Shopify allows customers to experiment with different selling strategies. On January 31, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) announced the launch of the Shopify Winter'24 Edition. The company launched 100 new updates for sellers. Some of them include improved product classification, combined listings, semantic search, one-page checkout, checkout extensibility, Market Pro, Shopify Magic, and Sidekick. The Market Pro is developed to help companies expand their e-commerce sales across the world. The tool simplifies international trade regulations, taxes, and shipping labels for businesses. Shopify Magic is an artificial intelligence platform offering a wide range of tools including image transformation, content assistance, and email sending assistance. It also enables live chats with customers. Sidekick AI is a communication tool that enables dynamic conversations with clients across several channels.

Alibaba vs Global Sources: A Comparative Analysis

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) and Global Sources are among the leading B2B marketplaces in the world. Let's discuss some offerings from these companies. You can also take a look at the fastest growing e-commerce companies in the world.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is one of the best places to source products from. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in China. Users can connect with manufacturers, suppliers, exporters, and importers using the platform. Some prominent product categories include fashion products, electronics, agriculture products, furniture, gifts, business services, shoes and accessories, and beauty products. The company is home to more than 200,000 suppliers, almost 200 million products, and over 400,000 daily product inquiries. The company offers elaborate tools to business owners to aid them in the logistics and financial services of a business via Trade Assurance. Trade Assurance by Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) ensures that the complete purchasing process is secure and hassle-free. Trade Assurance has dealt with over 160 million orders, among which more than 35 million orders were purchased from Alibaba. Key features include safe payment gateways with a money-back policy, after-sales protections, and shipping and logistics services.

Global Sources is one of the largest B2B marketplaces in the world. Global Sources was founded in 1971 and is based in Hong Kong. It connects verified wholesale suppliers and manufacturers with authentic buyers from across the globe. The company is home to more than 10 million registered buyers and sellers. The company offers products from a range of categories including accessories, consumer electronics, fashion products, home appliances, hardware, gifts, industrial supplies, machinery, and mobile electronics, among others. The company provides several tools to buyers and suppliers alike. It helps suppliers find the right buyers to sell their products to using the supply catalog. Buyers willing to source products benefit from the Global Sources Buyer app, important export services, and the sourcing knowledge center. Buyers can video chat with potential suppliers to have face-to-face discussions.

Now that we have discussed the dropshipping industry, without further ado, let's take a look at the 16 best alternatives to Alibaba to source products. You can also read our piece on the top e-commerce companies in the world.

Our Methodology

To come up with the 16 best alternatives to Alibaba to source products, we employed a consensus approach. We consulted more than 10 rankings on the internet to aggregate the best alternatives to Alibaba. Of them, we picked items that appeared in 50% of our sources. We then ranked our items based on the total site visits in the past 28 days from Similarweb. Our list of the 16 best alternatives to Alibaba to source products is in ascending order of the total site visits as of March 14, 2024.

16. SaleHoo

Total Site Visits as of March 14, 2024: 185,817

SaleHoo ranks 16th on our list of the best sites like Alibaba. It is home to more than 8,000 trusted suppliers. The company also offers a unique market research tool, the SaleHoo Labs. Some of the prominent product categories include auto parts, handbags, accessories, and cosmetics. SaleHoo has total site visits of 185,817.

15. Doba Inc.

Total Site Visits as of March 14, 2024: 224,288

Doba Inc. is home to some of the best dropshipping products available for resale. The company offers sellers secure supply chain support, dedicated account management, and seamless integrations. The company is home to different kinds of products including perfumes, homeware products, appliances, and garden items.

14. Wholesale Central

Total Site Visits as of March 14, 2024: 233,374

Wholesale Central ranks 14th on our list of the best Alibaba alternatives to source products. The platform is strictly functional as a business-to-business site. It helps wholesale buyers find wholesale suppliers and products. Wholesale Central has total site visits of 233,374.

13. SoloStocks

Total Site Visits as of March 14, 2024: 264,839

SoloStocks is a business-to-business portal where sellers engage in the buying and selling of commodities. It is based in Spain and is present in 12 countries. The company has over 2 million new products for companies and professionals to choose from. Over 200,000 buyers visit the site daily.

12. EC21

Total Site Visits as of March 14, 2024: 276,841

EC21 ranks 12th on our list of the best alternatives to Alibaba to source products. EC21 is one of the largest business-to-business marketplaces. It is home to more than 7 million products, 2.5 million global buyers, 2.3 million members, and a buyer directory of 3 million. Some of the prominent product categories include agriculture products, apparel, and automobiles.

11. Allbiz

Total Site Visits as of March 14, 2024: 326,342

Allbiz is a one-stop destination for sourcing all kinds of products. Allbiz is one of the best options for sourcing high-quality products. It is a business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketplace. One of the key products is packaged services. Allbiz has total site visits of 326,342.

10. Yiwugo

Total Site Visits as of March 14, 2024: 350,657

Yiwugo is one of the largest business-to-business marketplaces based in Yiwu, China. Merchants can find a range of products including jewelry items, tools, toys, home decor products, and hardware products. Yiwugo is home to more than 75,000 booths and has total site visits of 350,657.

9. eWorldTrade

Total Site Visits as of March 14, 2024: 371,456

eWorldTrade is one of the best business-to-business marketplaces connecting international manufacturers with wholesale suppliers and exporters from across the globe. Some of the key products include personal care products, minerals, home appliances, home and garden products, toys, furniture, packaging products, chemicals, and security products.

8. Europages

Total Site Visits as of March 14, 2024: 465,187

With more than 3 million listed companies and suppliers, Europages ranks eighth on our list of the best Alibaba alternatives to source products. Europages has total site visits of 465,187. Users can browse and pick the most relevant supplier for free.

7. Thomasnet

Total Site Visits as of March 14, 2024: 1.11 Million

Thomasnet is one of the leading marketplaces for sourcing products. The platform is available for professionals, engineers, and plant and facility managers. The platform was founded in 1898 and offers products from a wide range of categories including electronics, hardware, chemicals, and machinery.

6. Global Sources

Total Site Visits as of March 14, 2024: 2.66 Million

Global Sources ranks sixth on our list of the best platforms to source products. The platform connects authentic buyers with verified wholesaler suppliers and manufacturers. Some of the prominent categories include automotive tools, security items, vehicles, and vehicle accessories.

