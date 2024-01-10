Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,768.17
    +11.67 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,632.85
    +107.69 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,901.65
    +43.94 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.04
    -20.97 (-1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.12
    +0.88 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    2,035.80
    +2.80 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0942
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9920
    -0.0270 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2720
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.3550
    +0.9520 (+0.66%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    45,189.72
    -1,497.54 (-3.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,652.25
    -31.71 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    34,441.72
    +678.54 (+2.01%)
     

16 States Where You’ll Need at Least $1 Million To Retire

1
Jordan Rosenfeld
·3 min read

Retirement may be a time to take it easy, but only if you have enough money to do so comfortably. According to a recent Charles Schwab survey, Americans think they’ll need $1.8 million in retirement savings to be able to retire comfortably.

Check Out: 5 Places To Retire That Are Similar To Florida But Way Cheaper
Discover: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

If that sounds like a jaw-dropping amount of money, depending on which state you live in and the age at which you retire, that figure may not be far off.

In order to find out which states you’ll need more than $1 million to retire comfortably, GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for a retired person in each state using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey, the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center and the Social Security Administration’s Monthly Statistical Snapshot. All data was collected and is up to date as of Jan. 8.

RapidEye / iStock.com
RapidEye / iStock.com

Key Findings

  • The three most expensive states to retire in are California, Massachusetts and Hawaii.

  • The three most affordable states to retire in are West Virginia, Mississippi and Oklahoma.

  • Annual healthcare expenses, groceries and utilities are the most expensive in Alaska.

See: How Much the Average Retiree in Europe Has in Savings
Arizona’s Retirees Are Fleeing: Here’s Where They’re Settling

Sponsored: Get Paid To Scroll. Start Now

Colorado

  • Annual expenditures: $61,807

  • Cost of living index: 106.9

  • Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,208,429

Florida Retirees Are Fleeing: 7 Items That Are Simply Too Expensive in the Sunshine State

Arizona

  • Annual expenditures: $63,600

  • Cost of living index: 110

  • Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,262,253

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

  • Annual expenditures: $63,773

  • Cost of living index: 110.3

  • Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,267,462

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Annual expenditures: $64,004

  • Cost of living index: 110.7

  • Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,274,407

gregobagel / Getty Images/iStockphoto
gregobagel / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

  • Annual expenditures: $64,756

  • Cost of living index: 112

  • Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,296,979

Discover: 10 Places To Retire That Are Just Like Arizona but Way Cheaper

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

  • Annual expenditures: $65,855

  • Cost of living index: 113.9

  • Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,329,968

will_snyder_ / Getty Images/iStockphoto
will_snyder_ / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon

  • Annual expenditures: $66,317

  • Cost of living index: 114.7

  • Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,343,858

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

  • Annual expenditures: $66,375

  • Cost of living index: 114.8

  • Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,345,595

marchello74 / iStock.com
marchello74 / iStock.com

Vermont

  • Annual expenditures: $66,433

  • Cost of living index: 114.9

  • Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,347,331

Find: 7 Bills You Never Have To Pay When You Retire

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

New Hampshire

  • Annual expenditures: $66,838

  • Cost of living index: 115.6

  • Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,359,485

JeffGoulden / Getty Images
JeffGoulden / Getty Images

Washington

  • Annual expenditures: $66,895

  • Cost of living index: 115.7

  • Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,361,221

mscornelius / Getty Images/iStockphoto
mscornelius / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

  • Annual expenditures: $73,082

  • Cost of living index: 126.4

  • Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,547,003

OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto
OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Annual expenditures: $73,140

  • Cost of living index: 126.5

  • Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,548,739

Eloi_Omella / iStock.com
Eloi_Omella / iStock.com

California

  • Annual expenditures: $78,864

  • Cost of living index: 136.4

  • Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,720,630

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Massachusetts

  • Annual expenditures: $85,571

  • Cost of living index: 148

  • Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,922,038

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

  • Annual expenditures: $103,610

  • Cost of living index: 179.2

  • Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $2,463,757

Methodology: In order to find out exactly how much you need to retire in your state, GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for a retired person in each state by multiplying the 65 year and older expenditures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey by the cost of living index for each state from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s Q3 2023 cost of living series. To find how much money a retired person would need to save, we divided each state’s annual expenditures, minus the annual Social Security income as sourced from the Social Security Administration’s Monthly Statistical Snapshot, March 2022, by 0.0333%, 0.04% and 0.05% — assuming 20, 25 and 30 years of retirement respectively. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 8, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 16 States Where You’ll Need at Least $1 Million To Retire

Advertisement