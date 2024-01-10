16 States Where You’ll Need at Least $1 Million To Retire

Retirement may be a time to take it easy, but only if you have enough money to do so comfortably. According to a recent Charles Schwab survey, Americans think they’ll need $1.8 million in retirement savings to be able to retire comfortably.

If that sounds like a jaw-dropping amount of money, depending on which state you live in and the age at which you retire, that figure may not be far off.

In order to find out which states you’ll need more than $1 million to retire comfortably, GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for a retired person in each state using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey, the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center and the Social Security Administration’s Monthly Statistical Snapshot. All data was collected and is up to date as of Jan. 8.

Key Findings

The three most expensive states to retire in are California, Massachusetts and Hawaii.

The three most affordable states to retire in are West Virginia, Mississippi and Oklahoma.

Annual healthcare expenses, groceries and utilities are the most expensive in Alaska.

Colorado

Annual expenditures : $61,807

Cost of living index : 106.9

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,208,429

Arizona

Annual expenditures : $63,600

Cost of living index : 110

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,262,253

New Jersey

Annual expenditures : $63,773

Cost of living index : 110.3

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,267,462

Maine

Annual expenditures : $64,004

Cost of living index : 110.7

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,274,407

Rhode Island

Annual expenditures : $64,756

Cost of living index : 112

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,296,979

Connecticut

Annual expenditures : $65,855

Cost of living index : 113.9

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,329,968

Oregon

Annual expenditures : $66,317

Cost of living index : 114.7

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,343,858

Maryland

Annual expenditures: $66,375

Cost of living index : 114.8

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,345,595

Vermont

Annual expenditures : $66,433

Cost of living index : 114.9

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,347,331

New Hampshire

Annual expenditures : $66,838

Cost of living index : 115.6

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,359,485

Washington

Annual expenditures : $66,895

Cost of living index : 115.7

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,361,221

Alaska

Annual expenditures : $73,082

Cost of living index : 126.4

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,547,003

New York

Annual expenditures: $73,140

Cost of living index : 126.5

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,548,739

California

Annual expenditures : $78,864

Cost of living index : 136.4

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,720,630

Massachusetts

Annual expenditures : $85,571

Cost of living index : 148

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $1,922,038

Hawaii

Annual expenditures : $103,610

Cost of living index : 179.2

Minimum needed for 30 years of retirement: $2,463,757

Methodology: In order to find out exactly how much you need to retire in your state, GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for a retired person in each state by multiplying the 65 year and older expenditures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey by the cost of living index for each state from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s Q3 2023 cost of living series. To find how much money a retired person would need to save, we divided each state’s annual expenditures, minus the annual Social Security income as sourced from the Social Security Administration’s Monthly Statistical Snapshot, March 2022, by 0.0333%, 0.04% and 0.05% — assuming 20, 25 and 30 years of retirement respectively. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 8, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 16 States Where You’ll Need at Least $1 Million To Retire