Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,123.41
    -75.65 (-1.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,983.24
    -475.84 (-1.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,175.09
    -267.10 (-1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,003.17
    -39.43 (-1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.45
    +0.43 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    2,360.20
    -12.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    27.97
    -0.28 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0646
    -0.0085 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4990
    -0.0770 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2451
    -0.0104 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    153.2400
    +0.0370 (+0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    67,308.72
    -3,457.91 (-4.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,995.58
    +71.78 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,523.55
    +80.92 (+0.21%)
     

16 States Where the Price of a 2-Bedroom Has Gone Down in the Past Year

Angela Mae
·6 min read
ferrantraite / iStock.com
ferrantraite / iStock.com

The average apartment rental goes for about $1,713 in the U.S., according to Rentcafe. This is for an 899-square-foot apartment and doesn’t necessarily take into account the number of bedrooms or bathrooms, though it’s fairly standard for a one-bedroom apartment.

Check Out: A $150K Income Is ‘Lower Middle Class’ In These High-Cost Cities
Read Next: 7 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

It stands to reason then that two-bedroom apartments are often more expensive to rent. In some states, rent prices are astronomical, especially compared to the median household income of those areas.

In a time when the high cost of living continues to be a major stressor, it’s not surprising that so many people are looking for more affordable housing options for themselves and their families. Sometimes, though, it’s just not feasible to go from a two-bedroom apartment to a one-bedroom or a studio.

The good news is that, while most things seem to continually become more expensive, apartment rentals have actually gone down a little in certain areas. This isn’t the case with all states, of course, but it’s worth knowing if you live in a state where prices have dropped and are looking for something a little cheaper.

But which states have seen rental prices go down?

GOBankingRates gathered data from ApartmentList.com to figure out the average rental cost for a two-bedroom apartment in every state (excluding Maine, Vermont and Alaska due to lack of information). Using these data, it was then determined which states have seen rental prices decrease since 2022 (with projections for December 2024). The data were then calculated to determine the month-over-month and year-over-year price changes.

Out of all the states (and the District of Columbia), just 16 states have seen two-bedroom rental prices go down since 2022. Here are the results in reverse order.

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

  • December 2022 average rent: $2,235

  • November 2023 average rent: $2,240

  • December 2023 average rent: $2,234

  • One-month change ($): $6

  • One-month change (%): -0.27%

  • One-year change ($): $1

  • One-year change (%): -0.04%

Find Out: How Much Household Income Will Be Considered Upper Middle Class in 5 Years?
Learn More: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

  • December 2022 average rent: $1,037

  • November 2023 average rent: $1,048

  • December 2023 average rent: $1,036

  • One-month change ($): $12

  • One-month change (%): -1.16%

  • One-year change ($): $1

  • One-year change (%): -0.10%

Discover More: What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

RomanKhomlyak / Getty Images/iStockphoto
RomanKhomlyak / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

  • December 2022 average rent: $1,679

  • November 2023 average rent: $1,691

  • December 2023 average rent: $1,670

  • One-month change ($): $21

  • One-month change (%): -1.26%

  • One-year change ($): $9

  • One-year change (%): -0.54%

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

  • December 2022 average rent: $1,679

  • November 2023 average rent: $1,688

  • December 2023 average rent: $1,669

  • One-month change ($): $19

  • One-month change (%): -1.14%

  • One-year change ($): $10

  • One-year change (%): -0.60%

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nevada

  • December 2022 average rent: $1,392

  • November 2023 average rent: $1,376

  • December 2023 average rent: $1,372

  • One-month change ($): $4

  • One-month change (%): -0.29%

  • One-year change ($): $20

  • One-year change (%): -1.46%

Explore More: The Best Place To Live on a $100,000 Salary in Every State

gatorinsc / Getty Images/iStockphoto
gatorinsc / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

  • December 2022 average rent: $955

  • November 2023 average rent: $943

  • December 2023 average rent: $939

  • One-month change ($): $4

  • One-month change (%): -0.43%

  • One-year change ($): $16

  • One-year change (%): -1.70%

frankpeters / Getty Images
frankpeters / Getty Images

California

  • December 2022 average rent: $2,202

  • November 2023 average rent: $2,187

  • December 2023 average rent: $2,165

  • One-month change ($): $22

  • One-month change (%): -1.02%

  • One-year change ($): $37

  • One-year change (%): -1.71%

Kruck20 / Getty Images
Kruck20 / Getty Images

Tennessee

  • December 2022 average rent: $1,124

  • November 2023 average rent: $1,110

  • December 2023 average rent: $1,101

  • One-month change ($): $9

  • One-month change (%): -0.82%

  • One-year change ($): $23

  • One-year change (%): -2.09%

Be Aware: I’m a Real Estate Agent: These 5 Cities Are Becoming Unaffordable

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Texas

  • December 2022 average rent: $1,308

  • November 2023 average rent: $1,290

  • December 2023 average rent: $1,280

  • One-month change ($): $10

  • One-month change (%): -0.78%

  • One-year change ($): $28

  • One-year change (%): -2.19%

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

  • December 2022 average rent: $1,327

  • November 2023 average rent: $1,302

  • December 2023 average rent: $1,290

  • One-month change ($): $12

  • One-month change (%): -0.93%

  • One-year change ($): $37

  • One-year change (%): -2.87%

JillianCain / Getty Images
JillianCain / Getty Images

Florida

  • December 2022 average rent: $1,589

  • November 2023 average rent: $1,551

  • December 2023 average rent: $1,542

  • One-month change ($): $9

  • One-month change (%): -0.58%

  • One-year change ($): $47

  • One-year change (%): -3.05%

Read More: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes

Jennifer_Sharp / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jennifer_Sharp / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

  • December 2022 average rent: $1,052

  • November 2023 average rent: $1,025

  • December 2023 average rent: $1,019

  • One-month change ($): $6

  • One-month change (%): -0.59%

  • One-year change ($): $33

  • One-year change (%): -3.24%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

South Dakota

  • December 2022 average rent: $935

  • November 2023 average rent: $917

  • December 2023 average rent: $903

  • One-month change ($): $14

  • One-month change (%): -1.55%

  • One-year change ($): $32

  • One-year change (%): -3.54%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

  • December 2022 average rent: $1,408

  • November 2023 average rent: $1,367

  • December 2023 average rent: $1,357

  • One-month change ($): $10

  • One-month change (%): -0.74%

  • One-year change ($): $51

  • One-year change (%): -3.76%

Check Out: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains 

Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Sean Pavone / iStock.com

Georgia

  • December 2022 average rent: $1,298

  • November 2023 average rent: $1,262

  • December 2023 average rent: $1,250

  • One-month change ($): $12

  • One-month change (%): -0.96%

  • One-year change ($): $48

  • One-year change (%): -3.84%

Kyle Sprague / Shutterstock.com
Kyle Sprague / Shutterstock.com

Oregon

  • December 2022 average rent: $1,484

  • November 2023 average rent: $1,429

  • December 2023 average rent: $1,415

  • One-month change ($): $14

  • One-month change (%): -0.99%

  • One-year change ($): $69

  • One-year change (%): -4.88%

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed data from ApartmentList.com to find the average rental cost for a 2-bedroom apartment in every state. Using the average rental cost for December 2022, November 2023, and December 2023, as sourced from ApartmentList.com, GOBankingRates calculated the month-over-month change in price and percent, as well as the year-over-year change in price and percent. Maine, Vermont, and Alaska did not have reliable rental data and are excluded from this list. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 21, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 16 States Where the Price of a 2-Bedroom Has Gone Down in the Past Year

Advertisement