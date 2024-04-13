16 States Where the Price of a 2-Bedroom Has Gone Down in the Past Year

ferrantraite / iStock.com

The average apartment rental goes for about $1,713 in the U.S., according to Rentcafe. This is for an 899-square-foot apartment and doesn’t necessarily take into account the number of bedrooms or bathrooms, though it’s fairly standard for a one-bedroom apartment.

It stands to reason then that two-bedroom apartments are often more expensive to rent. In some states, rent prices are astronomical, especially compared to the median household income of those areas.

In a time when the high cost of living continues to be a major stressor, it’s not surprising that so many people are looking for more affordable housing options for themselves and their families. Sometimes, though, it’s just not feasible to go from a two-bedroom apartment to a one-bedroom or a studio.

The good news is that, while most things seem to continually become more expensive, apartment rentals have actually gone down a little in certain areas. This isn’t the case with all states, of course, but it’s worth knowing if you live in a state where prices have dropped and are looking for something a little cheaper.

But which states have seen rental prices go down?

GOBankingRates gathered data from ApartmentList.com to figure out the average rental cost for a two-bedroom apartment in every state (excluding Maine, Vermont and Alaska due to lack of information). Using these data, it was then determined which states have seen rental prices decrease since 2022 (with projections for December 2024). The data were then calculated to determine the month-over-month and year-over-year price changes.

Out of all the states (and the District of Columbia), just 16 states have seen two-bedroom rental prices go down since 2022. Here are the results in reverse order.

Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

December 2022 average rent: $2,235

November 2023 average rent: $2,240

December 2023 average rent: $2,234

One-month change ($): $6

One-month change (%): -0.27%

One-year change ($): $1

One-year change (%): -0.04%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

December 2022 average rent: $1,037

November 2023 average rent: $1,048

December 2023 average rent: $1,036

One-month change ($): $12

One-month change (%): -1.16%

One-year change ($): $1

One-year change (%): -0.10%

RomanKhomlyak / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

December 2022 average rent: $1,679

November 2023 average rent: $1,691

December 2023 average rent: $1,670

One-month change ($): $21

One-month change (%): -1.26%

One-year change ($): $9

One-year change (%): -0.54%

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

December 2022 average rent: $1,679

November 2023 average rent: $1,688

December 2023 average rent: $1,669

One-month change ($): $19

One-month change (%): -1.14%

One-year change ($): $10

One-year change (%): -0.60%

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nevada

December 2022 average rent: $1,392

November 2023 average rent: $1,376

December 2023 average rent: $1,372

One-month change ($): $4

One-month change (%): -0.29%

One-year change ($): $20

One-year change (%): -1.46%

gatorinsc / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

December 2022 average rent: $955

November 2023 average rent: $943

December 2023 average rent: $939

One-month change ($): $4

One-month change (%): -0.43%

One-year change ($): $16

One-year change (%): -1.70%

frankpeters / Getty Images

California

December 2022 average rent: $2,202

November 2023 average rent: $2,187

December 2023 average rent: $2,165

One-month change ($): $22

One-month change (%): -1.02%

One-year change ($): $37

One-year change (%): -1.71%

Kruck20 / Getty Images

Tennessee

December 2022 average rent: $1,124

November 2023 average rent: $1,110

December 2023 average rent: $1,101

One-month change ($): $9

One-month change (%): -0.82%

One-year change ($): $23

One-year change (%): -2.09%

benedek / Getty Images

Texas

December 2022 average rent: $1,308

November 2023 average rent: $1,290

December 2023 average rent: $1,280

One-month change ($): $10

One-month change (%): -0.78%

One-year change ($): $28

One-year change (%): -2.19%

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

December 2022 average rent: $1,327

November 2023 average rent: $1,302

December 2023 average rent: $1,290

One-month change ($): $12

One-month change (%): -0.93%

One-year change ($): $37

One-year change (%): -2.87%

JillianCain / Getty Images

Florida

December 2022 average rent: $1,589

November 2023 average rent: $1,551

December 2023 average rent: $1,542

One-month change ($): $9

One-month change (%): -0.58%

One-year change ($): $47

One-year change (%): -3.05%

Jennifer_Sharp / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

December 2022 average rent: $1,052

November 2023 average rent: $1,025

December 2023 average rent: $1,019

One-month change ($): $6

One-month change (%): -0.59%

One-year change ($): $33

One-year change (%): -3.24%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

South Dakota

December 2022 average rent: $935

November 2023 average rent: $917

December 2023 average rent: $903

One-month change ($): $14

One-month change (%): -1.55%

One-year change ($): $32

One-year change (%): -3.54%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

December 2022 average rent: $1,408

November 2023 average rent: $1,367

December 2023 average rent: $1,357

One-month change ($): $10

One-month change (%): -0.74%

One-year change ($): $51

One-year change (%): -3.76%

Sean Pavone / iStock.com

Georgia

December 2022 average rent: $1,298

November 2023 average rent: $1,262

December 2023 average rent: $1,250

One-month change ($): $12

One-month change (%): -0.96%

One-year change ($): $48

One-year change (%): -3.84%

Kyle Sprague / Shutterstock.com

Oregon

December 2022 average rent: $1,484

November 2023 average rent: $1,429

December 2023 average rent: $1,415

One-month change ($): $14

One-month change (%): -0.99%

One-year change ($): $69

One-year change (%): -4.88%

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed data from ApartmentList.com to find the average rental cost for a 2-bedroom apartment in every state. Using the average rental cost for December 2022, November 2023, and December 2023, as sourced from ApartmentList.com, GOBankingRates calculated the month-over-month change in price and percent, as well as the year-over-year change in price and percent. Maine, Vermont, and Alaska did not have reliable rental data and are excluded from this list. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 21, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 16 States Where the Price of a 2-Bedroom Has Gone Down in the Past Year