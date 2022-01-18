U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,602.68
    -60.17 (-1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,389.52
    -522.29 (-1.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,715.56
    -178.19 (-1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,135.39
    -27.07 (-1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.15
    +1.33 (+1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.10
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    +0.50 (+2.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1361
    -0.0049 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8450
    +0.0730 (+4.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3585
    -0.0062 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6310
    +0.0510 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,730.12
    -895.33 (-2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.13
    -14.26 (-1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.44
    -34.79 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

16 unloved stocks ripe for a rally: Bank of America

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After seeing a brutal reception on public exchanges post IPO in 2021, Bank of America strategists think it's time to strike on a few unloved market newbies.

"Fundamentals remain intact for many of the 2021 IPOs," says BofA strategists Jill Carey Hall and Thomas Thornton. 

The strategists listed 16 companies with an average market cap of $1.22 billion where they believe the fundamentals — notably revenue outlooks — continue to be favorable and perhaps disconnected from their current depressed stock price: 4D Molecular Therapeutics, VectivBio, Procept Biorobotics, Convey Health Solutions, Frontier Group Holdings, Bright Health Group, aka Brands, MeridianLink, EngageSmart, Nuvei, Solo Brands, Singular Genomics Systems, Xometry, NerdWallet, First Watch Restaurant Group, and UiPath.

All of these stocks are down double-digit percentages from their IPO dates in 2021. The biggest losers have been Bright Health (-82%), VectivBio (-70%), and Singular Genomics Systems (-63%). The median decline from their IPO date tallies 28%.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 07: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 07, 2022 in New York City. Markets fell slightly in morning trading as investors reacted to a government jobs report showing that the U.S. economy added far fewer jobs than expected in December. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 07, 2022 in New York City. Markets fell slightly in morning trading as investors reacted to a government jobs report showing that the U.S. economy added far fewer jobs than expected in December. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

"The market quickly shifted away from risk and toward quality, hurting many of the small cap IPOs and those that have a long roadmap to profitability. That shift and the resulting sell-off in shares suggests opportunity, particularly for those investors able to take a medium to long-term view," explains the strategists of the lukewarm market reception.

Indeed, the market has inflicted major pain on this new crop of public companies. 

The median six-month performance of 2021 IPOs now sits at 14% versus a historical gain of 14%, according to BofA's research. Meanwhile, the Renaissance IPO ETF has plunged 27% over the past year, badly trailing a 26% gain for the S&P 500.

"The anticipation of higher Fed Funds rates, a historically extreme proportion of early-stage/non-earning companies, plus perhaps some investor fatigue around learning so many new companies took a toll," says BofA. "Other likely reasons for underperformance include: more low quality/earlier-stage/non-earner IPOs in tandem with a market increasingly focused on quality (an outperforming style within both small and large caps in 2021), sector concentration of IPOs (dominated by healthcare, 2021’s biggest underperforming within small caps) and the macro backdrop (risk-off plus higher rates, which impacts the valuations for stocks with growth way out in the future)."

Despite what they believe to be compelling valuation, BofA's duo does caution against aggressive buying ahead of potential selling by early investors in these companies.

They add, "Share unlocks and rate hikes do present risks. The typical 180 day lockup means many IPOs done in the second half of 2021 will experience lockup expiration sometime in the next six months. Also, if the market starts to price in more rate hikes, stocks of recent IPOs whose earnings are further out may be vulnerable."

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. home builder sentiment ebbs in January-NAHB

    Confidence among U.S. single-family homebuilders slipped in January after four straight monthly increases, and builders called for a new softwood lumber agreement with Canada to ease shortages and lower prices, a survey showed on Tuesday. "NAHB analysis indicates the aggregate cost of residential construction materials has increased almost 19% since December 2021," NAHB Chairman Chuck Fowke said in a statement. According to the NAHB, higher material costs and shortages were adding weeks to typical single-family construction times.

  • Buy These 2 Small-Cap Stocks to Double Your Investment, Say Analysts

    Let’s not beat about the bush too much. At the end of the day every investor wants to see a strong return on their outlay. The stronger, the better. The thing is, the markets are predicated on a simple equation. Go with the safer bets, i.e. the mega-caps, and you will probably make bank, although less likely to see enormous gains. On the other hand, take a chance on a smaller, less established name and the rewards could be far grander. However, there’s a catch; this is a risky play and you are f

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge at open amid continued rate pressure; Dow sheds 500 points

    U.S. stocks fell sharply Tuesday morning as investors geared up for a holiday-shortened week rife with quarterly earnings reports from companies across all three major indexes.

  • Activision Blizzard stock jumps 36% on Microsoft takeover news

    Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shares jumped in pre-market after Microsoft (MSFT) announced it will acquire the video game publisher for $95 dollars per share. The deal is valued at $68.7 billion.

  • With Rate Increases Looming, Investors Dump Shares of Money-Losing Companies

    Cash-burning technology firms, biotechnology companies without any approved drugs and startups that listed quickly via SPAC mergers—some of which soared during the pandemic—have dropped sharply.

  • These Are the World’s Top Hedge Funds for 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Chris Hohn’s TCI Fund Management made $9.5 billion for clients last year, leading some of the world’s biggest hedge funds who collectively produced record gains.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronStocks, Futures Mixed as Bond Yields March

  • Be a landlord for Amazon and FedEx with these REITs that yield up to 4.1%

    The REITs are paying big dividends from diverse commercial property holdings.

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • Can 2021's Best-Performing FAANG Stock Do It Again in 2022?

    If you had invested in any one of the FAANG stocks 10 years ago, you'd be pleased. On average, FAANG stocks have returned an astounding 1782% over the last 10 years versus the market's 325%.

  • Field to Market Announces Appointment of Scott Herndon As New President

    WASHINGTON, January 18, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture announced today that Scott Herndon has been named the organization’s new President. Herndon, cur...

  • OPEC Sees Oil Market ‘Well-Supported’ by Robust Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC expects global oil markets to remain “well-supported” this year by robust demand, maintaining the confident outlook that has allowed the group to revive production.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableStocks Fall in Broad Retr

  • Nikola Secures More EV Batteries in Deal With Proterra

    Nikola and battery-technology supplier Proterra entered into a long-term supply agreement. The first Proterra-powered Nikola EV truck is slated to be produced this year.

  • Is Mastercard (MA) A Great Long-Term Investment?

    Andvari Associates, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A quarterly net return of 11% was delivered by the fund for the year 2021, below its S&P 500 and Russell 2000 benchmarks that delivered a 28.7% and 14.8% return respectively for the same […]

  • Genting Hong Kong Looks to Liquidation as Funding Dries Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Troubled cruise operator Genting Hong Kong Ltd. warned it may seek court assistance to safeguard its assets, after failing to secure funding to help it stay afloat following the insolvency of its German shipbuilding subsidiary.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oi

  • Morgan Stanley Says Crypto Markets Are Weakening as Central Banks Look to Tighten

    Retail investor sentiment on social media has also become less universally bullish since the end of last year, the bank said in a report.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk to visit Berlin factory in mid February

    Elon Musk will visit Tesla's factory in Berlin in mid-February, the chief executive tweeted on Tuesday, following speculation on Twitter that he would be in Germany this month. Musk added in a separate tweet that rumours around his travel plans online were becoming a "security issue," in response to an apology from the account owner who first posted the wrong travel date, Sawyer Merritt. Musk said last year he expected the Berlin factory to have received its licence to begin mass production of its Model Y cars by December, but bureaucratic hurdles and an ongoing court case over the factory's water use have delayed the process.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • Sotheby’s to Accept BTC, ETH or USDC in Auction of Rare Black Diamond Called ‘The Enigma’

    The auction house sold a diamond for $12.3 million in cryptocurrency last July. Now Sotheby’s is doubling down on its outreach to the crypto nouveau riche.

  • Rate Hike In Play Next Week After Hawkish Bank of Canada Survey

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableStocks Fall in Broad Retreat as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapThe Bank of Canada is expected to a