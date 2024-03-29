In this article, we will look into the 16 warmest states in the US in winter. If you want to read our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Warmest States in the US in Winter.

Warmest Winter On Record

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the average temperature reached 41.1°F in February in the United States. The average temperature was 7.2°F higher than the long-term average, making it the warmest February in the last 130 years. The temperature was above average in February across the majority of the contiguous US. Mississippi Valley and some parts of the Great Lakes and southern plains recorded the highest temperature. States including Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Missouri observed the warmest February to date.

The 2023-24 winter was the warmest on record winter season for the contiguous US, as reported by the NOAA. States including New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, and North Dakota observed their record-warmest winter. The lower 48 observed an average temperature of 37.6°F, 5.4°F higher than the long-term average in this winter season from December 2023 to February 2024. The temperature reached 40°F above average, with Texas recording 100°F temperature in the last week of February.

The growing heat in the region may be attributed to global warming leading to changes in temperature. Recently, in our article about the 22 countries most likely to survive climate change, we discussed the implications of the rise in global temperature. The world is expected to surpass 1.5°C during the 21st century. According to the NOAA, there is a 22% chance that 2024 will be the warmest year in history and a 90% probability that it will be ranked among the top 5 warmest years on record. You can also check out the snowiest states in the US.

Sunbelt States and Solar Energy

With the rise in average temperature in winter, the energy consumption patterns could potentially change in the long term. Warm winters can potentially lead to a decrease in heating needs. However, if the temperature continues to rise, dependence on air conditioning may increase. This shift could potentially be an opportunity for solar power and renewable energy companies to expand their offerings to the sunbelt states, known for their abundant sunshine.

Story continues

Some of the top solar power corporations in the US are First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR), Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN), SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR), and Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA). Let's discuss them in detail below.

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) is a world leader in the solar market. It is one of the biggest solar companies in the world. The company has nearly 25 years of experience in the market, providing solar technology solutions and eco-efficient solar modules. On February 27, the company reported its earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023. The company recorded an EPS of $3.25 and beat estimates by $0.12. The company reported a revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, up 15.58% year-over-year increase. Here are some comments from First Solar, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FSLR) Q4 2023 earnings call:

"We remain committed to progressing our technology and product roadmap in 2023, having recently achieved a 22.6% world record CadTel research conversion efficiency based on our CuRe technology, and launched the first bifacial thin film solar panel. In addition, we successfully completed our manufacturing readiness trial under our CuRe program in the fourth quarter of 2023, and expect to begin manufacturing modules powered by this technology at our lead line in Perrysburg in the fourth quarter of 2024. It's vital that our supply chain and logistics operations keep pace with our manufacturing expansion plans, and we made meaningful progress on this front in 2023; key achievements, including entering into agreements with Vitro to supply American-made front and back glass for our manufacturing operations in the U.S. And with OMCO and Ice Industries to supply steel back rails for our facilities in Alabama and Louisiana. We also signed agreements with Saint-Gobain to supply the back glass for our modules in India. Regarding growth, we exited the year with 16.6 gigawatts of nameplate capacity. This marks an increase of 6.8 gigawatts from 2022 driven by the commencement of operations at our Series 6 factories in Ohio and India. In 2023, we announced a $1.1 billion investment in a new manufacturing facility in Louisiana, which is expected to add 3.5 gigawatts to our nameplate capacity in 2026. When combined with our Alabama facility and our Ohio manufacturing footprint expansions, both of which are in progress, we expect 2026 year-end nameplate capacity of approximately 14 gigawatts domestically, with another 11 gigawatts internationally for a global nameplate capacity of approximately 25 gigawatts."

On January 19, First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) announced that it has acquired a facility in Troy Township, Ohio. The 1.2 million square foot facility will be transformed into a distribution center, comprising three manufacturing facilities with a total annual capacity of nearly 6 GW. The company aims to expand its capacity in Ohio to more than 7 GW this year. The company also aims to invest more than $2 billion in new manufacturing facilities in Alabama and Louisiana. By 2026, the company anticipates 14 GW of fully integrated solar manufacturing capacity. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) also said it will be investing $370 million in its R&D innovation center in Ohio, expected to be completed in 2024.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) is a major provider of sustainable energy in the US. The company has an experience of serving over 900,000 homes. On February 21, the company announced that it has collaborated with Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW), a leading home improvement retailer. The company will provide solar and storage services to households through this partnership, allowing customers to visit the store locations of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to learn more about the company's solar offerings and clean energy technology. This collaboration will help make clean energy accessible and affordable by utilizing the solar service subscription model of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) is another leading company in the solar market. On January 19, the company announced that it will be opening Sunnova Adaptive Technology Center (ATC) in the first quarter of 2023. This center is a part of the Sunnova Adaptive Community service offerings. It will boast Sunnova Energy International Inc.'s (NYSE:NOVA) energy technologies, including a solar array simulator and a microgrid system. Moreover, it will help the company's engineering team perform validation at the system level and integrate technologies based on various grid, solar, and home conditions. Talking about the new center in Houston, William J. Begere, CEO at Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) said:

"We've always been committed to ensuring high standards of quality and service excellence for our customers. With the ATC, both our customers and dealers can trust that they are partnering with a company that has an unwavering focus on innovative technologies, integrated energy solutions, quality control, and service excellence."

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) is a residential solar technology company. On March 21, the company announced that it has received more than $300 million in project financing commitments for its residential solar and storage lease programs, from Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO), Atlas SP Partners, and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). The funding will be paid upon the installation of the project. This transaction will help SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) provide multiple financing options to its customers. With this context, let's have a look at the 16 warmest states in the US in winter.

16 Warmest States in the US in Winter

Aerial view of industrial properties reflecting different cityscapes of Southern California.

Methodology

To compile our list of the 16 warmest states in the US in winter, we identified the warmest states throughout the year and then shortlisted them by their average winter temperature for the meteorological winter (December 2023 to February 2024), sourced from NOAA. The statewide climate mapping did not have the average temperature data for Hawaii. Therefore, we estimated it by calculating the average temperature of the 10 areas available for the state, from December 2023 to February 2024. Our list ranks the 16 warmest states in the US in winter in ascending order of their average temperature in Fahrenheit (°F).

We have also mentioned the change in the average temperature of the states compared to their long-term average of 100 years from 1901 to 2000 to provide a detailed insight into the change in temperature over time.

16 Warmest States in the US in Winter

16. Delaware

Average Temperature (December 2023- February 2024): 40.2°F

Delaware is ranked 16th on our list of the warmest states in the US in winter. This winter, its average temperature reached 40.2°F, up 5.6°F from its long-term average.

15. Virginia

Average Temperature (December 2023- February 2024): 40.6°F

Virginia recorded an average temperature of 40.6°F in this winter. The average temperature was 4.5°F higher compared to its 100-year average of 36.1°F. It is one of the warmest states in the US in winter.

14. Tennessee

Average Temperature (December 2023- February 2024): 42.2°F

Tennessee is one of the warmest states in the US in winter. The state recorded an average temperature of 42.2°F from December 2023 to February 2024. Its average temperature was 3.3°F higher than its long-term average.

13. Oklahoma

Average Temperature (December 2023- February 2024): 42.9°F

Oklahoma is ranked 13th on our list. This winter, the average temperature of the state reached 42.9°F, 4°F above its average of 100 years from 1901 to 2000.

12. Arkansas

Average Temperature (December 2023- February 2024): 44.6°F

Another warmest state in the US is Arkansas. The state had an average temperature of 44.6°F in this winter season, up 3.3°F from its long-term average of 100 years. It is ranked 12th on our list.

11. Arizona

Average Temperature (December 2023- February 2024): 44.8°F

Arizona is ranked 11th on our list of the warmest states in the US in winter. The state recorded an average temperature of 44.8°F for this winter season. Its average temperature is 2.6°F higher than its long-term average.

10. North Carolina

Average Temperature (December 2023- February 2024): 44.8°F

North Carolina ranks 10th on our list. The average temperature of the state was 44.8°F in this winter season, from December 2023 to February 2024. The average temperature of the state was 3.7°F higher than its 100-year average.

9. California

Average Temperature (December 2023- February 2023-2024): 46.9°F

California is one of the warmest states in the US in winter. This winter, the average temperature in the state reached 46.9°F. This was 3.3°F higher than the long-term average of the state from 1901-2000.

8. Alabama

Average Temperature (December 2023- February 2024): 48.1°F

Alabama is ranked 8th on our list. The state recorded an average temperature of 48.1°F in the winter season, up 1.6°F from its long-term average.

7. South Carolina

Average Temperature (December 2023- February 2024): 48.3°F

South Carolina is ranked 7th on our list. The state's average temperature reached 48.3°F this winter season, up 2.6°F from its 100-year average.

6. Mississippi

Average Temperature (December 2023- February 2024): 49.0°F

Mississippi is ranked 6th on our list of the warmest states in the US in winter. The state had an average temperature of 49°F in winter, 2.2°F higher than its 100-year average of 46.8°F.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Warmest States in the US in Winter.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 16 Warmest States in the US in Winter is published on Insider Monkey.