16 ways to get rid of spiders, flies, and other bugs

16 things you need if you have an irrational fear of bugs

I consider myself a pretty tough person: I have tattoos, I'm not the least bit squeamish, and I've never once cried during a movie. But, there is one thing that turns me into a pathetic mess, and that’s bugs.

Whether it's a spider dangling from the ceiling or a fly buzzing around the kitchen, I cannot stand creepy crawly anything—especially when they’re in my house or near my person. If you need to play Terminator and kill spiders or kill flies in your home, or mosquitoes flying around your body, here are 16 top-rated products from Amazon that will prevent insects from even coming near you.

1. This brilliant insect catcher

Catch bugs from a safe distance.

The worst thing about using a tissue to kill spiders is how close you have to get to them. No thank you. Instead, use this simple picker-upper, which lets you stand up to four feet away to snag critters. People love that it's durable, easy to use, and non-lethal because you can release the bug outside after you catch it.

Get the My Critter Catcher for $22.95

2. The number one bug spray

A spritz a day keeps the bugs away.

This plant-based insect repellent isn't your average bug spray. There's no gross residue or unpleasant scent. Not only is it the bestselling insect repellent on Amazon, but it's also DEET-free (it's made with lemon eucalyptus instead, which is recommended by the CDC) and is highly effective at preventing mosquito bites.

Get the Repel Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent for $4.97

3. This zap-free indoor insect trap

Bonus: This trap is non-toxic and child-safe.

People who need to kill flies, mosquitos, or gnats swear by this UV light trap, which lures bugs close and then sucks them in with a powerful fan. It's great for families with pets or young children, because it's completely odorless and non-toxic, plus users say it's incredibly easy to clean. Say goodbye to a fly infestation.

Get the Katchy Indoor Insect Trap for $44.99

4. This top-rated bug bracelet

A DEET-free bracelet to keep mosquitos away.

Bug spray is effective, yes, but it also usually smells weird and leaves an unpleasant sticky residue all over you. Skip all of that by putting on this bug-repelling bracelet instead, which is a popular pest control accessory on Amazon. Happy reviewers swear that they actually work (each bracelet provides up to 420 hours of protection) and that they're comfortable and lightweight to wear.

Get the Mosquito Guard Mosquito Repellent Bracelet for $16.95

5. This powerful bug zapper racket

Reviews state The Executioner zapper racket is both effective and fun to use.

This AA battery-powered bug-be-gone instrument looks like a tennis racket and works like a bug zapper. It is both lightweight and portable, with more than 2,000 5-star reviews. Users claim it's effective and fun to use (you can kill flies with just one swat!).

Get The Executioner Fly Killer Mosquito Swatter Racket for $26.99

6. This tool for anyone who doesn't want to kill critters

The humane way to get rid of bugs.

Somewhere out there are people who actually care about bugs (not me). The BugView Bug Catching Tool uses the humane "catch and release" method so no insects are harmed in the process. Reviewers like that the wide opening and functional design make it easy to capture all types of bugs, including millipedes and house flies.

Get the Carson BugView Quick-Release Bug Catching Tool for $11.99

7. Stop bugs from getting in your home in the first place

Foam tape can seal up cracks in your doors or windows.

You don't need smelly sprays or noisy zappers to kill bugs—just stop them from invading your home in the first place. If you’re trying to get rid of stink bugs, specifically, the best way to go is sealing up any gaps around your doors and windows, because those thin critters can shimmy their way in.

If you do find your door or window isn’t closing completely flush, a cheap and easy fix is using foam tape to eliminate that space (and a draft stopper for doors with a gap at the bottom).

Get Seal Foam Tape for $9.98

8. This fun gadget that shoots insects

Point, aim, shoot.

Is it a toy or a tool? The answer is both, really. With over 15,000 5-star reviews, the Bug-A-Salt is praised for being highly entertaining to use, and its method of shooting a spray of table salt at your victim seems effective. It can be used both to kill spiders crawling along surfaces or kill flies buzzing through the air, making it the ultimate weapon in your war on home-invading bugs.

Get the Bug-A-Salt 2.0 for $84.96

9. This bug zapper with over 8,000 five-star reviews

Mosquitos are no match for this lantern.

There's a reason this lantern is the best-selling bug zapper on Amazon. With a half-acre "killing radius," not only does it work well, but reviewers also claim it's much quieter and much more attractive than other zappers. Plus, it has a protective cage on the exterior to keep kids and pets safe.

Get the Flowtron Electronic Insect Killer for $35.98

10. Everyone's favorite ant traps

Black ants begone!

Ants are the worst. They invade your kitchen, your bathroom—literally everywhere. If you see one, it means more are on their way. If you're overrun by the unwelcome pests, use these top-rated ant baits, which satisfied reviewers say start working within 24 hours. One person even wrote, "It's ant war, and I'm winning!"

Get the Terro Liquid Ant Bait for $12.95

11. This all-natural insecticide that actually works

Use this indoors or outdoors.

If you're trying to avoid chemical-filled sprays and bombs, you may want to consider this duster, which applies diatomaceous earth powder around your home. Supposedly, this powder will kill spiders and other bugs on the spot, thanks to its abrasive surface and ability to dry out any carapace that crawls across it. According to reviews, the hose makes it easy to contain the spray to just where you want it (the powder on its own is very messy to apply), and it is both effective at getting rid of existing infestations and provides a barrier to prevent new bugs from showing up.

Get the Harris Diatomaceous Earth Powder Duster for $7.96

12. This pillowcase that protects against bed bugs

Sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite.

Fun fact: Your pillows are probably full of dead bugs. While you should absolutely wash them, you can also prevent your pillows from getting infested in the future with one of these hypoallergenic pillowcases. They've received positive reviews for being super secure—and super soft—as well as being easy to clean.

Get the SureGuard Pillow Protectors for $29.97

13. These sticks that keep mosquitos away

Reviews state these Mosquito Guard incense sticks can keep mosquitos away for hours—and they smell great.

Ah, you're sitting out in the backyard on a cool fall night enjoying a beer and loving every second of it—until you start getting bitten by mosquitos. The solution? These incense-based repellent sticks, which reviewers rave about lasting a long time and smelling nice, all while keeping you and your yard protected from parasitic pests.

Get the Mosquito Guard Incense Repellent Sticks for $13.95

14. This heavy-duty device that professionals use

If nothing else works, it's time to break out the fogger.

When all else fails to protect your yard from insects, you need this propane-powered fogger. Praised for being easy to use and effective with each "fog" lasts up to six hours, one reviewer even said it has allowed their family to finally enjoy evenings outside again.

Get the Black Flag 190095 Propane Insect Fogger for $74.98

15. These odorless pest strips you can hang anywhere

These odorless strips get rid of everything from ants to gnats.

Frustrated homeowners who have had no luck protecting their homes from insects swear that these powerful strips were a game-changer. Meant for spaces that aren't used often (like sheds or vacation houses), each strip emits a vapor that lasts for up to four months and that users say killed off all the pesky pests they couldn't get rid of by other methods.

Get the Hot Shot No-Pest Strip for $6.47

16. These wipes you can take with you on the go

Toss a pack of these in your bag.

Travelers in particular are obsessed with these Avon towelettes, because they're much more convenient—and TSA-approved—for packing in your bag than a bottle of bug spray. Reviewers also say they have a nice scent and leave your skin feeling soft rather than sticky.

Get the Avon Skin So Soft Bug Guard Towelettes for $8.99

