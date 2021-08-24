U.S. markets open in 7 hours 38 minutes

$ 160.00 bn growth in Cold Cuts Market -2021-2025 | Emerging Trends, Company Risk & Key Executives | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities with Cold Cuts Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities with Cold Cuts Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The cold cuts market in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry is poised to grow by $ 160.00 bn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the cold cuts market will be progressing at a CAGR of over 9.61%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

Download Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Boars Head Brand, BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Casa Tarradellas SA, Hormel Foods Corp., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Seaboard Corp., The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and WH Group Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The expanding retail space and increasing product launches will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy Cold Cuts Market Report Now!

Cold Cuts Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cold Cuts Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44499

Cold Cuts Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Cold Cuts Market size

  • Cold Cuts Market trends

  • Cold Cuts Market industry analysis

The growing demand for convenient and packaged food will drive the market. However, increasing product recalls will be a major challenge.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION Platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cold cuts market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Fruits and Vegetables Ingredients Market Report -The fruits and vegetable ingredients market has the potential to grow by USD 77.45 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.41%. Download a free sample report now!

Frozen Food Market Report -The frozen food market has the potential to grow by USD 94.99 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.77%. Download a free sample report now!

Cold Cuts Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cold cuts market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the cold cuts market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the cold cuts market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cold cuts market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Deli cold cuts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Packaged cold cuts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • BRF SA

  • Cargill Inc.

  • Casa Tarradellas SA

  • Hormel Foods Corp.

  • Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

  • Seaboard Corp.

  • The Kraft Heinz Co.

  • Tyson Foods Inc.

  • WH Group Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-160-00-bn-growth-in-cold-cuts-market--2021-2025--emerging-trends-company-risk--key-executives--technavio-301360638.html

SOURCE Technavio

