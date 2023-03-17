U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

160 Driving Academy Launches New Location in San Diego, California

PR Newswire
·2 min read

EVANSTON, Ill., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 160 Driving Academy's newest location in San Diego, California hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to celebrate the Grand Opening of the Academy.

160 Driving Academy San Diego Leadership Team Celebrates their Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.
160 Driving Academy San Diego Leadership Team Celebrates their Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the San Diego Location occurred on Wednesday, February 15th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Attendees included 160 Driving Academy San Diego Leadership team, Assemblymen's Representatives, Local City Council Members, and the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce Members.

The San Diego Branch is located at 700 N Johnson Ave Ste E, El Cajon CA 92020.

Overview of 160 Driving Academy CDL Training Programs in San Diego:

  • Starting salaries for 160 Driving Academy graduates (on average) start at $65,000/annual, with tremendous growth potential.

  • Commercial Truck Driving is one of today's fastest growing career paths. Estimates predict 300,000 new jobs for CDL Holders.

  • Technologically Driven: Our unique and data-driven programs focus deeply on driver safety and personalized analytics to provide our students with individual feedback and top of the line instruction via our proprietary App.

  • Lifelong Career Support: We offer continuous job placement opportunities through our subsidiary company, Truckers Network the premier job posting and hiring platform in the trucking industry.

About 160 Driving Academy

160 Driving Academy is the nation's largest commercial driving school. As the fastest growing vocational school in the country, in 2023, the Company will train over 35,000 students on how to safely operate a semi-truck. 160 Driving Academy is licensed and operates in 43 states and each school is certified and licensed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's Entry Level Driver Training Program. The 160 Driving Academy is integrated with over 400 Workforce offices nationwide to create jobs for unemployed and underemployed workers.

The 160 Driving Academy supplies the largest employers in the nation with an unparalleled level of recruiting, high-quality training, safety effectiveness, and driver analytics. Many of these employers have trusted the Company to provide the majority of their driving workforce.

160 Driving Academy's sister companies, Truckers Network, and the 160 Driver Score provide the most advanced job placement and compliance scoring capabilities in the industry.

160 Driving Academy CDL A Training Programs 10th Anniversary (PRNewsfoto/160 Driving Academy)
160 Driving Academy CDL A Training Programs 10th Anniversary (PRNewsfoto/160 Driving Academy)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/160-driving-academy-launches-new-location-in-san-diego-california-301769193.html

SOURCE 160 Driving Academy

