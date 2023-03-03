U.S. markets close in 27 minutes

160 Driving Academy Launches New Location in Orlando, FL

·2 min read

EVANSTON, Ill. , March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 160 Driving Academy's newest location in Orlando, Florida, hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to celebrate the Grand Opening of the Academy.

160 Driving Academy Orlando Leadership Team Celebrates their Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
160 Driving Academy Orlando Leadership Team Celebrates their Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Orlando Location occurred on Friday, January 27th from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Attendees included the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Metro Orlando, 160 Driving Academy Orlando Leadership team, several media outlets, local partners and many enthusiastic students and recent graduates of the Academy.

The Orlando Branch is located at 7726 Winegard Road Suite 108 Orlando, FL 32809.

Overview of 160 Driving Academy CDL Training Programs in Orlando:

  • Starting salaries for 160 Driving Academy graduates (on average) start at $65,000/annual, with tremendous growth potential.

  • Commercial Truck Driving is one of today's fastest growing career paths. Estimates predict 300,000 new jobs for CDL Holders.

  • Technologically Driven: Our unique and data-driven programs focus deeply on driver safety and personalized analytics to provide our students with individual feedback and top of the line instruction via our proprietary App.

  • Lifelong Career Support: We offer continuous job placement opportunities through our subsidiary company, Truckers Network the premier job posting and hiring platform in the trucking industry.

About 160 Driving Academy

160 Driving Academy is the nation's largest commercial driving school. As the fastest growing vocational school in the country, In 2023, the Company will train over 35,000 students on how to safely operate a semi-truck. 160 Driving Academy is licensed and operates in 43 states and each school is certified and licensed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's Entry Level Driver Training Program. 160 Driving Academy is integrated with over 400 Workforce offices nationwide to create jobs for unemployed and underemployed workers.

160 Driving Academy supplies the largest employers in the nation with an unparalleled level of recruiting, high-quality training, safety effectiveness, and driver analytics. Many of these employers have trusted the Company to provide the majority of their driving workforce.

160 Driving Academy's sister companies, Truckers Network, and the 160 Driver Score provide the most advanced job placement and compliance scoring capabilities in the industry.

160 Driving Academy 10th Anniversary Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/160 Driving Academy)
160 Driving Academy 10th Anniversary Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/160 Driving Academy)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/160-driving-academy-launches-new-location-in-orlando-fl-301762447.html

SOURCE 160 Driving Academy

